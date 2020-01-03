Man’s World Zurich – An Exciting Event (Not Just for Men)

30th January – 2nd February 2020 Plus Enter Our Ticket Contest!!!

Looking for a perfect place to hang out and explore a world of lifestyle and technology gadgets, to savour wine, whisky, gin and enjoy gastronomical delights? To try you hand at experiences like flight simulators, urban golf, billiards, darts, arcade games and lots, lots more…

Located at Stage One in Zurich Oerlikon and with a 2,500 m2 space dedicated to “toys for the boy”, Man’s World is the perfect place to explore the latest innovations, to seek out unique clothing and accessories and to have a lot of fun!

Not Just For Men

Although the emphasis is on men, women are definitely welcome too and indeed there are lots of things to interest women. Proof of how popular the event has become, it is taking place this year in Zurich from 30th January to 2nd February for the fourth time.

Win Tickets!

Man’s World 2020

Where: Stage One

Address: Elias-Canetti-Strasse 146, 8050 Zurich

Opening Hours:

Thursday 30th January 4pm – midnight

Friday 31st January 2pm – 11pm

Saturday 1st February 11am – 11pm

Sunday 2nd February 11am – 6pm

Tickets: From CHF 35

