3 Stylish Mountain Hotels You Have to Visit
3 Stylish Mountain Hotels
You Have to Visit
in Switzerland
3 Unique Swiss Mountain Hotels
If you’re looking for a luxury break this Winter in Switzerland we have 3 stylish mountain hotels we’re sure you’d love to visit. Luxurious, cosy and individual, each of these hotels is located in a different Swiss mountains resort – Crans Montana, Chandolin and Flims.
Hotel Chetzeron Crans Montana
Located at 2112m, this former gondola station has a fabulous location with amazing views over the village of Crans Montana and far beyond. When we visited last Winter we were able to ski right out of the door onto superb slopes.
An architectural gem, this stunning hotel is stylish and thoroughly modern. With wonderful cuisine and a lovely spa, the hotel makes for the perfect “getaway”. It is is a member of the Design Hotels Group, HIP hotels, the Urban Hotel Collection and of Authentic Hotels and Cruises.
Read all about our stay here.
Hotel Chetzeron
Address: Chemin de Cry d’Er, 9, 3963 Crans-Montana
Tel: +41 27 485 08 00
Email the Chetzeron by clicking here.
Visit the Hotel Chetzeron website here.
Boutique Hotel Chandolin
Read all about our stay here.
Chandolin Boutique Hotel
Address: Route des Plampras 10, 3961 Chandolin
Tel: +41 27 564 44 44
Email: info@chandolinboutiquehotel.ch
Visit the Boutique Hotel Chandolin website here.
Click here for Google Directions to the Boutique Hotel Chandolin.
The Hide Hotel Flims
This recently opened design hotel is located right above one of the slopes in Flims and whilst you’re having breakfast you can watch early birds whizzing down the piste. Decorated in bright jewel colours, the modern interior and cool furniture along with its superb location is a winning combination.
The 47 bedroom hotel now has a spa (it was not yet open when we visited) and this should be the icing on the cake. Very practically its located over a shopping and cinema complex – a superb location and literally on the ski slope! The hotel belongs to the Design Group of Hotels.
Read all about our stay here.
The Hide Hotel Flims
***************************
For more articles about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland (and beyond) please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
**********************
Articles Which May Be Of Interest
Kitchen Party The Waldhaus Flims – Fabulous Food & Amazing Fun
**********************
Tags: 3 beautiful and unique Swiss mountain hotels, 3 cosy mountain hotels in Switzerland, 3 Stylish Mountain Hotels You Have to Visit in Switzerland, award winning mountains hotels in Switzerland, Escape to the mountains in a luxury design hotel, top Swiss mountain hotels