Happy New Year!

Dinner For One – A New Year’s Staple in Switzerland

Have you ever heard of “Dinner for One” ? It’s an ancient British black-and-white comedy sketch which is very popular in Switzerland and Germany and is broadcast every New Year’s Eve. Also known as the “greatest cult film you’ve never heard of”, it’s been aired in German speaking countries every year since 1972! However, although the sketch is all in English, it’s almost unknown in the UK. The Swiss, the Germans and many other Europeans have truly embraced it as part of their New Year rituals. However, surprisingly, in the UK it’s virtually unknown.

This little show, with the catchphrase “Same procedure as every year,” holds the world record for the most repeated TV programme in history! However, in 2018 it was broadcast in the UK for the very first time.

It tells the story of Sophie (May Warden), throwing a party for four guests, Sir Toby, Admiral von Schneider, Mr Pomeroy and Mr Winterbottom to celebrate her 90th birthday. However, since they all the guests are dead, James the butler has to take turns to impersonate each of the non existent invitees.

In case you didn’t see it, you can see the Dinner For One Sketch here:

Wishing you a wonderful New Year!

Photo by Geoff Pegler

***************************

For more articles about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland (and beyond) please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

************************

Subscribe to Blog via Email

[wp-review]