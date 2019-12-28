How To Celebrate New Year in Zurich

If you’re in Zurich over the New Year there are lots of activities to get involved in – take a look here to get some ideas and inspiration:

NEW YEAR FIREWORKS 31st DEC

People travel from far and wide to witness the beautiful New Year Fireworks over Lake Zurich. The celebrations begin in the afternoon of New Year’s Eve. Unlike most cities where the fireworks begin on the stroke of midnight, in Zurich they don’t start until 20 minutes past! You can buy tickets to have a VIP grandstand view (and there are various dining options too) or you can simply find a great vantage point around the lake or in the old town and watch and enjoy.

There are lots of food and drink vendors all around so you are sure not to go hungry! Please note that it is now forbidden to bring your own fireworks into the city for safety reasons. The firework display lasts until around 12.35am.

Read all about them here.

NEW YEAR’S MARATHON ZURICH

If you’re feeling sporty yo may want to celebrate the last year of the year by running? Zurich’s annual New Year’s Marathon takes place on 31st December through to the 1st January 2020.

Find out all about it here.

OTHER NEW YEAR’S EVE ACTIVITIES

Silvester Crash

If you fancy dancing the night away then how about going along to Halle 622 in Oerlikon and dancing the night away? Find out all about the “Silvester Crash” here.

New Year’s Eve Concert at Tonhalle MAAG

If you fancy listening to classical music there is a New Year’s Eve Concert at the Tonhalle MAAG, which you can enjoy. Find out more here.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise on Lake Zurich

There are a number of dinner cruises takin place on Lake Zurich on New Year’s Ever and as well as a celebratory dinner you get to enjoy the fireworks directly on the lake. Find out all about the New Year’s Eve Cruises on the lake here.

New Year’s Gala Dinner at Baur Au Lac

If you’d like to dress up and push the boat out, how about the Silvester Dinner at the Baur Au Lac ? Or a 9 course Gala Dinner at the Dolder Grand by chef Heiko Nieder?

New Year’s Menu at A Zurich Restaurant

Alternatively, why not book a table at one of your favourite restaurants in Zurich or try a new one? At this time of year many restaurants offer a special menu.

Silvesterkläuse Celebrations in Appenzell

Alternatively why not take a trip to Urnäsch in Appenzell and see the customary New Year Festival which takes place on 31st December and again on 13th January. Read all about it here.

