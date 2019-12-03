3 Stylish Mountain Hotels

If you’re looking for a luxury break this Winter in Switzerland we have 3 stylish mountain hotels we’re sure you’d love to visit. Luxurious, cosy and individual, each of these hotels is located in a different Swiss mountains resort – Crans Montana, Chandolin and Flims.

Hotel Chetzeron Crans Montana

Located at 2112m, this former gondola station has a fabulous location with amazing views over the village of Crans Montana and far beyond. When we visited last Winter we were able to ski right out of the door onto superb slopes.

An architectural gem, this stunning hotel is stylish and thoroughly modern. With wonderful cuisine and a lovely spa, the hotel makes for the perfect “getaway”. It is is a member of the Design Hotels Group, HIP hotels, the Urban Hotel Collection and of Authentic Hotels and Cruises.

Address: Chemin de Cry d’Er, 9, 3963 Crans-Montana

Voted the "Top Mountain Hotel in Europe" by GeoSaison magazine in January 2019, the Chandolin Boutique Hotel is located in the French speaking part of Switzerland close to the slopes of St Luc Chandolin. The hotel is beautifully designed with a couple of lovely outdoor heated tubs and a bijou spa. We had wonderful food and such a relaxing time. The nearby slopes at St Luc were never crowded and we felt as if we had the mountain to ourselves.

The Hide Hotel Flims

This recently opened design hotel is located right above one of the slopes in Flims and whilst you’re having breakfast you can watch early birds whizzing down the piste. Decorated in bright jewel colours, the modern interior and cool furniture along with its superb location is a winning combination.

The 47 bedroom hotel now has a spa (it was not yet open when we visited) and this should be the icing on the cake. Very practically its located over a shopping and cinema complex – a superb location and literally on the ski slope! The hotel belongs to the Design Group of Hotels.

