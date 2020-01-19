Photos of Belle Epoque Week Kandersteg

If you’ve read our article about Belle Epoque Week in Kandersteg, you may be interested in seeing some of the photographs from the opening day of the 2020 event on 19th January. The Belle Epoque event lasts a week from Sunday to Sunday and one of the highlights is the arrival of the Belle Epoque steam train arriving in Kandersteg.

Photographer Carmen Sirboiu was there to greet the arrivals and to catch a glimpse of their amazing outfits. Take a look here at some of the great costumes she captured.

There were bands playing, processions and even a touch of snow to add to the atmosphere.

There were quite a number of dogs in attendance too!

There were whole families dressed up and it really was a fun event for all taking part, and for the spectators too.

Some people even had antique accessories like penny farthing bicycles.

If you fancy going along to visit the event, Belle Epoque is on all week in Kandersteg with a full program of events. See full details below.

Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Carmen is available to take pet and family portraits as well as LinkedIn headshots.

Kandersteg Belle Epoque Week

Dates: 19th – 26th January 2020

Where: Kandersteg, Switzerland

Tips: You can join in and dress up in Belle Epoque clothes if you wish or you can buy some suitable attire at the market stalls at the event. If that’s not for you, simply wrap up warmly and enjoy the event. You can easily get to Kandersteg by SBB.

For more information please visit the website here.

See the Google Maps coordinates here.

See Kandersteg on Google Maps below:

