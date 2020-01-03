Man’s World Zurich – An Exciting Event (Not Just for Men)

30th January – 2nd February 2020

Plus Enter Our Ticket Contest!!!

Looking for a perfect place to hang out and explore a world of lifestyle and technology gadgets, to savour wine, whisky, gin and enjoy gastronomical delights? To try you hand at experiences like flight simulators, urban golf, billiards, darts, arcade games and lots, lots more…
Located at Stage One in Zurich Oerlikon and with a 2,500 m2 space dedicated to “toys for the boy”, Man’s World is the perfect place to explore the latest innovations, to seek out unique clothing and accessories and to have a lot of fun!
Not Just For Men

Although the emphasis is on men, women are definitely welcome too and indeed there are lots of things to interest women. Proof of how popular the event has become, it is taking place this year in Zurich from 30th January to 2nd February for the fourth time.

Win Tickets!

We have 3 pairs of tickets in our contest – so why not enter now? Simply please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the word MW2020 in the subject line. The contest closes on 27th January at 10pm.

Where: Stage One
Address: Elias-Canetti-Strasse 146, 8050 Zurich
Opening Hours:
Thursday 30th January 4pm – midnight
Friday 31st January 2pm – 11pm
Saturday 1st February 11am – 11pm
Sunday 2nd February 11am – 6pm
Tickets: From CHF 35

To see the Man’s World Program Click here.

Or why not take a look at this video to get an idea of how it looks:

