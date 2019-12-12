A Fun Trip to See Santa in the Snow

at Rochers de Naye

Fancy a trip to see Santa in the snow? You don’t need to go to Iceland as you can visit him in Switzerland! That’s right, Santa has a grotto right at the top of Rochers de Naye not far from Montreux. It’s open all over the Christmas Season and you can actually go and meet him there in person.

You need to take the cog wheel railway to get to the top of the the 2,000 metre high peak and the train leaves from Montreux railway station every hour from 9.17 am until 3:17 pm. The journey soon became beautiful and snowy as we ascended the mountain and the cog wheel train goes all the way to the top. This railway can cope well with the snowy conditions and is open all year round.

Once you’ve arrived there are a couple of long tunnels which take you directly to Santa’s Grotto.

At the end of the long tunnels you are met by some of his helpers – and finally, there is Santa!

You can queue up with all the children to have a little chat and a photo with Santa. There is a professional photographer there whose photos you can purchase but you’re free to take your own photos too. Afterwards you may wish to explore the grotto playground area a little.

Outside A Stunning Snowy Panorama

If you fancy going outside to take in the snowy views you will be richly rewarded as the panorama is stunning.

However, as it is quite snowy and icy up here do make sure to come well wrapped up and ensure you have shoes with a good grip so that you can walk on the snow.

Restaurants at Rochers De Naye

If you’re feeling a bit peckish after all this, you can dine at the Panorama restaurant “Plein Roc” in the rock face which offers delicious traditional mountains dishes or in simpler mountain restaurant right next to the railway station. Alternatively, a couple or so stops down on the cogwheel railway there is the restaurant Le Coucou at Hauts-de-Caux.

Santa Claus at Rochers de Naye

Santa’s Grotto at Rochers de Naye is all part of Montreux Noël and is a wonderful opportunity to take the family to meet Santa in a unique setting.

You might also like to read this article on our visit to the MontreuxNoël Christmas Market.

Montreux Noël Christmas Market

When: 21st November – 24th December 2019

Where: In the main square next to the covered market and along the waterfront

What to do: eat, drink, shop, go on the ferris, see Santa in the sky and of course visit Freddie

**********************

For information about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

With Photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Christina

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

**********************

Subscribe to Blog via Email

[wp-review]