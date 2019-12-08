Enjoy the Magic of Montreux Noël

Montreux Christmas Market

21st November – 24th December 2019

This year the Montreux Nöel Christmas Market is celebrating 25 years. This charming Christmas Market must be one of the most beautiful in Switzerland with its lakeside location and views across the water. It’s definitely worth visiting and it is an ideal day trip or overnight stay from Zurich.

It’s a Christmas Market with a French accent with lots of delicious local specialities. The air is scented with mulled wine and spices and delicious fare and there are coloured lights everywhere.

The main square adjacent to the covered market is the centre where the ferris wheel is located – just up from Freddie Mercury’s statue and memorial.

Do take a ride on the ferris wheel as the views across the lake, the town and the whole of the market are stunning. Not only that but the wheel is incredibly beautiful, changing colour every few minutes.

Right below the ferris wheel there is an Elves Square – which is a place dedicated to children, with lots of activities and fun in store!

At 5pm, 6pm and 7pm there is an another amazing attraction when a real live Santa flies across the skies in his sleigh along with his reindeer!

It’s a fabulous sight to behold and not only does Santa fly in the sky but he actually stops, steps out of the sleigh and sings and plays his guitar to an enthralled audience in the market square below.

Whilst you’re there you mustn’t miss the beautiful reindeer standing right on the water’s edge. Last year there was a tower which is now located along the gardens close by.

It’s fabulous to take a stoll along the lakeside and to see what all the stalls have to offer. There are plenty of places to stop by and have something to eat as well as some great pop up restaurants serving fondue and other Winter Classics.

Montreux is a great place to visit for the whole family anytime of year but at Christmas it really is special!

Montreux Noël Christmas Market

When: 21st November – 24th December 2019

Where: In the main square next to the covered market and along the waterfront

What to do: eat, drink, shop, go on the ferris, see Santa in the sky and of course visit Freddie

Other things to do whilst you’re in Montreux at Christmas Time include:

The Winter Gardens at the Montreux Palace Hotel

See the Montreux Noël video:

With Photos by Christina and Carmen Sirboiu

