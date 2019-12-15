SWISS SPORTS AWARDS 15th DECEMBER 2019

Swiss Sports Award Winners December 2019 Christian Stucki and Mujinga Kambundji

Swiss Sports Awards 2019

The Swiss Sports Awards took place on Sunday 15th December 2019 and were broadcast live on the Swiss television stations SRF 1, RTS Deux and RSI LA 2 from just after 8pm. The winners of The 2018 Swiss Sports Awards Nina Schurter and Daniela Ryf were both present and had also been nominated for the 2019 awards.

Swiss Sports Award Winners December 2018 Daniela Ryf and Nino Schurter

The Nominees

Before the awards were announced we got the opportunity to speak to many of them. Without exception they told us how honoured they were to be part of the awards and how it had become a great place for them to catch up with friends and their “sports family” and to change out of sports gear into evening dress for once.

Daniela Ryf:

Nino Schurter:

Mujinga Kambundji:

Christian Stucki:

Ramon Zenhäusern :

Marcel Hug:

Manuela Schär:

Julien Wanders:

Nominees – Sportswomen

The following sportswomen were up nominated for an award:

Tennis – Belinda Bencic

Alpine Skiing – Wendy Holdener

Athletics – Mujinga Kambundji

Trianthalon – Daniela Ryf

Athletics – Léa Sprunger

Alpine Skiing – Corinne Suter

Nominees – Sportsmen

Swimming – Jérémy Desplanches

Tennis – Roger Federer

Alpine Skiing – Beat Feuz

Mountain Biking – Nino Schurter

Schwingen – Christian Stucki

Athletics – Julien Wanders

At the end of the show the votes were counted and the winners were announced. Please see the photos by Geoff Pegler of some of the winners.

The Winners Of The Swiss Sports Awards 2019

The 2019 Sportsman of the year was Christian Stucki

The 2019 Sportswomen of the year was Mujinga Kambundji

The Paralympic Sportsperson of the year was Manuela Schär

Trainer of the year was Adrian Rothenbühler

MVP (Most valuable team player) of the year was Roman Josi who was training and unable to attend the awards.

Sina Frei won SRF Best Talent Sport 2019 – Newcomer of the Year

The winning Team Award went to the 4 x 100m which included Mujinga Kambundji

Congratulations to all the winners!

For more information please see the Swiss Sports Awards website here.

