What’s On in Zurich Early to Mid December 2019

This coming week there is so much going on in Zurich. On Sunday not only is there “Sonntagsverkauf” or Sunday Shopping in Zurich, there is the “Samichlaus Schwimmen” where some brave folk are swimming across the River Limmat, there is the AWC Christmas Market, the Heiliger Bim Bam Food Market at Plaza and during on Thursday and the following Saturday there are chocolate workshops you can sign up for at Vollenweider in Winterthur. As well as all that don’t forget all the Christmas Markets, the Singing Christmas Tree and the Musical Advent Calendar! Have a wonderful time!

AMERICAN WOMENS CLUB CHRISTMAS MARKET SUN 8th DEC: The annual AWC Holiday Market is taking place on Sunday December 8th from 10am till 5pm at Höschgasse 38, Zurich with lots of fun for all the family and even photos with Santa too. See the AWC website here.

SANTA CLAUS & HARLEY DAVIDSON AT SIHLCITY 8th DEC: Meet one of the many Santas who will be rocking up to Sihlcity on a Harley Davidson from 1pm on Sunday 8th December for a charity event raising money for the Children’s Hospital Zurich. Find out all about it here.

HEILIGER BIMBAM FOOD MARKET 8th DEC: The “Heiliger BimBam” Christmas Food Market is taking place at Plaza Zurich on 8th December at Badenerstrasse 109. Do also note that the Heiliger Bimbam Christmas Market is taking place from 19th till 22nd December at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. More information here.

SAMICHLAUS SCHWIMMEN 8th DECEMBER: Watch the brave Samichlaus Swimmers as they swim across the cold waters of the Limmat on 8th December from Pier 7 to the Frauenbadi. See photos from last year’s Samichlaus Swim here.

SAMICHLAUS SUP 8th DECEMBER: On Sunday 8th you can also dress up as Santa or an angel (or anything festive) and take part in Gearloose’s Stand Up Paddleboarding event on the lake and river which begins at 1pm. Meet up point is the park opposite Tiefenbrunnen station. More details and ticket information (in German) here.

ADVENT VINTAGE TRAM RIDES SUNDAY 8th DEC: Enjoy a trip round Zurich on a Vintage Tram on Sunday 8th December between 2pm and 6pm. These special rides are available to anyone with a valid tram ticket for Zurich Zone 1 and the route goes from Stadelhofen, along the Limmatquai to HB and to Bürkliplatz. A great trip back in time! For more information (in German) see here.

ADVENT SHOPPING SUNDAYS ZURICH 8th DEC: On the following Sundays most of the shops will be exceptionally on Sunday for the annual Advent Shopping Sundays from 11am till 6pm: 1st, 8th and 22nd December. For more information see here.

VOLLENWEIDER CHOCOLATE WORKSHOPS 12th & 14th DECEMBER: Immerse yourself in the world of chocolate by attending a Chocolate Workshop at Vollenweider’s Atelier in Winterthur on 12th or 14th December. Create your own handmade Chocolate Bear or Santa with step by step instruction from one of Vollenweider’s experienced chocolatiers in a fun workshop. Find out all about the Chocolate workshops here.

MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH 1st – 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the Musical Advent Calendar taking place every day from 1st – 23rd December at Zurich Opera House. Best of all it’s FREE! Find out more here.

ZURICH’S CHRISTMAS EVENTS: The markets are open, the beautiful “Lucy” Christmas lights in Bahnhofstrasse are lit and the Swarovski Christmas Tree is on. See what else is going on in Zurich – Take a look at all the main Christmas events here.

SWISS CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Find out all about the Zurich Christmas Markets and some special ones a little further afield too. Take a look here.

SWAROVSKI TREE At ZURICH MAIN STATION: Have you seen the towering, sparkling Swarovski Christmas Tree at the Zurich Main Staion Market? Find out all about this very special tree here.

MONTREUX NOËL – MONTREUX CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Montreux Christmas Market or “Montreux Noël” as it is known is this year celebrating 25 years. It’s a great market with a wonderful lakeside position and definitely worth a visit. You can take the train down from Zurich and get there and back in a day, or stay overnight like we did at the Montreux Palace Hotel and enjoy a very special break. There is so much to see and do at the market and there is a beautiful pop up Winter Garden restaurant at the hotel which is the perfect place for a delicious fondue. For more information on the hotel see here. (Or read a previous article about a stay at the hotel here.) For information on Montreux Noël see here.

The Ferris Wheel at Montreux Noël

SANTA’S GROTTO AT ROCHERS DE NAYE: If you do visit Montreux a great excursion is a trip to Santa’s Grotto at Rochers de Naye. There not only can you meet Santa, but you can also enjoy some fabulous snowy views and the cogwheel train journey up there is an adventure in itself. For more information see here.

LICHTERSCHWIMMEN 19th DECEMBER: Mark your diaries for the beautiful tradition of Lichterschwimmen when hundreds of little boats with candles set sail along the River Limmat in Zurich. There is also a stall run by Stadt Zurich offering free refreshments in Weinplatz to keep you warm. It all starts at 6pm. Find out more here.

MÄRLITRAM 22nd NOV – 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at out list of great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.

THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Once again the Illuminarium is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. A great place to meet up with friends. See details here.

ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium – or see below:

SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ZURICH: The Singing Christmas Tree is also back in Zurich! Enjoy listening to carols and songs for this beautiful singing tree and warm up with a Glühwein from the adjacent Christmas Market. Find out all about it here.