The Fabulous Hot Air Balloons at Chateau d’Oex

Photos Of the Festival International de Balloons by Carmen Sirboiu 

If you’ve never been to a hot air balloon festival before, you’re in for a colourful surprise. Photographer Carmen Siboiu took these beautiful photos of the Chateau-d’Oex balloon festival and from 25th January till 2nd February 2020 you have the chance to enjoy this stunning experience too.

Set in the “Alpes Vaudoises” region between Gstaad and Gruyères, at 1,000 metres, Château-d’Oex is the World Alpine Capital of Hot Air Ballooning.

Every year the International Balloon Festival takes place at the end of January and people flock from near and far to take part and of course to watch this extraordinary event.

Château-d’Oex has developed its reputation as a hot-air ballooning centre due to its favourable micro-climate and over the years has built up its expertise in this sport.

All year round they operate passenger flights but it’s when the international hot-air balloon competition is on that everyone flocks to this Swiss town.

If you’re still thinking of going to visit you’re sure to enjoy it – however do check the forecast to ensure the conditions are favourable before you make a long jounrey. We visited a couple of years ago and went for a ride in the Charlie Chaplin Balloon and it was an amazing experience. You can read about it here.

Festival International de Ballons

Dates: 25th January – 2nd February 2020

Where: Chateau-d’Oex, Switzerland

Tips:  Do wrap up well if you’re going to watch the Balloon Festival as it can get quite cold standing around. However, there are various food stalls and drinks available. You can also book to go on a balloon ride too.

Transport: You can drive there (limited parking available) and you can also get to Château-d’Oex by SBB.

For more information please visit the website here.

See the Google Maps coordinates here.

See Chateau-d’Oex on Google Maps below:

All Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

Carmen is based in Zurich and is available to take pet and family portraits as well as LinkedIn headshots. Why not click here to get in touch with Carmen?

For more information about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland check out our Homepage or subscribe to the blog for a weekly “What’s On” newsletter.

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

