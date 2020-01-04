What’s On In And Around Zurich Early January 2020

What’s On In Zurich Early January 2020

Wishing you all a fabulous New Year for 2020! Don’t forget there are still some interesting festive events coming up like Three Kings Day on 6th January and the wonderful cake. See our article below on details about this and a recipe on how to make your own. Also if you missed the Silvesterkläuse celebrations on 31st December there is another opportunity on 13th January, again details below. Wishing you a wonderful week ahead!

ROLLERSKATING DISCO AT CLUB XTRA 4th JAN: If you fancy joining a Roller Skating Disco this Saturday there is one taking place at Club XTRA in Zurich from 10pm on Saturday 4th January. Take a look here for details.

FOOT ET MONDE ARABE EXHIBITION AT FIFA UNTIL 5th JAN 2020: ‘Foot et Monde Arabe’ is an exhibition at the FIFA football museum in Zurich covering stories about football’s role in colonialism, national identity, women’s liberation, politics, migration, multiculturalism, and of the Arab identity. It continues until 5th Jan 2020. Find out more here.

EXHIBTION ABOUT CRIBS AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 5th JAN: There’s an exhibition currently ironing at the Landesmuseum all about cribs at Christmas over the past 100 years.Find out all about it here.

CALLING ALL TRAIN & RAILWAY FANS – EXHIBITION TILL 5th JAN: Don’t miss this exhibition all about the SBB, trains and railways. Taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung in Ausstellungsstrasse till the 5th January. See more here.

THREE KINGS DAY & A SPECIAL SWISS TRADITION 6th JANUARY: Every 6th January there is a special sweet treat in store in all the bread and cake shops – the Three Kings Cake. Find out what happens if you’re the lucky winner and get to be King for the Day!!! Read all about it here.

PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the word photo20 in the subject line. The contest closes on 8th January at 10pm. For more information about photo Zürich see here.

CAMILLE GRAESER THE ARTIST EXHIBITION TILL 12th JAN: Catch the last days of the Camille Graeser Exhibition at Haus Konstruktiv, all about the furniture designer and concrete artist. It ends on 12th January. See details here.

SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL 13th JAN: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 31st December and then again on 13th January in Urnasch. Find out more here.