What’s On In Zurich Late January 2020
Plus excursions, trips, food, lifestyle and more…
WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 20th – 25th JAN: If you happen to be in the region of Grindelwald do stop by to admire the work of international snow sculptors who will be presenting their sculptures in the centre of town for all to see. The giant snow sculpture is FREE to see. Click here for details.
BELLE EPOQUE KANDERSTEG 19th – 26th JAN: The Belle Epoque Week in Kandersteg comes to an end this Sunday 26th. People dress up in clothing from the era and it is a fabulous spectacle to behold – so if you get the chance to “step back in time” do give it a go!. Find out all about it here.
PHOTOS OF THE OPENING DAY OF BELLE EPOQUE WEEK KANDERSTEG: Check out these photos by Carmen Sirboiu from the opening day of Belle Epoque Week in Kandersteg here.
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH 21st JAN – 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
ST MORITZ SNOW POLO ON THE FROZEN LAKE 24th, 25th, 26th JAN: Why not take a trip to St Moritz to see the snow polo taking place on the frozen lake? Find out all about it here.
CHATEAU D’OEX BALLOON FESTIVAL 25th JAN – 2nd FEB: Experience the colour and excitement of the famous Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival. Read all about it here.
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 30th JAN – 2nd FEB: Don’t miss this exciting event for men at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. There is everything possible that might appeal to the modern 21st Century man and women are welcome too! Enter the contest below for a chance to win tickets! Read all about it here.
RESTAURANT FALKEN GOURMET-METZGETE 31st JAN & 1st FEB: Why not visit the Falken Restaurant in Küsnacht to enjoy a modern and deliciously light interpretation of a 5 course Metgete Menu? It takes place on Friday 31st January and Saturday 1st February. Limited seats so be quick to reserve your place! Restaurant Falken, Dorfstrasse 22, 8700 Küsnacht. Tel:+41 44 910 66 88 For more information see the website here.
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 2020 – WIN TICKETS!!!
30th January – 2nd February
Stage One Oerlikon
The latest edition of Man’s World is taking place in Zurich at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. It promises to be a great event with lots of interesting exhibitors and lots of fun.
Win Tickets!
We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us herewith 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the word MW2020 in the subject line. The contest closes on 27th January at 10pm. For more information about Man’s World click here.
FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Gold Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Find out more here.
ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 2nd, 9th & 16th FEB: How about a trip to the White Turf Event at St Moritz? It takes place on 2nd, 9th and 16th February this year and makes for a fun and exciting day out. Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.
FREE WINE TASTING EVENT BY BINDELLA 3rd & 4th FEB: Yes “Dry January” is over (at least for some of us) and how about celebrating by trying out some fine wines at the Bindella Wine Tasting Event at the Terrasse Restaurant in Zurich on 3rd & 4th February. Don’t forget to book in advance! See details here.
TOP MBA EVENT ZURICH – Monday 3rd February 2020
The Access MBA event is taking place on Monday 3rd February
at the Zurich Marriott Hotel
One-to-One Meetings with the World’s Top Business Schools
Access MBA is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the world’s most recognised business degree, the MBA.
The Access MBA event in Zurich enables you to speak in person with admissions directors of leading international business schools, take part in small group meetings and panel discussions and get advice and support from the Access MBA Consulting Team and GMAT and scholarship information
For more information and to book tickets click here.
TOP MBA EVENT ZURICH 3rd FEB: If you’re considering studying for an MBA don’t miss this informative event at the Marriott Hotel Zurich on 3rd February from 5pm – 10pm. You will meet with admissions directors from leading international business schools. Find out more here.
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shows in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
VALENTINE’S DAY AT HONOLD IN WITIKON 14th FEB: Confiserie Honold have launched a special Valentine’s Menu at their new location in Witikon. Call to make your bookings on 044 211 52 58 or visit Confiserie Honold at the Zentrum Witikon, Witikonerstrasse 279, 8053 Witikon. They are also offering fondue in the evenings too – visit the website here to find out more.
VENICE CARNIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 21st-23rd FEB: If you fancy visiting Venice and combing it with a tutored photography course from photographer Carmen Sirboiu, why not sign up for this great opportunity to hone your photographic skills whilst enjoying the carnival and this great city. Find out all about this workshop here.
Furthermore, you can see photos of the Venice Carnival here.
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE 18th FEB – 9th MARCH: Don’t miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th March at the MAAG Halle. Read all about it here.
EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 15th MARCH: “Striking Moments in Photojournalism” is showing at the Phootbaseteil on 17th & 18th January. Find out more here.
THE BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 100 YEARS: The BSCC was founded in 1920 to promote business relations between Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UK. This year is is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a number of special events. Find out more by clicking here.
LIFESTYLE
ZURICH ZOO OPEN 365 / 366 DAYS A YEAR! Zurich Zoo is always a great option if you’re looking for a family day out whatever the weather. Take a look here to get an overview of what is on offer.
A TRIP TO THE WILDNIS PARK ZURICH: If you’ve never been to the Wildnis Park in Zurich, why not go for an outing there? You get to see a whole range of wildlife in a beautiful natural setting. Find out how to get there here.
FROZEN LAKE AT OBERSEE: We visited the frozen lake at Obersee, Näfels where you can skate and walk on the frozen lake.Read all about it here.
NEW IN ZURICH – TANIA’S COFFEE: A startup: Tania has recently opened her bijou little shop selling fresh takeaway coffee, soups, smoothies, delicious brownies, vegan snacks, wonderful “Seri” croissants and pain au chocolat. Located right opposite Zypressenstrasse tram stop at Badenerstrasse 287, 8003 Zurich, do pop by when you’re in the area! The shop is shared with a dog accessory and dog biscuit shop so you can pick up a treat for your dog too whilst you’re there! You can find out more here.
POP UP CHALET FONDUE AT DOLDER ICE RINK TILL END OF JAN: There’s a lovely pop up Fondue Chalet right next to the Dolder Ice Rink. It’s lovely and cosy and wooden and it’s open until the end of January.Find out all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s time for fondue in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
NESPRESSO SECOND LIFE FOR COFFEE CAPSULES: If you ever wondered what becomes of those Nespresso capsules you recycle, find out all about the how they spawn a “second life”in a variety of useful and ver cool products. Plus did you know that you can now recycle the new Migros aluminium Café Royale capsules along with your Nespresso capsules? It gives you even more options for recycling your Nespresso capsules too! Read all about it here.
WOMEN VERSUS CANCER: Girls with pedal power is a group of four women, three living in Zurich who are taking part in in the Women Versus Cancer 355 km ride from Milan to Venice in May 2020. Raising money money for three charities – Breast Cancer Now, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action, the group are looking for support in this venture. You can find more information by clicking here.
NEED HELP WITH YOUR SWISS TAX FORMS?: If you need help with filling in your Swiss tax form or any tax advice at all, Martin Beineroffers a whole range of tax services. Martin speaks excellent English and specialises in dealing with Expat Tax cases. Find out more here.
Skiing Destinations
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
LOOKING FOR A CAKE OR DESSERT IN ZURICH? Then check out these great locations – and let us know your favourites too! See our list here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
WORLDWEBFORUM STAGE IN PHOTOS: The WorldWebForum took place last week with a great line up of inspiring speakers including Joshka Fischer, former German Foreign minister, Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer Amazon, Lars Ulrich, co founder and drummer of Metallica and many more. See out photos by Carmen Sirboiu of this event see here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
