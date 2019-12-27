What’s On End of December 2019 Early January 2020

The Christmas Markets are over but the next big event is the New Year Firework display. Over 100,000 people are expected to flock to the city for the occasion – and don’t forget the fireworks don’t start on the stroke of midnight but 20 minutes later. See what’s else is on here…

THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM ENDS 30th DEC: The Illuminarium light show is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. Catch it soon though as it ends on 30th December. See details here.

ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium. Click here to see photos of the Illuminarium.

THE COLOURFUL MAGIC FOREST IN LENZERHEIDE ENDS 30th DECEMBER: If you’re visiting Lenzerheide don’t miss the stunning Zauberwald or Magic Forest – it continues till 30th December. With beautiful lights, musical concerts and more it makes for a great evening out. Find out more information here.

NEW YEAR’S MARATHON ZURICH: Why not celebrate the last year of the year by running? Zurich’s annual New Year’s Marathon takes place on 31st December through to the 1st January 2020. Find out all about it here.

NEW YEAR FIREWORKS 31st DEC: The New Year Fireworks and celebrations begin in the afternoon of New Year’s Eve. Read all about them here.

OTHER NEW YEAR’S EVE ACTIVITIES: If you don’t want to join the crowds watching the fireworks by the lake there is plenty of other things to do. At Halle 622 the all night party called the “Silvester Crash” is taking place, there is a New Year’s Eve Concert at the Tonhalle Maag, you could try to get onboard the New Year’s Eve Cruises on the lake. Also many restaurants in Zurich are serving special menus and the Baur Au Lac is holding a gala dinner.

FOOT ET MONDE ARABE EXHIBITION AT FIFA UNTIL 5th JAN 2020: ‘Foot et Monde Arabe’ is an exhibition at the FIFA football museum in Zurich covering stories about football’s role in colonialism, national identity, women’s liberation, politics, migration, multiculturalism, and of the Arab identity. It continues until 5th Jan 2020. Find out more here.

EXHIBTION ABOUT CRIBS AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 5th JAN: There’s an exhibition currently ironing at the Landesmuseum all about cribs at Christmas over the past 100 years.Find out all about it here.

CALLING ALL TRAIN & RAILWAY FANS – EXHIBITION TILL 5th JAN: Don’t miss this exhibition all about the SBB, trains and railways. Taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung in Ausstellungsstrasse till the 5th January. See more here.

PHOTO ZURICH Giveaway

PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the world photo20 in the subject line. For more information about photo Zürich see here.

SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL 31st DEC & 13th JAN: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 31st December and then again on 13th January in Urnasch. Find out more here.