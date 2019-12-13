photoZÜRICH A Photographic Overview of The Last year

Friday 10th – Tuesday 14th January 2020

Halle 622 & Stage One | Zürich-Oerlikon

photoZÜRICH is Switzerland’s largest photography retrospective exhibition featuring the most recent work of over 250 Swiss as well as quite a few international photographers.

It’s a very popular exhibition which takes places at two venues in Oerlikon, Zurich, which are both located very close to the railway station: Halle622 and Stage One. Last year the exhibition attracted over 27,000 visitors.

There are tons of different topics on display – so every year the event is a different adventure. The key thing is that all the work shown was either created in 2019 or published for the first time in the last 12 months.

You don’t have to be a photographer to visit – the exhibition is aimed at everyone. However for those of you who want to know more about the subject, the talks given at the photoFORUM will definitely be of great value and you may also be interested in the photoSCHOOL which offers numerous courses as well as the photoMARKET where photographic companies showcase their latest products.

photoSCHWEIZ 20

Where: StageOne, Elias-Canetti-Strasse 146, 8050 Zurich-Oerlikon and Halle 622, next to Oerlikon station

When: Friday 10th January to Tuesday 14th January 2020

Times: 11am – 8pm daily

Tickets: CHF 25, under 18s FREE, 5 Day Festival Pass CHF 99

You can buy your tickets on the door or in advance via Starticket.

Wheelchairs can be organised via this number: 044 245 40 10

Please visit the photoSCHWEIZ website here.

