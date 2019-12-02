Amazing Dom Perignon Champagne Soiree at Villa Principe Leopoldo

Soirée Dom Perignon at Villa Principe Leopoldo

Last week we escaped the rain in Zurich for a touch of Ticino sunshine. We were invited to the Villa Principe Leopoldo for a “Soirée Dom Perignon” and it turned out to be a most amazing event.

Collina d’Ora in Lugano

The Villa Principe Leopoldo is located high above Lugano with the most beautiful panoramic views. Originally the private residence of of German Emperor Wilhelm’s brother in law, the Villa occupies an area known as the Collina d’Oro or Golden Hill.

With a reputation for its fantastic cuisine and fabulous service, this 5 star hotel is a member of the Relais & Châteaux group of hotels. The Villa is renowned for its “gourmet soul” hosting many unique and splendid events like the Dom Perignon Soirée we were attending, which takes place just once every two years. Offering fabulous and spacious accommodation, a talented chef and wonderful amenities, the Villa is a very special place to stay.

We took the 2.10pm train from Zurich main station and after a painless change in Art Goldau (simply crossing the same platform) We arrived in Lugano at 4.26. In fact it was quite amazing as the grey, cold wet weather stayed with me on the train journey until the Gotthard Tunnel. Emerging the other side we were greeted by palm trees and sunny vistas. What a difference a tunnel makes!!!

Arriving in Lugano you’re greeted with a beautiful view of the famous bell tower, the mountains and the lake right opposite the train station. The hotel sent a shuttle bus to pick us up and on the short journey we felt privileged to be enjoying these superb sunset views at the tail end of November. We arrived at the hotel in time to relax in a little in the beautiful hotel bedroom before changing in time for the Dom Perignon Soirée.

Not only did we have the Villa Principe Leopoldo’s General Manager, Barbara Gibellini and their own Somellier, Gabriele Speziale in attendance, but we also Dom Perignon’s oenologist, Nick Lane, at the dinner.

Dom Perignon’s Oenologist Nick Lane

Before we began with each champagne Nick explained its history and its unique qualities and why it was a perfect match for the food. After an assortment of stunning appetisers served alongside Dom Perignon Magnum 2009, it was time to taste the menu.

Oyster, prawn and caviar starter

We began with a beautifully presented first course of oysters, prawns and caviar. This was accompanied by a wonderful Dom Perignon Magnum 2008.

Next we were served a fillet of rabbit and Cantabrian anchovies accompanied by Dom Perignon 2008. A truly amazing combination. Chef Cristian Moreshi had skilfully created a fabulous menu to accompany the champagne and each course was a revelation.

Parmesan and white truffle tortelli

However, the most amazing course was the parmesan and white truffle tortelli. Not being a major pasta fan I surprised myself on this occasion, but honestly, it was “to die for”! They obviously realised how popular this dish would be and it was the only course they came round offering second helpings. I must admit I did have a second helping – but you have to understand, it was truly divine! And it married so well with the Dom Perignon P2 2002!

The main course was “variation de veau”, a veal dish which was accompanied by the magnificent Dom Perignon Rosé 2006.

We finished the dinner with a warm pear tart accompanied by cinnamon ice cream and a glass of Château D’Yquem 2009. This was a truly memorable evening at a wonderful hotel – an event I will remember for years to come.

The Grounds & Views at Villa Principe Leopoldo

The following morning we got to explore the villa and its gounds. Although it was almost December the skies were deep blue and the sun was shining. The palm trees, the outdoor pool and the views across towards Lugano were all so inviting.

Spa, Gym and Pool

The hotel also boasts an indoor spa which you book in advance and which is equipped with sauna, a hammam and a jacuzzi. In addition there are treatment rooms offering a vast array of pampering massages, facials and more. For the sporty amongst you there is a gym and in the Summer you can swim in the heated outdoor pool.

Bedrooms

Our large and spacious bedroom was equipped with all mod cons and had its own private balcony with panoramic views across the lake and across to Monte Brè. It was beautifully decorated and supremely comfortable and had good wifi and a well appointed bathroom stocked with gorgeous Acqua di Parma toiletries.

Shopping & Sightseeing in Lugano

After a delicious and leisurely breakfast, we decided to combine a touch of sightseeing with a little shopping. We headed off on a trip to Monte Bré and were rewarded with a fabulous afternoon of scenic enjoyment.

We had a wonderful time at the hotel and thoroughly enjoyed the Dom Perignon dinner, the hotel’s amenities and the beauty of Lugano. So if you fancy a break and a touch of southern Switzerland this Winter, why not check out the Villa Principe Leopoldo. Not only does the Villa offer fabulous accommodation, wonderful cuisine and the most attentive and caring staff you could ask for, but if you’re lucky you might even get to enjoy a large dose of out of season sunshine, which does wonders for the soul!

Villa Principe Leopoldo

Address: Via Montalbano 5, 6900 Lugano

Tel: +41 91 985 88 55

Visit the Villa Principe Leopoldo Website here.

See the Villa on Google Maps:

For Google directions to Villa Principe Leopoldo click here.

