What’s On in Zurich Early to Mid December 2019
This coming week there is so much going on in Zurich. On Sunday not only is there “Sonntagsverkauf” or Sunday Shopping in Zurich, there is the “Samichlaus Schwimmen” where some brave folk are swimming across the River Limmat, there is the AWC Christmas Market, the Heiliger Bim Bam Food Market at Plaza and during on Thursday and the following Saturday there are chocolate workshops you can sign up for at Vollenweider in Winterthur. As well as all that don’t forget all the Christmas Markets, the Singing Christmas Tree and the Musical Advent Calendar! Have a wonderful time!
AMERICAN WOMENS CLUB CHRISTMAS MARKET SUN 8th DEC: The annual AWC Holiday Market is taking place on Sunday December 8th from 10am till 5pm at Höschgasse 38, Zurich with lots of fun for all the family and even photos with Santa too. See the AWC website here.
SANTA CLAUS & HARLEY DAVIDSON AT SIHLCITY 8th DEC: Meet one of the many Santas who will be rocking up to Sihlcity on a Harley Davidson from 1pm on Sunday 8th December for a charity event raising money for the Children’s Hospital Zurich. Find out all about it here.
HEILIGER BIMBAM FOOD MARKET 8th DEC: The “Heiliger BimBam” Christmas Food Market is taking place at Plaza Zurich on 8th December at Badenerstrasse 109. Do also note that the Heiliger Bimbam Christmas Market is taking place from 19th till 22nd December at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. More information here.
SAMICHLAUS SCHWIMMEN 8th DECEMBER: Watch the brave Samichlaus Swimmers as they swim across the cold waters of the Limmat on 8th December from Pier 7 to the Frauenbadi. See photos from last year’s Samichlaus Swim here.
SAMICHLAUS SUP 8th DECEMBER: On Sunday 8th you can also dress up as Santa or an angel (or anything festive) and take part in Gearloose’s Stand Up Paddleboarding event on the lake and river which begins at 1pm. Meet up point is the park opposite Tiefenbrunnen station. More details and ticket information (in German) here.
ADVENT VINTAGE TRAM RIDES SUNDAY 8th DEC: Enjoy a trip round Zurich on a Vintage Tram on Sunday 8th December between 2pm and 6pm. These special rides are available to anyone with a valid tram ticket for Zurich Zone 1 and the route goes from Stadelhofen, along the Limmatquai to HB and to Bürkliplatz. A great trip back in time! For more information (in German) see here.
ADVENT SHOPPING SUNDAYS ZURICH 8th DEC: On the following Sundays most of the shops will be exceptionally on Sunday for the annual Advent Shopping Sundays from 11am till 6pm: 1st, 8th and 22nd December. For more information see here.
VOLLENWEIDER CHOCOLATE WORKSHOPS 12th & 14th DECEMBER: Immerse yourself in the world of chocolate by attending a Chocolate Workshop at Vollenweider’s Atelier in Winterthur on 12th or 14th December. Create your own handmade Chocolate Bear or Santa with step by step instruction from one of Vollenweider’s experienced chocolatiers in a fun workshop. Find out all about the Chocolate workshops here.
MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH 1st – 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the Musical Advent Calendar taking place every day from 1st – 23rd December at Zurich Opera House. Best of all it’s FREE! Find out more here.
ZURICH’S CHRISTMAS EVENTS: The markets are open, the beautiful “Lucy” Christmas lights in Bahnhofstrasse are lit and the Swarovski Christmas Tree is on. See what else is going on in Zurich – Take a look at all the main Christmas events here.
SWISS CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Find out all about the Zurich Christmas Markets and some special ones a little further afield too. Take a look here.
SWAROVSKI TREE At ZURICH MAIN STATION: Have you seen the towering, sparkling Swarovski Christmas Tree at the Zurich Main Staion Market? Find out all about this very special tree here.
MONTREUX NOËL – MONTREUX CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Montreux Christmas Market or “Montreux Noël” as it is known is this year celebrating 25 years. It’s a great market with a wonderful lakeside position and definitely worth a visit. You can take the train down from Zurich and get there and back in a day, or stay overnight like we did at the Montreux Palace Hotel and enjoy a very special break. There is so much to see and do at the market and there is a beautiful pop up Winter Garden restaurant at the hotel which is the perfect place for a delicious fondue. For more information on the hotel see here. (Or read a previous article about a stay at the hotel here.) For information on Montreux Noël see here.
The Ferris Wheel at Montreux Noël
SANTA’S GROTTO AT ROCHERS DE NAYE: If you do visit Montreux a great excursion is a trip to Santa’s Grotto at Rochers de Naye. There not only can you meet Santa, but you can also enjoy some fabulous snowy views and the cogwheel train journey up there is an adventure in itself. For more information see here.
LICHTERSCHWIMMEN 19th DECEMBER: Mark your diaries for the beautiful tradition of Lichterschwimmen when hundreds of little boats with candles set sail along the River Limmat in Zurich. There is also a stall run by Stadt Zurich offering free refreshments in Weinplatz to keep you warm. It all starts at 6pm. Find out more here.
MÄRLITRAM 22nd NOV – 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at out list of great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Once again the Illuminarium is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. A great place to meet up with friends. See details here.
ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium – or see below:
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ZURICH: The Singing Christmas Tree is also back in Zurich! Enjoy listening to carols and songs for this beautiful singing tree and warm up with a Glühwein from the adjacent Christmas Market. Find out all about it here.
FOOT ET MONDE ARABE EXHIBITION AT FIFA UNTIL 5th JAN 2020: ‘Foot et Monde Arabe’ is an exhibition at the FIFA football museum in Zurich covering stories about football’s role in colonialism, national identity, women’s liberation, politics, migration, multiculturalism, and of the Arab identity. It continues until 5th Jan 2020. Find out more here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
DOM PERIGNON SOIRÉE AT VILLA PRINCIPE LEOPOLDO: We stayed at the wonderful Villa Principe Leopoldo hotel last weekend for a Dom Perignon Soirée where we got to taste some remarkable Dom Perignon champagnes. Read all about it here.
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF LUGANO FROM MONTE BRÈ: Have you visited Monte Brè in Lugano? With stunning views over the town and lake you can see for miles. See our photos all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s turning to fondue time in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
PARK HYATT WINTER GRILL IN A CHALET 21st NOV – 22nd DEC: Don’t miss this fabulous opportunity to experience dinner in a cosy little wooden chalet right outside the One Bar at the park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
OISHII JAPANESE WINTER POP UP AT WIDDER 9th NOV – 14th FEB: This Winter the Widder Hotel has got a brand new pop up and this time is it a Japanese theme! Paired with Ruinart champagne it makes for a wonderful dinner experience. Find out all about it here.
SIR EDMUND ALPINE POP UP UNTIL 11thDEC: Don’t miss Sir Edmund Pascal Schmutz’s Alpine Pop Up at Limmatquai 98, from Monday to Saturday from 4.30pm. Reservations on 079 919 05 89. Take a look here.
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – PESTO CHRISTMAS TREE: Perfect for parties the Pesto Christmas Tree is easy to make and tastes delicious! Click here for recipe.
PURE BEAUTY SPA DEC SPECIALS: Spend over CHF 250 on gift sets or gift vouchers and Pure Beauty Spa will gift you an Elemis Anti-Ageing Power Booster facial to enjoy in January, worth 135chf! Learn more about Pure Beauty Spa promotions here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
HAWAIIAN LOMI LOMI MASSAGE IN ZURICH: Larissa is doing Hawaiian Lomi Lomi Massage in Zurich from until 10th December. 90 minutes CHF 150. Book your session online at www.sacredbody.space or text her on Whatsapp +7 777 261 7137 or email her on larissa.konyukhova@gmail.com
THE FOREO MINI 3 CLEANSING DEVICE: Check out the FOREO facial cleaning device that is revolutionising the skincare beauty scene. Find out all about it here.
SWISSLINE’S NEW ESSENTIAL SERUM: Everyone needs a good serum and Swissline have introduced one called the Essential Serum – which is exactly what it is. With prebiotics and probiotics it’s the perfect serum for every day use and would make a great Christmas present. Find out more here.
WOMEN VERSUS CANCER: Girls with pedal power is a group of four women, three living in Zurich who are taking part in in the Women Versus Cancer 355 km ride from Milan to Venice in May 2020. Raising money money for three charities – Breast Cancer Now, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action, the group are looking for support in this venture. You can find more information by clicking here.
SAMICHLAUS FESTIVITIES: Did you celebrate Samichlaus day on 6th December. Find out all about this lovely tradition here.
KLAUSJAGEN FESTIVAL IN KÜSSNACHT AM RIGI 5th DEC: Did you go to the Klausjagen festival in Küssnacht am Rigi on Thursday evening? In case you missed it: Find out all about it here.
SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations which take place on 31st December and 13th January in Urnasch. Find out more here.
BULLET JOURNALING WITH FABER-CASTELL: If you’re planning for a “New You, New Year”, have you considered the Bullet Journal concept? We attended a Bullet Journaling workshop the other day with Faber-Castell and Holly Loves Planning and found out all about this great analogue method of planning which is especially fun for the creatives amongst you. Find out all about it here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
NEED HELP WITH INTERIOR DESIGN?: If you’re looking for help with interior design whether you want a radical change or just help sourcing key items why not contact Alessandra Bodmer from BodmerHOMES. Find out more here.
SEE VIDEO OF THE LIGHTING OF THE SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE BELOW: Or by clicking here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR CHRISTMAS SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
