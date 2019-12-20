What’s On in Zurich Late December 2019 Onwards
What’s On in Zurich
Late December 2019 Onwards
Wishing you a great weekend! Don’t forget to enjoy the last of the Christmas Markets in Zurich as well as the Heiliger BimBam Market and Sunday Shopping this weekend. Bear in mind too that most of the Christmas Markets and activities end on 23rd or 24th December. However, the Illuminarium (which is closed on 24th and 25th December) will be open until 3oth December. Have a great week and Merry Christmas !
HEILIGER BIMBAM MARKET 19th – 22nd DEC: The “Heiliger BimBam” Christmas Market is taking place from 19th till 22nd December at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. More information here.
ADVENT SHOPPING SUNDAYS ZURICH 22nd DEC: The shops in Zurich will be open on Sunday 22nd December for the last Advent Shopping Sunday of the year from 11am till 6pm. For more information see here.
ZURICH’S CHRISTMAS EVENTS: Enjoy the last few days of Advent, the beautiful “Lucy” Christmas lights in Bahnhofstrasse are lit and the Swarovski Christmas Tree. Take a look here to see what else is going on in Zurich for Christmas. See the top Christmas events here.
SWISS CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Just a few more days to enjoy the Zurich Christmas Markets as they will be closing on 23rd and 24th December. Take a look here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
LAST MINUTE CHRISTMAS GIFT LIST: If you haven’t got all your Christmas Gifts yet take a look at our Christmas Gift List list here for some ideas and suggestions.
SWAROVSKI TREE AT ZURICH MAIN STATION: Have you seen the towering, sparkling Swarovski Christmas Tree at the Zurich Main Station Market? Find out all about this very special tree here.
THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN: Ever wondered about the significance of the Advent Pyramid at Stadelhofen station? Find out all about it here.
PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH AT CHRISTMAS: Take a look at these photos of Zurich all decorated up at Christmas time over the past few years. See the photos here.
MONTREUX NOËL – MONTREUX CHRISTMAS MARKET TILL 24th DEC: The Montreux Christmas Market or “Montreux Noël” as it is known is this year celebrating 25 years. It’s a great market with a wonderful lakeside position and you can even see Santa on his sleigh in the sky! For information on Montreux Noël Christmas Market see here.
SANTA’S GROTTO AT ROCHERS DE NAYE TILL 24th DEC: If you do visit Montreux a great excursion is a trip to Santa’s Grotto at Rochers de Naye. There not only can you meet Santa, but you can also enjoy some fabulous snowy views and the cogwheel train journey up there is an adventure in itself. Read all about our visit there in this article.
MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the Musical Advent Calendar taking place every day from 1st – 23rd December at Zurich Opera House. Best of all it’s FREE! Find out more here.
THE COLOURFUL MAGIC FOREST IN LENZERHEIDE 13th – 30th DECEMBER: If you’re visiting Lenzerheide don’t miss the stunning Zauberwald or Magic Forest. With beautiful lights, musical concerts and more it makes for a great evening out. Find out more information here.
MÄRLITRAM TILL 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.
THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Once again the Illuminarium is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. A great place to meet up with friends. See details here.
ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium. Click here to see photos of the Illuminarium.
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ZURICH: Don’t miss the Singing Christmas Tree in Zurich! Enjoy listening to carols and songs for this beautiful singing tree and warm up with a Glühwein from the adjacent Christmas Market. Find out all about it here.
CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY
PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the world photo20 in the subject line. For more information about photo Zürich see here.
NEW YEAR’S MARATHON ZURICH: Why not celebrate the last year of the year by running? Zurich’s annual New Year’s Marathon takes place on 31st December through to the 1st January 2020. Find out all about it here.
FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Gold Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Find out more here.
SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 31st December and 13th January in Urnasch. Find out more here.
EXHIBTION ABOUT CRIBS AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 5TH JAN: There’s an exhibition currently ironing at the Landesmuseum all about cribs at Christmas over the past 100 years.Find out all about it here.
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shoes in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
NESPRESSO BARISTA MACINE FOR COFFEE LOVERS: Looking for a great coffee accessory for the coffee lover in your life? How about the Nespresso Barista machine which can create the most wonderful coffee and chocolate drinks. Find out more here.
POP UP CHALET FONDUE AT DOLDER ICE RINK: There’s a lovely new pop up Fondue Chalet right next to the Dolder Ice Rink. It’s lovely and cosy and wooden.Find out all about it here.
FONDUE AT THE WINTER GARDEN AT THE MONTREUX PALACE: If you’re in Montreux by any chance for the Montreux Noël Christmas Market, make sure to book fondue at the stunning Winter Garden (above) at the Fairmont Montreux Palace Hotel. For other things to do at the Montreux Christmas Market see here.
DOM PERIGNON SOIRÉE AT VILLA PRINCIPE LEOPOLDO: We stayed at the wonderful Villa Principe Leopoldo hotel the other weekend for a Dom Perignon Soirée where we got to taste some remarkable Dom Perignon champagnes. Read all about it here.
NESPRESSO’S LIMITED EDITION VARIATIONS NORDIC: Check out the latest Limited Edition Nespresso coffees and choose from Nordic Cinnamon Swirl, Vanilla Princess Cake and Nordic Noir. They are all perfect to get you in the festive mood. Find out all about them here.
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF LUGANO FROM MONTE BRÈ: Have you visited Monte Brè in Lugano? With stunning views over the town and lake you can see for miles. See our photos all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s time for fondue in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
PARK HYATT WINTER GRILL IN A CHALET 21st NOV – 22nd DEC: Don’t miss this fabulous opportunity to experience dinner in a cosy little wooden chalet right outside the Onyx Bar at the park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
OISHII JAPANESE WINTER POP UP AT WIDDER 9th NOV – 14th FEB: This Winter the Widder Hotel has a new pop up and this time is it a Japanese theme! Paired with Ruinart champagne it makes for a wonderful dinner experience. Find out all about it here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIM LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters here.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
AFTERNOON TEA IN ZURICH: How about a wonderful afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt in Zurich or maybe at the Widder Hotel?
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – TURKEY STUFFING – 2 RECIPES: Check out these 2 great recipes for turkey stuffing. See recipes here.
SEE VIDEO OF THE LIGHTING OF THE SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE BELOW: Or by clicking here.
