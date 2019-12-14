What’s On in Zurich Mid December 2019 Onwards
What’s On in Zurich
Mid December 2019 Onwards
CHRISTKINDLIMÄRT RAPPERSWIL 13th – 15th DEC: Don’t miss the beautiful Christkindlimärt Christmas Market in Rapperswil from 13th to 15th December. See details here.
DOLDER ICE SKATING DISCO 14th DECEMBER: Why not go along to the disco night at the Dolder ice skating rink on Saturday 14th December. As well as ice skating there is a great pop up fondue restaurant and a bar. From 5pm to 10pm. Regular admission price. See details here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
VOLLENWEIDER CHOCOLATE WORKSHOPS 14th DECEMBER: Vollenweider run regular Chocolate Workshops at their Atelier in Winterthur. If you’re too late for the ones on Saturday 14th December at 10am and 2pm, you can still find out more about their Chocolate workshops here.
SILVESTERLAUF 15th DECEMBER: On Sunday 15th December the Silvesterlauf is taking place in Zurich from 11am till 7pm. Please note the many roads in the centre of town will be closed to traffic. Do go along and cheer the runners on. See more about it here.
ADVENT CONCERT AT ZURICH AIRPORT 15th DECEMBER: The traditional Advent Concert at Zurich Airport takes place on Sunday, 15th December 2019 – 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon
at Check-in 2.
SWISS SPORTS AWARDS 15th DECEMBER: The Swiss Sports Awards are taking place on 15th December. You can watch them live on SRF 1, RTS Deux und RSI LA 2 from 8.05pm.
KHATIA & GVANTSA BUNIATISHVILI CONCERT TONHALLE 16th DECEMBER: Khatia & Gvantsa Buniatishvili performing at the Tonhalle Zurich on 16th December. Find out more here.
LAST MINUTE CHRISTMAS GIFT LIST: If you haven’t got all your Christmas Gifts yet take a look at our Christmas Gift List list here for some ideas and suggestions.
ZURICH’S CHRISTMAS EVENTS: The markets are open, the beautiful “Lucy” Christmas lights in Bahnhofstrasse are lit and the Swarovski Christmas Tree is on. See what else is going on in Zurich Take a look at all the top Christmas events here.
SWISS CHRISTMAS MARKETS: Check out our Guide to the Zurich Christmas Markets and some special ones in Switzerland too. Take a look here.
SWAROVSKI TREE At ZURICH MAIN STATION: Have you seen the towering, sparkling Swarovski Christmas Tree at the Zurich Main Staion Market? Find out all about this very special tree here.
THE PYRAMID AT STADELHOFEN: Ever wondered about the significance of the Advent Pyramid at Stadelhofen station? Find out all about it here.
PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS OF ZURICH AT CHRISTMAS: Take a look at these photos of Zurich all decorated up at Christmas time over the past few years. See the photos here.
MONTREUX NOËL – MONTREUX CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Montreux Christmas Market or “Montreux Noël” as it is known is this year celebrating 25 years. It’s a great market with a wonderful lakeside position and you can even see Santa on his sleigh in the sky! For information on Montreux Noël Christmas Market see here.
SANTA’S GROTTO AT ROCHERS DE NAYE: If you do visit Montreux a great excursion is a trip to Santa’s Grotto at Rochers de Naye. There not only can you meet Santa, but you can also enjoy some fabulous snowy views and the cogwheel train journey up there is an adventure in itself. Read all about our visit there in this article.
LICHTERSCHWIMMEN 19th DECEMBER: Mark your diaries for the beautiful tradition of Lichterschwimmen when hundreds of little boats with candles set sail along the River Limmat in Zurich. There is also a stall run by Stadt Zurich offering free refreshments in Weinplatz to keep you warm. It all starts at 6pm. Find out more here.
HEILIGER BIMBAM FOOD MARKET 19th – 22nd DEC: The “Heiliger BimBam” Christmas Market is taking place from 19th till 22nd December at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. More information here.
ADVENT SHOPPING SUNDAYS ZURICH 22nd DEC: The shops in Zurich will be open on Sunday 22nd December for the last Advent Shopping Sunday of the year from 11am till 6pm. For more information see here.
MUSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR AT OPERA HOUSE ZURICH UNTIL 23rd DEC: Don’t miss the Musical Advent Calendar taking place every day from 1st – 23rd December at Zurich Opera House. Best of all it’s FREE! Find out more here.
THE COLOURFUL MAGIC FOREST IN LENZERHEIDE 13th – 30th DECEMBER: If you’re visiting Lenzerheide don’t miss the stunning Zauberwald or Magic Forest. With beautiful lights, musical concerts and more it makes for a great evening out. Find out more information here.
MÄRLITRAM TILL 24th DEC: The Father Christmas Tram or “Märlitram” for children (up to 10 years old) is back in town! Find out all about it here.
THE ILLUMINARIUM SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM FROM UNTIL 30th DEC: Once again the Illuminarium is taking place at the Landesmuseum Zurich. As well as the light show (for which you can buy tickets) there is also plenty to see which is totally free. In addition there are plenty of pop up food booths where you can eat and drink in the grounds. A great place to meet up with friends. See details here.
ILLUMINARIUM VIDEO: Click here to see a short video of the Illuminarium – or see below:
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE ZURICH: Don’t miss the Singing Christmas Tree is also back in Zurich! Enjoy listening to carols and songs for this beautiful singing tree and warm up with a Glühwein from the adjacent Christmas Market. Find out all about it here.
ENTER OUR CONTEST TO WIN ONE OF 5 CAUDALIE BEAUTY SETS: We have 5 Caudalie beauty set up for grabs: 1 x Premier Cru Ultimate Anti-Ageing Trio, 2 x Eau de Beauté and 2 x Vinosource.
PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don't miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. For more information about photo Zürich see here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING AT FLIMS LAAX: Find out all about the extensive snow region of Flims and Laax. Take a look here.
NEW YEAR’S MARATHON ZURICH: Why not celebrate the last year of the year with a spot of running? Zurich’s annual New Year’s Marathon takes place on 31st December through to the 1st January 2020. Find out all about it here.
FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Gold Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Find out more here.
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shoes in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
FONDUE AT THE WINTER GARDEN AT THE MONTREUX PALACE: If you’re in Montreux by any chance for the Montreux Noël Christmas Market, make sure to book fondue at the stunning Winter Garden (above) at the Fairmont Montreux Palace Hotel. For other things to do at the Montreux Christmas Market see here.
DOM PERIGNON SOIRÉE AT VILLA PRINCIPE LEOPOLDO: We stayed at the wonderful Villa Principe Leopoldo hotel last weekend for a Dom Perignon Soirée where we got to taste some remarkable Dom Perignon champagnes. Read all about it here.
NESPRESSO’S LIMITED EDITION VARIATIONS NORDIC: Check out the latest Limited Edition Nespresso coffees and choose from Nordic Cinnamon Swirl, Vanilla Princess Cake and Nordic Noir. They are all perfect to get you in the festive mood. Find out all about them here.
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF LUGANO FROM MONTE BRÈ: Have you visited Monte Brè in Lugano? With stunning views over the town and lake you can see for miles. See our photos all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s turning to fondue time in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
PARK HYATT WINTER GRILL IN A CHALET 21st NOV – 22nd DEC: Don’t miss this fabulous opportunity to experience dinner in a cosy little wooden chalet right outside the One Bar at the park Hyatt Hotel in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
OISHII JAPANESE WINTER POP UP AT WIDDER 9th NOV – 14th FEB: This Winter the Widder Hotel has got a brand new pop up and this time is it a Japanese theme! Paired with Ruinart champagne it makes for a wonderful dinner experience. Find out all about it here.
PURE BEAUTY SPA DEC SPECIALS: Spend over CHF 250 on gift sets or gift vouchers and Pure Beauty Spa will gift you an Elemis Anti-Ageing Power Booster facial to enjoy in January, worth 135chf! Learn more about Pure Beauty Spa promotions here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
THE FOREO MINI 3 CLEANSING DEVICE: Check out the FOREO facial cleaning device that is revolutionising the skincare beauty scene. Find out all about it here.
SWISSLINE’S NEW ESSENTIAL SERUM: Everyone needs a good serum and Swissline have introduced one called the Essential Serum – which is exactly what it is. With prebiotics and probiotics it’s the perfect serum for every day use and would make a great Christmas present. Find out more here.
WOMEN VERSUS CANCER: Girls with pedal power is a group of four women, three living in Zurich who are taking part in in the Women Versus Cancer 355 km ride from Milan to Venice in May 2020. Raising money money for three charities – Breast Cancer Now, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action, the group are looking for support in this venture. You can find more information by clicking here.
SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 31st December and 13th January in Urnasch. Find out more here.
BULLET JOURNALING WITH FABER-CASTELL: If you’re planning for a “New You, New Year”, have you considered the Bullet Journal concept? We attended a Bullet Journaling workshop the other day with Faber-Castell and Holly Loves Planning and found out all about this great analogue method of planning which is especially fun for the creatives amongst you. Find out all about it here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
AFTERNOON TEA IN ZURICH: How about a wonderful afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt in Zurich or maybe at the Widder Hotel?
RECIPE OF THE WEEK – FONDUE: Make your own fondue. See recipe here.
SEE VIDEO OF THE LIGHTING OF THE SWAROVSKI CHRISTMAS TREE BELOW: Or by clicking here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR CHRISTMAS SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
