Nespresso Festive Edition Coffee Winter 2019 Limited Edition Nordic Variations In Zurich there is often a quick transition between late Summer / early Autumn and Winter. Before you know it, the snow arrives and the landscape is transformed to a Winter Wonderland, often as early as October. I love the snow in Zurich and it makes the whole city lighten up in the midst of Winter! Nespresso Winter Festive Collection As well as making sure I have changed the tyres on my car from Summer to Winter and checked out my ski wear for the coming season, I always look forward to the Limited Edition of Nespresso coffees. The Festive Collection coffees are always cosy and warming, conjuring up afternoons sitting by the fireside clasping a steaming cup of delicious Nespresso coffee. Nespresso Limited Edition Variations Nordic This year is no exception and Nespresso have got 3 new editions in their latest Festive Collection which is called the Variations Nordic. As well as being available in regular capsules (with slightly different Nordic flavours), the new collection is available in Vertuo capsules. So if like me you like long coffees, you can also enjoy these delicious “Variations Nordic” in a lovely big mug! Danish Designer Louise Campbell The pretty colours on the coffees and the accessories have been created by Danish designer Louise Campbell and are influenced by the Nordic landscape. They are so colourful and beautiful that you could almost use them as seasonal decorations! Here are the Nespresso Variations Nordic for the Vertuo Capsules:

Nordic Black

Nordic Black is made from African and South American Arabica coffee and is an aromatic coffee with elegant sweet and fruity notes. It’s very smooth with just a hint of spice and perfect for those cold Winter afternoons! It’s great served either black or with milk.

Variations Nordic Cinnamon Swirl

Next there is Variations Nordic Cinnamon Swirl. With a base blend of Arabica coffees from Brazil and Central America this one is smooth and velvety with a hint of cinnamon reminiscent of Swedish cinnamon buns. A dreamy combination! Again you could serve it black, but I definitiely prefer it with milk.

Variations Nordic Vanilla Princess Cake

This coffee must surely have the best name and it’s my favourite! Based on the celebrated green marzipan Princess Cake (which also happens to be my son’s favourite ever cake!). Apparently 3 Swedish princesses at the beginning of the 20th Century also thought the same and the cake was actually named after them. This coffee is very smooth with biscuity notes and made of Brazilian and Central American arabica coffee blend. The creaminess also has a vanilla aroma and you might even catch a subtle hint of raspberry too. It’s the perfect accompaniment for a cosy afternoon in with your friends and a large slice of Princess Cake!

This article was Sponsored by Nespresso but all views are my own

************************** For more information about events, food, wine and more in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What’s On Page. For our weekly “What’s On” Newsletter please subscribe to the blog. Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too! ********************** Articles Which May Interest You

*********************

Subscribe to Blog via Email

[wp-review]