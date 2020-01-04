What’s On In And Around Zurich Early January 2020
What’s On In Zurich Early January 2020
Wishing you all a fabulous New Year for 2020! Don’t forget there are still some interesting festive events coming up like Three Kings Day on 6th January and the wonderful cake. See our article below on details about this and a recipe on how to make your own. Also if you missed the Silvesterkläuse celebrations on 31st December there is another opportunity on 13th January, again details below. Wishing you a wonderful week ahead!
ROLLERSKATING DISCO AT CLUB XTRA 4th JAN: If you fancy joining a Roller Skating Disco this Saturday there is one taking place at Club XTRA in Zurich from 10pm on Saturday 4th January. Take a look here for details.
FOOT ET MONDE ARABE EXHIBITION AT FIFA UNTIL 5th JAN 2020: ‘Foot et Monde Arabe’ is an exhibition at the FIFA football museum in Zurich covering stories about football’s role in colonialism, national identity, women’s liberation, politics, migration, multiculturalism, and of the Arab identity. It continues until 5th Jan 2020. Find out more here.
EXHIBTION ABOUT CRIBS AT LANDESMUSEUM TILL 5th JAN: There’s an exhibition currently ironing at the Landesmuseum all about cribs at Christmas over the past 100 years.Find out all about it here.
CALLING ALL TRAIN & RAILWAY FANS – EXHIBITION TILL 5th JAN: Don’t miss this exhibition all about the SBB, trains and railways. Taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung in Ausstellungsstrasse till the 5th January. See more here.
THREE KINGS DAY & A SPECIAL SWISS TRADITION 6th JANUARY: Every 6th January there is a special sweet treat in store in all the bread and cake shops – the Three Kings Cake. Find out what happens if you’re the lucky winner and get to be King for the Day!!! Read all about it here.
PHOTO ZURICH 3 pairs of tickets to be won
PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the word photo20 in the subject line. The contest closes on 8th January at 10pm. For more information about photo Zürich see here.
CAMILLE GRAESER THE ARTIST EXHIBITION TILL 12th JAN: Catch the last days of the Camille Graeser Exhibition at Haus Konstruktiv, all about the furniture designer and concrete artist. It ends on 12th January. See details here.
SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL 13th JAN: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 31st December and then again on 13th January in Urnasch. Find out more here.
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH 21st JAN – 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM DAVOS: The World Economic Forum will be taking place in Davos from 21st – 24th January. Find out more here.
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 2020 – WIN TICKETS!!! The latest edition of Man’s World is taking place in Zurich at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. It promises to be a great event with lots of interesting exhibitors and lots of fun. We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the word MW2020 in the subject line. The contest closes on 27th January at 10pm. For more information about Man’s World please click here.
FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Gold Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Find out more here.
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shoes in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
MISS MIU – A FUNKY KOREAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: We recently visited Miss Miu a relatively new Korean Restaurant which opened this Summer. Located in Europaallee this funky restaurant has a great ambiance and offers both a Korean BBQ as well as a range of Korean dishes and it even does take away service too. Read all about it here.
EXPLORING ANDERMATT FROM THE RADISSON BLU REUSSEN HOTEL: We took a relaxing break in the mountains and enjoyed great food and wonderful wellness facilities at the Radisson Blu Reussen Andermatt. Read all about it here.
POP UP CHALET FONDUE AT DOLDER ICE RINK: There’s a lovely new pop up Fondue Chalet right next to the Dolder Ice Rink. It’s lovely and cosy and wooden.Find out all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s time for fondue in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
OISHII JAPANESE WINTER POP UP AT WIDDER 9th NOV – 14th FEB: This Winter the Widder Hotel has a new pop up and this time is it a Japanese theme! Paired with Ruinart champagne it makes for a wonderful dinner experience. Find out all about it here.
NESPRESSO BARISTA MACINE FOR COFFEE LOVERS: Looking for a great coffee accessory for the coffee lover in your life? How about the Nespresso Barista machine which can create the most wonderful coffee and chocolate drinks. Find out more here.
Skiing Destinations
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
AFTERNOON TEA IN ZURICH: How about a wonderful afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt in Zurich or maybe at the Widder Hotel?
RECIPE OF THE WEEK VERMICELLES: Vermicelles is a very popular dessert all over Switzerland based on a sweetened chestnut puree. See recipes here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
THE HERBARACKE ZURICH: Ever wondered about that Turquoise hut floating on the water next to Bellevue? Find out all about it here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
New Year’s Fireworks photo by Geoff Pegler
