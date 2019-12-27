What’s On End of December 2019 Early January 2020
The Christmas Markets are over but the next big event is the New Year Firework display. Over 100,000 people are expected to flock to the city for the occasion – and don’t forget the fireworks don’t start on the stroke of midnight but 20 minutes later. See what’s else is on here…
THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM ENDS 30th DEC: The Illuminarium light show is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. Catch it soon though as it ends on 30th December. See details here.
ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium. Click here to see photos of the Illuminarium.
THE COLOURFUL MAGIC FOREST IN LENZERHEIDE ENDS 30th DECEMBER: If you’re visiting Lenzerheide don’t miss the stunning Zauberwald or Magic Forest – it continues till 30th December. With beautiful lights, musical concerts and more it makes for a great evening out. Find out more information here.
NEW YEAR’S MARATHON ZURICH: Why not celebrate the last year of the year by running? Zurich’s annual New Year’s Marathon takes place on 31st December through to the 1st January 2020. Find out all about it here.
NEW YEAR FIREWORKS 31st DEC: The New Year Fireworks and celebrations begin in the afternoon of New Year’s Eve. Read all about them here.
OTHER NEW YEAR’S EVE ACTIVITIES: If you don’t want to join the crowds watching the fireworks by the lake there is plenty of other things to do. At Halle 622 the all night party called the “Silvester Crash” is taking place, there is a New Year’s Eve Concert at the Tonhalle Maag, you could try to get onboard the New Year’s Eve Cruises on the lake. Also many restaurants in Zurich are serving special menus and the Baur Au Lac is holding a gala dinner.
FOOT ET MONDE ARABE EXHIBITION AT FIFA UNTIL 5th JAN 2020: ‘Foot et Monde Arabe’ is an exhibition at the FIFA football museum in Zurich covering stories about football’s role in colonialism, national identity, women’s liberation, politics, migration, multiculturalism, and of the Arab identity. It continues until 5th Jan 2020. Find out more here.
EXHIBTION ABOUT CRIBS AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 5th JAN: There’s an exhibition currently ironing at the Landesmuseum all about cribs at Christmas over the past 100 years.Find out all about it here.
CALLING ALL TRAIN & RAILWAY FANS – EXHIBITION TILL 5th JAN: Don’t miss this exhibition all about the SBB, trains and railways. Taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung in Ausstellungsstrasse till the 5th January. See more here.
PHOTO ZURICH Giveaway
PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the world photo20 in the subject line. For more information about photo Zürich see here.
SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL 31st DEC & 13th JAN: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 31st December and then again on 13th January in Urnasch. Find out more here.
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH 21st JAN – 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM DAVOS: The World Economic Forum will be taking place in Davos from 21st – 24th January. Find out more here.
FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Gold Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Find out more here.
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shoes in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
EXPLORING ANDERMATT FROM THE RADISSON BLU REUSSEN HOTEL: We took a relaxing break in the mountains and enjoyed great food and wonderful wellness facilities at the Radisson Blu Reussen Andermatt. Read all about it here.
POP UP CHALET FONDUE AT DOLDER ICE RINK: There’s a lovely new pop up Fondue Chalet right next to the Dolder Ice Rink. It’s lovely and cosy and wooden.Find out all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s time for fondue in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
OISHII JAPANESE WINTER POP UP AT WIDDER 9th NOV – 14th FEB: This Winter the Widder Hotel has a new pop up and this time is it a Japanese theme! Paired with Ruinart champagne it makes for a wonderful dinner experience. Find out all about it here.
NESPRESSO BARISTA MACINE FOR COFFEE LOVERS: Looking for a great coffee accessory for the coffee lover in your life? How about the Nespresso Barista machine which can create the most wonderful coffee and chocolate drinks. Find out more here.
Skiing Destinations
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
AFTERNOON TEA IN ZURICH: How about a wonderful afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt in Zurich or maybe at the Widder Hotel?
RECIPE OF THE WEEK PEA SOUP: Check out this easy recipe for pea soup which takes just a few minutes to make and is delicious and warming. See recipes here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
GIFT LIST: If you got money for Christmas and want to buy a special present for yourself why not take a look at our Gift List list here for some ideas and suggestions.
PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH AT CHRISTMAS: Take a look at these photos of Zurich all decorated up at Christmas time over the past few years. See the photos here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
***Know of a great event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? ***
Simply add it in the Comments box below!
