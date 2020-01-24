What’s On In Zurich Late January 2020

ST MORITZ SNOW POLO ON THE FROZEN LAKE 24th, 25th, 26th JAN: Why not take a trip to St Moritz to see the snow polo taking place on the frozen lake? Find out all about it here.

CHATEAU D’OEX BALLOON FESTIVAL 25th JAN – 2nd FEB: Experience the colour and excitement of the famous Chateau d’Oex Balloon Festival. Read all about it here.

MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 30th JAN – 2nd FEB: Don’t miss this exciting event for men at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. There is everything possible that might appeal to the modern 21st Century man and women are welcome too! Enter the contest below for a chance to win tickets! Read all about it here.

RESTAURANT FALKEN GOURMET-METZGETE 31st JAN & 1st FEB: Why not visit the Falken Restaurant in Küsnacht to enjoy a modern and deliciously light interpretation of a 5 course Metgete Menu? It takes place on Friday 31st January and Saturday 1st February. Limited seats so be quick to reserve your place! Restaurant Falken, Dorfstrasse 22, 8700 Küsnacht. Tel:+41 44 910 66 88 For more information see the website here.

FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Gold Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Find out more here.

ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 2nd, 9th & 16th FEB: How about a trip to the White Turf Event at St Moritz? It takes place on 2nd, 9th and 16th February this year and makes for a fun and exciting day out. Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.

FREE WINE TASTING EVENT BY BINDELLA 3rd & 4th FEB: Yes “Dry January” is over (at least for some of us) and how about celebrating by trying out some fine wines at the Bindella Wine Tasting Event at the Terrasse Restaurant in Zurich on 3rd & 4th February. Don’t forget to book in advance! See details here.

TOP MBA EVENT ZURICH 3rd FEB: If you’re considering studying for an MBA don’t miss this informative event at the Marriott Hotel Zurich on 3rd February from 5pm – 10pm. You will meet with admissions directors from leading international business schools. Find out more here.

ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shows in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.

VALENTINE’S DAY AT HONOLD IN WITIKON 14th FEB: Confiserie Honold have launched a special Valentine’s Menu at their new location in Witikon. Call to make your bookings on 044 211 52 58 or visit Confiserie Honold at the Zentrum Witikon, Witikonerstrasse 279, 8053 Witikon. They are also offering fondue in the evenings too – visit the website here to find out more.

VENICE CARNIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 21st-23rd FEB: If you fancy visiting Venice and combing it with a tutored photography course from photographer Carmen Sirboiu, why not sign up for this great opportunity to hone your photographic skills whilst enjoying the carnival and this great city. Find out all about this workshop here.

Furthermore, you can see photos of the Venice Carnival here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE 18th FEB – 9th MARCH: Don’t miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th March at the MAAG Halle. Read all about it here.

EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 15th MARCH: “Striking Moments in Photojournalism” is showing at the Phootbaseteil on 17th & 18th January. Find out more here.