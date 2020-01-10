What’s On In Zurich

Mid January 2020

Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead in Zurich. Did you celebrate Dreikönigstag last Monday with a Dreikönigskuchen?If you missed it you can find out more here.

LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 9th – 19th JAN: Don’t miss the beautiful Lilu Light Festival which is taking place once again in Lucerne when the city will be aglow with beautiful light installations. Read all about it here.

PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. As well as lots of great photographic work from 2019 there are also some very interesting talks taking place in the Forum For more information about photo Zürich see here.

CAMILLE GRAESER THE ARTIST EXHIBITION TILL 12th JAN: Catch the last days of the Camille Graeser Exhibition at Haus Konstruktiv, all about the furniture designer and concrete artist. It ends on 12th January. See details here.

SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL 13th JAN: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 13th January in Urnäsch. Find out more here.

WORLDWEBFORUM STAGE ONE 16th & 17th JAN: On 16th and 17th January the World Web Forum is taking place at Stage One in Zurich featuring a great line up of speakers including Joshka Fischer, former German Foreign minister, Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer Amazon, Lars Ullrich, co founder and drummer of Metallica and many. For more details see here.

BELLE EPOQUE KANDERSTEG 19th – 26th JAN: The Belle Epoque Week is a great event which takes place in the won of Kandersteg. People dress up in clothing from the era and it is a fabulous spectacle to behold. Find out all about it here.

WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 20th – 25th JAN: If you happen to be in the region of Grindelwald do stop by to admire the work of international snow sculptors who will be presenting their sculptures in the centre of town for all to see. Click here for details.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM DAVOS 21st – 24th JAN: The World Economic Forum will be taking place in Davos from 21st – 24th January. Find out more here.