Set in the “Alpes Vaudoises” region between Gstaad and Gruyères, at 1,000 metres, Château-d’Oex is the World Alpine Capital of Hot Air Ballooning.

Every year the International Balloon Festival takes place at the end of January and people flock from near and far to take part and of course to watch this extraordinary event.

Château-d’Oex has developed its reputation as a hot-air ballooning centre due to its favourable micro-climate and over the years has built up its expertise in this sport.

All year round they operate passenger flights but it’s when the international hot-air balloon competition is on that everyone flocks to this Swiss town.

If you’re still thinking of going to visit you’re sure to enjoy it – however do check the forecast to ensure the conditions are favourable before you make a long jounrey. We visited a couple of years ago and went for a ride in the Charlie Chaplin Balloon and it was an amazing experience. You can read about it here.