What’s On In Zurich End of January Beginning of February 2020

FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Golf Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Get inspired for your next holiday! Find out more here.

CYCLO-CROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS DUBENDORF 1st & 2nd FEB: If you’re a cycling fan maybe you’d like to go along to the Cyclo-Cross World Championships which are taking place in Dübendorf with around 300 athletes from 30 countries taking part. Find out more here.

MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 2020

30th January – 2nd February

Stage One Oerlikon

The latest edition of Man’s World is taking place in Zurich at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. It promises to be a great event with lots of interesting exhibitors and lots of fun. Please note that the contest has now finished and all the winners have been informed.

TOP MBA EVENT ZURICH 3rd FEB: If you’re considering studying for an MBA don’t miss this very informative and FREE event at the Marriott Hotel Zurich on 3rd February from 5pm – 10pm. You will meet with admissions directors from leading international business schools. Find out more and register here for free tickets.

ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.

ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 2nd, 9th & 16th FEB: How about a trip to the White Turf Event at St Moritz? It takes place on 2nd, 9th and 16th February this year and makes for a fun and exciting day out. Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.

VINS VAUDOIS FREE WINE TASTING 3rd FEB: Don’t miss the free wine tasting organised by the Salon des Vins Vaudois at the Restaurant Metropol in Zurich on Monday 3rd February from 4.30pm – 8pm. The wine tasting is free but you need to register here.

FREE WINE TASTING EVENT BY BINDELLA 3rd & 4th FEB: How about celebrating the end of Dry January by trying out some fine wines at the Bindella Wine Tasting Event at the Terrasse Restaurant in Zurich on 3rd & 4th February. Don’t forget to register in advance! See details here.

ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shows in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.

VALENTINE’S DAY AT HONOLD IN WITIKON 14th FEB: Confiserie Honold have launched a special Valentine’s Menu at their new location in Witikon. Call to make your bookings on 044 211 52 58 or visit Confiserie Honold at the Zentrum Witikon, Witikonerstrasse 279, 8053 Witikon. They are also offering fondue in the evenings too – visit the website here to find out more.

Team against team – improviser against improviser – Titan versus Titan!

The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round! Fast-paced, improvised, sports, comedy theatre which is spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything happens in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits!

Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00, Free seating

LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH 21st JAN – 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.

ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY 20th FEBRUARY: Enjoy fast paced, sport comedy theatre in Zurich – Titan against Titan! The Zurich Improv Comedy club is back with another exciting event on 20th February and tickets are just CHF 23 & CHF 16. Find out all about it here. Tickets are bound to sell out quickly but you can book yours by clicking here.

VENICE CARNIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 21st-23rd FEB: If you fancy visiting Venice and combing it with a tutored photography course from photographer Carmen Sirboiu, why not sign up for this great opportunity to hone your photographic skills whilst enjoying the carnival and this great city. Find out all about this workshop here.

Furthermore, you can see Carmen’s photos of a previous Venice Carnival here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE 18th FEB – 9th MARCH: Don’t miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th March at the MAAG Halle. Read all about it here.

EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 15th MARCH: “Striking Moments in Photojournalism” is showing at the Phootbaseteil on 17th & 18th January. Find out more here.