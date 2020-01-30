What’s On In Zurich End of January Beginning of February 2020
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 30th JAN – 2nd FEB: Don’t miss this exciting event for men at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. There is everything possible that might appeal to the modern 21st Century man and women are welcome too! Enter the contest below for a chance to win tickets! Read all about it here.
CHATEAU D’OEX BALLOON FESTIVAL 25th JAN – 2nd FEB: Experience the colour and excitement of the famous Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival which continues until Sunday 2nd February. Read all about it here.
RESTAURANT FALKEN GOURMET-METZGETE 31st JAN & 1st FEB: Why not visit the Falken Restaurant in Küsnacht to enjoy a modern and deliciously light interpretation of a 5 course Metgete Menu? It takes place on Friday 31st January and Saturday 1st February. Limited seats so be quick to reserve your place! Restaurant Falken, Dorfstrasse 22, 8700 Küsnacht. Tel:+41 44 910 66 88 For more information see the website here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL 31st JAN- 7th FEB: If you’re into food then the St Moritz Gourmet Festival in the Engadine mountains is sure to be an attractive proposition. Top chefs will be creating culinary highlights at this nine day gourmet extravaganza. Find out more here.
SOUVENIR SUISSE EXHIBITION WINTERTHUR ENDS 2nd FEB: The Souvenir Suisse exhibition at the Kunst Museum Winterthur with prints by the masters from the Stiftung Familie Fehlmann collection continues until 2nd February. Find out more here.
FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Golf Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Get inspired for your next holiday! Find out more here.
CYCLO-CROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS DUBENDORF 1st & 2nd FEB: If you’re a cycling fan maybe you’d like to go along to the Cyclo-Cross World Championships which are taking place in Dübendorf with around 300 athletes from 30 countries taking part. Find out more here.
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 2020
30th January – 2nd February
Stage One Oerlikon
The latest edition of Man’s World is taking place in Zurich at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. It promises to be a great event with lots of interesting exhibitors and lots of fun. Please note that the contest has now finished and all the winners have been informed.
For more information about Man’s World click here.
TOP MBA EVENT ZURICH 3rd FEB: If you’re considering studying for an MBA don’t miss this very informative and FREE event at the Marriott Hotel Zurich on 3rd February from 5pm – 10pm. You will meet with admissions directors from leading international business schools. Find out more and register here for free tickets.
ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.
ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 2nd, 9th & 16th FEB: How about a trip to the White Turf Event at St Moritz? It takes place on 2nd, 9th and 16th February this year and makes for a fun and exciting day out. Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.
VINS VAUDOIS FREE WINE TASTING 3rd FEB: Don’t miss the free wine tasting organised by the Salon des Vins Vaudois at the Restaurant Metropol in Zurich on Monday 3rd February from 4.30pm – 8pm. The wine tasting is free but you need to register here.
FREE WINE TASTING EVENT BY BINDELLA 3rd & 4th FEB: How about celebrating the end of Dry January by trying out some fine wines at the Bindella Wine Tasting Event at the Terrasse Restaurant in Zurich on 3rd & 4th February. Don’t forget to register in advance! See details here.
TOP MBA EVENT ZURICH – Monday 3rd February 2020
The Access MBA event is taking place on Monday 3rd February
at the Zurich Marriott Hotel
One-to-One Meetings with the World’s Top Business Schools
Access MBA is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the world’s most recognised business degree, the MBA.
The Access MBA event in Zurich enables you to speak in person with admissions directors of leading international business schools, take part in small group meetings and panel discussions and get advice and support from the Access MBA Consulting Team and GMAT and scholarship information
For more information and to book tickets click here.
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shows in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
VALENTINE’S DAY AT HONOLD IN WITIKON 14th FEB: Confiserie Honold have launched a special Valentine’s Menu at their new location in Witikon. Call to make your bookings on 044 211 52 58 or visit Confiserie Honold at the Zentrum Witikon, Witikonerstrasse 279, 8053 Witikon. They are also offering fondue in the evenings too – visit the website here to find out more.
Team against team – improviser against improviser – Titan versus Titan!
The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round! Fast-paced, improvised, sports, comedy theatre which is spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything happens in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits!
Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00, Free seating
Book your Tickets here
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH 21st JAN – 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY 20th FEBRUARY: Enjoy fast paced, sport comedy theatre in Zurich – Titan against Titan! The Zurich Improv Comedy club is back with another exciting event on 20th February and tickets are just CHF 23 & CHF 16. Find out all about it here. Tickets are bound to sell out quickly but you can book yours by clicking here.
VENICE CARNIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 21st-23rd FEB: If you fancy visiting Venice and combing it with a tutored photography course from photographer Carmen Sirboiu, why not sign up for this great opportunity to hone your photographic skills whilst enjoying the carnival and this great city. Find out all about this workshop here.
Furthermore, you can see Carmen’s photos of a previous Venice Carnival here.
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE 18th FEB – 9th MARCH: Don’t miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th March at the MAAG Halle. Read all about it here.
EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 15th MARCH: “Striking Moments in Photojournalism” is showing at the Phootbaseteil on 17th & 18th January. Find out more here.
THE BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 100 YEARS: The BSCC was founded in 1920 to promote business relations between Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UK. This year is is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a number of special events. Find out more by clicking here.
LIFESTYLE
BRUNCH ON THE CHURHILL RED ARROW TRAIN: Fancy a unique brunch experience? You might be interested in the Churchill Red Arrow Brunch Train from Zurich HB. It operates on this historic train which Sir Winston Churchill travelled on throughout Switzerland in 1946. Find out all about it here.
BRUNCH IN ZURICH: Check out some more brunch suggestions in Zurich here.
NEW IN ZURICH – TANIA’S COFFEE: A startup: Tania has recently opened her bijou little shop selling fresh takeaway coffee, soups, smoothies, delicious brownies, vegan snacks, wonderful “Seri” croissants and pain au chocolat. Located right opposite Zypressenstrasse tram stop at Badenerstrasse 287, 8003 Zurich, do pop by when you’re in the area! The shop is shared with a dog accessory and dog biscuit shop so you can pick up a treat for your dog too whilst you’re there! You can find out more here.
THINKING OF GETTING A PET IN SWITZERLAND? If you have a pet already or are thinking of getting one, please take a look at this article all about the Do’s and Don’t of caring for a pet in Switzerland. Take a look here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s time for fondue in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
NESPRESSO SECOND LIFE FOR COFFEE CAPSULES: If you ever wondered what becomes of those Nespresso capsules you recycle, find out all about the how they spawn a “second life”in a variety of useful and ver cool products. Plus did you know that you can now recycle the new Migros aluminium Café Royale capsules along with your Nespresso capsules? It gives you even more options for recycling your Nespresso capsules too! Read all about it here.
NEED HELP WITH YOUR SWISS TAX FORMS?: If you need help with filling in your Swiss tax form or any tax advice at all, Martin Beineroffers a whole range of tax services. Martin speaks excellent English and specialises in dealing with Expat Tax cases. Find out more here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
Skiing & Snowboarding Destinations
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
LOOKING FOR A CAKE OR DESSERT IN ZURICH? Then check out these great locations – and let us know your favourites too! See our list here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
WORLDWEBFORUM IN PHOTOS: The WorldWebForum took place the other week with a great line up of inspiring speakers including Joshka Fischer, former German Foreign minister, Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer Amazon, Lars Ulrich, co founder and drummer of Metallica and many more. See out photos by Carmen Sirboiu of this event see here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
