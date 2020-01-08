Visiting Lake Obersee

In the Ice in Winter

If you have ever visited visited lake Obersee in Näfels during the Summer you’ll be amazed to see what it looks like in the Winter season. We visited in the first week in January and it was covered with a thick sheet of ice.

It looked magical with the mountains towering all around and skaters merrily carving their tracks in pretty patterns. However, the light was quite strange in places, casting a very blue hue on everything – something you can see in some of the photos.

Yes, you can skate or walk or stroll over the ice but as as the sign at the entrance to the lake warns, it’s all at your own risk.

Most, but not all, of the lake is frozen over – but you can see quite clearly the safer parts to walk or skate on.

Don’t expect this free ice skating venue to be bright and sunny though, as for most of the day during the depth of Winter the surrounding cliff faces keep the lake in their shadows, thus keeping the temperatures icy cold.

You can see the part of the lake where the sun does shine though, as the water there is still unfrozen.

What Else to Do at Obersee

You can go for a short hike around or beyond the lake as there are a number of walking paths all around. Do make sure to wear tough Winter boots with a good grip though as there is a lot of ice and snow in Winter even on the paths. Please note that the Berghotel Obsersee Restaurant is closed for much of Winter – so do bring your own drinks and snacks if you’re planning skating or walking here.

How To Get There

By Car

There is no bus service to Obersee so you need to go via car. You need to drive to Näfels in the Glarus valley and follow the signs to Oberseetal and Obersee.

I love visiting Obersee though be warned that the drive up there is steep and winding and in places extremely narrow with a big drop on the side! However, I have seen worse! 🙂 It is worth it though to see the beautiful frozen lake. From the town to the top it’s about 7km. Simply follow the signs all the way to Obersee and there is free parking at next to the Berghotel Obersee.

No Bus Service

There is no bus service from Näfels to the Obersee.

Obersee Near Näfels

Obersee is the lake situated on Oberseealp in the Canton of Glarus, Switzerland.

