What’s On in Zurich

Mid December 2019 Onwards

CHRISTKINDLIMÄRT RAPPERSWIL 13th – 15th DEC: Don’t miss the beautiful Christkindlimärt Christmas Market in Rapperswil from 13th to 15th December. See details here.

DOLDER ICE SKATING DISCO 14th DECEMBER: Why not go along to the disco night at the Dolder ice skating rink on Saturday 14th December. As well as ice skating there is a great pop up fondue restaurant and a bar. From 5pm to 10pm. Regular admission price. See details here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.

VOLLENWEIDER CHOCOLATE WORKSHOPS 14th DECEMBER: Vollenweider run regular Chocolate Workshops at their Atelier in Winterthur. If you’re too late for the ones on Saturday 14th December at 10am and 2pm, you can still find out more about their Chocolate workshops here.

SILVESTERLAUF 15th DECEMBER: On Sunday 15th December the Silvesterlauf is taking place in Zurich from 11am till 7pm. Please note the many roads in the centre of town will be closed to traffic. Do go along and cheer the runners on. See more about it here.

ADVENT CONCERT AT ZURICH AIRPORT 15th DECEMBER: The traditional Advent Concert at Zurich Airport takes place on Sunday, 15th December 2019 – 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon

at Check-in 2.

SWISS SPORTS AWARDS 15th DECEMBER: The Swiss Sports Awards are taking place on 15th December. You can watch them live on SRF 1, RTS Deux und RSI LA 2 from 8.05pm.

KHATIA & GVANTSA BUNIATISHVILI CONCERT TONHALLE 16th DECEMBER: Khatia & Gvantsa Buniatishvili performing at the Tonhalle Zurich on 16th December. Find out more here.

LAST MINUTE CHRISTMAS GIFT LIST: If you haven’t got all your Christmas Gifts yet take a look at our Christmas Gift List list here for some ideas and suggestions.

ZURICH’S CHRISTMAS EVENTS: The markets are open, the beautiful “Lucy” Christmas lights in Bahnhofstrasse are lit and the Swarovski Christmas Tree is on. See what else is going on in Zurich Take a look at all the top Christmas events here.

SWISS CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Check out our Guide to the Zurich Christmas Markets and some special ones in Switzerland too. Take a look here.

SWAROVSKI TREE At ZURICH MAIN STATION: Have you seen the towering, sparkling Swarovski Christmas Tree at the Zurich Main Staion Market? Find out all about this very special tree here.

THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN: Ever wondered about the significance of the Advent Pyramid at Stadelhofen station? Find out all about it here.

PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH AT CHRISTMAS: Take a look at these photos of Zurich all decorated up at Christmas time over the past few years. See the photos here.

MONTREUX NOËL – MONTREUX CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Montreux Christmas Market or “Montreux Noël” as it is known is this year celebrating 25 years. It’s a great market with a wonderful lakeside position and you can even see Santa on his sleigh in the sky! For information on Montreux Noël Christmas Market see here.

SANTA’S GROTTO AT ROCHERS DE NAYE: If you do visit Montreux a great excursion is a trip to Santa’s Grotto at Rochers de Naye. There not only can you meet Santa, but you can also enjoy some fabulous snowy views and the cogwheel train journey up there is an adventure in itself. Read all about our visit there in this article.

LICHTERSCHWIMMEN 19th DECEMBER: Mark your diaries for the beautiful tradition of Lichterschwimmen when hundreds of little boats with candles set sail along the River Limmat in Zurich. There is also a stall run by Stadt Zurich offering free refreshments in Weinplatz to keep you warm. It all starts at 6pm. Find out more here.

HEILIGER BIMBAM FOOD MARKET 19th – 22nd DEC: The “Heiliger BimBam” Christmas Market is taking place from 19th till 22nd December at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. More information here.

ADVENT SHOPPING SUNDAYS ZURICH 22nd DEC: The shops in Zurich will be open on Sunday 22nd December for the last Advent Shopping Sunday of the year from 11am till 6pm. For more information see here.

MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the Musical Advent Calendar taking place every day from 1st – 23rd December at Zurich Opera House. Best of all it’s FREE! Find out more here.

THE COLOURFUL MAGIC FOREST IN LENZERHEIDE 13th – 30th DECEMBER: If you’re visiting Lenzerheide don’t miss the stunning Zauberwald or Magic Forest. With beautiful lights, musical concerts and more it makes for a great evening out. Find out more information here.

MÄRLITRAM TILL 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.

THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Once again the Illuminarium is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. A great place to meet up with friends. See details here.

ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium – or see below:

SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ZURICH: Don’t miss the Singing Christmas Tree is also back in Zurich! Enjoy listening to carols and songs for this beautiful singing tree and warm up with a Glühwein from the adjacent Christmas Market. Find out all about it here.

CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAYS

ENTER OUR CONTEST TO WIN ONE OF 5 CAUDALIE BEAUTY SETS: We have 5 Caudalie beauty set up for grabs: 1 x Premier Cru Ultimate Anti-Ageing Trio, 2 x Eau de Beauté and 2 x Vinosource. To enter our contest please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) in the subject line put the world Caudalie and the one you would most like to win. Please note it may not always be possible to have your first choice but we will try our best. You can also have an extra entry by following @NewInZurich and @caudalie on Instagram and commenting with the word Caudalie and your preferred set on any recent post.