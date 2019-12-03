3 Stylish Mountain Hotels You Have to Visit

Filed in Family, Hotels & Restaurants, Luxury, Swiss Mountains, Switzerland, Things To Do, Travel by on December 18, 2019 0 Comments

Skiing St Luc - Chandolin Val d'Anniviers Switzerland

3 Stylish Mountain Hotels

You Have to Visit

in Switzerland 

Boutique Hotel Chandolin Switzerland

3 Unique Swiss Mountain Hotels

Skiing in Chandolin Switzerland

If you’re looking for a luxury break this Winter in Switzerland we have 3 stylish mountain hotels we’re sure you’d love to visit. Luxurious, cosy and individual, each of these hotels is located in a different Swiss mountains resort – Crans Montana, Chandolin and Flims.

Hotel Chetzeron Crans Montana

The Stunning Hotel Chetzeron Crans Montana

Located at 2112m, this former gondola station has a fabulous location with amazing views over the village of Crans Montana and far beyond. When we visited last Winter we were able to ski right out of the door onto superb slopes.

The Stunning Hotel Chetzeron Crans Montana

An architectural gem, this stunning hotel is stylish and thoroughly modern. With wonderful cuisine and a lovely spa, the hotel makes for the perfect “getaway”. It is is a member of the Design Hotels Group, HIP hotels, the Urban Hotel Collection and of Authentic Hotels and Cruises.

Swimming pool Hotel Chetzeron Crans Montana

Read all about our stay here.

Hotel Chetzeron

Address: Chemin de Cry d’Er, 9, 3963 Crans-Montana

Tel: +41 27 485 08 00

Email the Chetzeron by clicking here.

Visit the Hotel Chetzeron website here.

Boutique Hotel Chandolin

Boutique Hotel Chandolin Switzerland

Voted the “Top Mountain Hotel in Europe” by GeoSaison magazine in January 2019, the Chandolin Boutique Hotel is located in the French speaking part of Switzerland close to the slopes of St Luc Chandolin.
Boutique Hotel Chandolin Switzerland
The hotel is beautifully designed with a couple of lovely outdoor heated tubs and a bijou spa. We had wonderful food and such a relaxing time. The nearby slopes at St Luc were never crowded and we felt as if we had the mountain to ourselves.
Hot tub at Boutique Hotel Chandolin Switzerland

The Hide Hotel Flims

The Hide Hotel Flims Switzerland

This recently opened design hotel is located right above one of the slopes in Flims and whilst you’re having breakfast you can watch early birds whizzing down the piste. Decorated in bright jewel colours, the modern interior and cool furniture along with its superb location is a winning combination.

The Hide Hotel Flims Switzerland

The 47 bedroom hotel now has a spa (it was not yet open when we visited) and this should be the icing on the cake. Very practically its located over a shopping and cinema complex – a superb location and literally on the ski slope! The hotel belongs to the Design Group of Hotels.

The Hide Hotel Flims Switzerland

Read all about our stay here.

The Hide Hotel Flims

Address: Via Nova 80, 7017 Flims

Tel: +41 81 911 15 11

Visit the Hide Hotel Flims website here.

***************************

For more articles about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland (and beyond) please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

You can follow us on InstagramFacebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Hotel Nendaz 4 Vallées: Swiss Chalet with Amazing Spa

Hotel Schweizerhof Zermatt

Kitchen Party The Waldhaus Flims – Fabulous Food & Amazing Fun

Skiing St Luc – Chandolin Val d’Anniviers Switzerland

Crans-Montana One of The Top 5 Ski Destinations in Europe

Great Skiing at Flims and Laax in Switzerland

**********************

Share the post "3 Stylish Mountain Hotels You Have to Visit"

[wp-review]

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *