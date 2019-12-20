What’s On in Zurich

Late December 2019 Onwards

Wishing you a great weekend! Don’t forget to enjoy the last of the Christmas Markets in Zurich as well as the Heiliger BimBam Market and Sunday Shopping this weekend. Bear in mind too that most of the Christmas Markets and activities end on 23rd or 24th December. However, the Illuminarium (which is closed on 24th and 25th December) will be open until 3oth December. Have a great week and Merry Christmas !

HEILIGER BIMBAM MARKET 19th – 22nd DEC: The “Heiliger BimBam” Christmas Market is taking place from 19th till 22nd December at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. More information here.

ADVENT SHOPPING SUNDAYS ZURICH 22nd DEC: The shops in Zurich will be open on Sunday 22nd December for the last Advent Shopping Sunday of the year from 11am till 6pm. For more information see here.

ZURICH’S CHRISTMAS EVENTS: Enjoy the last few days of Advent, the beautiful “Lucy” Christmas lights in Bahnhofstrasse are lit and the Swarovski Christmas Tree. Take a look here to see what else is going on in Zurich for Christmas. See the top Christmas events here.

SWISS CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Just a few more days to enjoy the Zurich Christmas Markets as they will be closing on 23rd and 24th December. Take a look here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.

LAST MINUTE CHRISTMAS GIFT LIST: If you haven’t got all your Christmas Gifts yet take a look at our Christmas Gift List list here for some ideas and suggestions.

SWAROVSKI TREE AT ZURICH MAIN STATION: Have you seen the towering, sparkling Swarovski Christmas Tree at the Zurich Main Station Market? Find out all about this very special tree here.

THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN: Ever wondered about the significance of the Advent Pyramid at Stadelhofen station? Find out all about it here.

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH AT CHRISTMAS: Take a look at these photos of Zurich all decorated up at Christmas time over the past few years. See the photos here.

MONTREUX NOËL – MONTREUX CHRISTMAS MARKET TILL 24th DEC: The Montreux Christmas Market or “Montreux Noël” as it is known is this year celebrating 25 years. It’s a great market with a wonderful lakeside position and you can even see Santa on his sleigh in the sky! For information on Montreux Noël Christmas Market see here.

SANTA’S GROTTO AT ROCHERS DE NAYE TILL 24th DEC: If you do visit Montreux a great excursion is a trip to Santa’s Grotto at Rochers de Naye. There not only can you meet Santa, but you can also enjoy some fabulous snowy views and the cogwheel train journey up there is an adventure in itself. Read all about our visit there in this article.

MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the Musical Advent Calendar taking place every day from 1st – 23rd December at Zurich Opera House. Best of all it’s FREE! Find out more here.

THE COLOURFUL MAGIC FOREST IN LENZERHEIDE 13th – 30th DECEMBER: If you’re visiting Lenzerheide don’t miss the stunning Zauberwald or Magic Forest. With beautiful lights, musical concerts and more it makes for a great evening out. Find out more information here.

MÄRLITRAM TILL 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.

THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Once again the Illuminarium is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. A great place to meet up with friends. See details here.

ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium. Click here to see photos of the Illuminarium.

SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ZURICH: Don’t miss the Singing Christmas Tree in Zurich! Enjoy listening to carols and songs for this beautiful singing tree and warm up with a Glühwein from the adjacent Christmas Market. Find out all about it here.

CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY

PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the world photo20 in the subject line. For more information about photo Zürich see here.

NEW YEAR’S MARATHON ZURICH: Why not celebrate the last year of the year by running? Zurich’s annual New Year’s Marathon takes place on 31st December through to the 1st January 2020. Find out all about it here.