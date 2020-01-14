The Amazing Van Gogh Alive

Exhibition Zurich

at the MAAG Halle 18th February – 9th March 2020

Following its recent success in Lugano as well as many other cities, you will soon have the opportunity to visit Van Gogh Alive in Zurich! This multi-sensory exhibition is suitable for the whole family and you can delight in the beauty of Van Gogh’s works displayed in large format at the MAAG Halle in Zurich.

This novel exhibition is unlike any other and is only showing in Zurich for a limited time. It allows you to interact with Van Gogh’s artistry through a vibrant symphony of light, colour and sound and will stimulate all your senses! The exhibition is synchronised with classical music from Vivaldi to Bach which amplifies the experience. In total there are over 3,000 of Van Gogh’s images stretching across the walls, the floors and the ceilings.

You also have the opportunity to explore Van Gogh’s work and life experiences through photos and other details dating back to the period between 1880 to 1890 at the time when he was in Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise. For details of the exhibition see below.

Van Gogh Alive

Where: MAAG Halle Zurich

Address: Hardstrasse 219, 8005 Zürich

When: 18th February – 9th March 2020

Tickets: Adults CHF 24, Seniors CHF 21, Children CHF 16, under 6 free, Family Ticket CHF 55 ( 2 adults, 2 children)

See ticket information here (Please do NOT purchase via ViaGOGO)

Visit the Van Gogh Alive website here.

See map below:

