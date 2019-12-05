How About a Chocolate Workshop by Vollenweider?

Love chocolate? How about taking part in a Chocolate Workshop this Christmas time with Vollenweider Chocolate? It’s a great event for everyone to enjoy – and what’s more you don’t need any prior experience.

Vollenweider Chocolate Workshops

On arrival at the Chocol’Atelier, you’re given a welcoming hot chocolate and a Vollenweider apron to wear. During the workshop you create and decorate your very own beautiful figure out of yummy top quality chocolate (just like the Vollenweider chocolatiers, who still make everything by hand), which you can take home with you at the end of the event. There is the choice of a cute little bear or a Santa Claus.

Don’t worry if you’ve never done this before, one of Vollenweider’s experienced chocolatiers, will take you through the process step by step, giving you tips and tricks along the way.

It all takes place at Vollenweider’s custom Chocol’Atelier in Winterthur. It’s situated above the Vollenweider MANUFAKTURLADEN on the corner of St. Gallerstrasse and Palmstrasse.

In fact as you enter the shop you also get a view of Vollenweider’s real chocolate atelier – so you can get a sneak peek behind the scenes too!

As well as your Vollenweider apron and your handmade bear (or Santa) which you get to keep, you also get a 10% voucher you can use for any purchases you might make on the day in the adjoining MANUFAKTURLADEN chocolate shop on site.

Not only that, but you will learn all about the history of chocolate the whole process from bean to bar, and you will also find out a little about Vollenweider’s 76 year family chocolate business. Vollenweider focuses on using only the best, high quality ingredients which are locally sourced, wherever possible, to guarantee the best possible chocolate.

Vollenweider Chocolate Workshops

When:

– Thursday 12.12.2019 18:00-20:30

– Saturday 12.14.2019 10:00-12:30

– Saturday 12.14.2019 14:00-16:30

Where: Vollenweider Chocolatier Confiseur, MANUFAKTURLADEN Chocol’Atelier, at the corner of St.Gallerstrasse and Palmstrasse, 8400 Winterthur

Please note that the Vollenweider Chocol’Atelier is located in Winterthur (not Zurich). Winterthur is just 20 minutes by train from Zurich Main Station.

From Winterthur station it is a 15 minute walk or 5 minutes to the Vollenweider Chocol’Atelier on the following buses to the bus stop Pflanzschulstrasse:

Stadtbus 7 direction Chli-Hegi

Stadtbus 3 direction Oberseen

Stadtbus 5 direction Technorama

Cost: 80 CHF

Suitable for adults and children over 10 years old.