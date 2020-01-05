Art On Ice Celebrating 25 years in Switzerland in 2020

Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar, photo by Geoff Pegler

6th – 16th February

Art On Ice is back in Switzerland from 6th – 16th February. From 6th – 9th February there will be 5 shows in Zurich, followed by performances in Lausanne, Davos and Basel. What’s even more special, this year is that 2020 is the 25th anniversary of Art on Ice.

Top world ice skating stars will be performing along with the singers Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima.

Alina Zagitova, photo courtesy of Art On Ice

Switzerland’s number one ice skating champion Alexia Paganini will be at Art On Ice 2020. Also performing are two-times Olympic winners, Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar, Alina Zagitova, the 2018 Olympic gold medalist and 2019 World Champion, two-time World Champion Javier Fernandez from Spain, and the current European pair skating champions, Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès and Kévin Aymoz, French two times champion.

If you’re not sure what to expect, click here to take a look at this article with information on last year’s shows. This time there will be 5 shows in Zurich, one show in Lausanne and 2 shows in Davos and 2 shows in Basel. It should be an extremely exciting and entertaining event and tickets are bound to sell fast.

See our video by Tim Hughes here:

Art On Ice 2020

When: 6th – 16th February 2020 (6th – 9th February in Zurich)

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich (plus in Lausanne, Davos and Basel)

See Google map here:

Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.

