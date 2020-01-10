What’s On In Zurich Mid January 2020
What’s On In Zurich
Mid January 2020
Wishing you a great weekend and week ahead in Zurich. Did you celebrate Dreikönigstag last Monday with a Dreikönigskuchen?If you missed it you can find out more here.
LILU LIGHT FESTIVAL LUCERNE 9th – 19th JAN: Don’t miss the beautiful Lilu Light Festival which is taking place once again in Lucerne when the city will be aglow with beautiful light installations. Read all about it here.
PHOTO ZURICH 10th – 14th JANUARY: Don’t miss the great photo exhibition Photo Zürich which takes place in Oerlikon from 10th to 14th January 2020. As well as lots of great photographic work from 2019 there are also some very interesting talks taking place in the Forum For more information about photo Zürich see here.
CAMILLE GRAESER THE ARTIST EXHIBITION TILL 12th JAN: Catch the last days of the Camille Graeser Exhibition at Haus Konstruktiv, all about the furniture designer and concrete artist. It ends on 12th January. See details here.
SILVESTERKLAUSE FESTIVAL URNASCHE APPENZELL 13th JAN: You may also be interested in the traditional Silversklause celebrations (above) which take place on 13th January in Urnäsch. Find out more here.
WORLDWEBFORUM STAGE ONE 16th & 17th JAN: On 16th and 17th January the World Web Forum is taking place at Stage One in Zurich featuring a great line up of speakers including Joshka Fischer, former German Foreign minister, Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer Amazon, Lars Ullrich, co founder and drummer of Metallica and many. For more details see here.
BELLE EPOQUE KANDERSTEG 19th – 26th JAN: The Belle Epoque Week is a great event which takes place in the won of Kandersteg. People dress up in clothing from the era and it is a fabulous spectacle to behold. Find out all about it here.
WORLD SNOW FESTIVAL GRINDELWALD 20th – 25th JAN: If you happen to be in the region of Grindelwald do stop by to admire the work of international snow sculptors who will be presenting their sculptures in the centre of town for all to see. Click here for details.
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM DAVOS 21st – 24th JAN: The World Economic Forum will be taking place in Davos from 21st – 24th January. Find out more here.
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH 21st JAN – 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
MAN’S WORLD ZURICH 2020 – WIN TICKETS!!!
30th January – 2nd February
Stage One Oerlikon
The latest edition of Man’s World is taking place in Zurich at Stage One in Oerlikon from 30th January till 2nd February. It promises to be a great event with lots of interesting exhibitors and lots of fun.
Win Tickets!
We have 3 pairs of tickets up for grabs. To enter please email us here with 1) Your name, 2) Your mobile number and 3) put the word MW2020 in the subject line. The contest closes on 27th January at 10pm. For more information about Man’s World click here.
ST MORITZ SNOW POLO 24th – 26th JAN: Why not visit St Moritz for the Snow Polo? It will be taking place on the frozen lake in the town from 24th – 26th January. Find out more here.
FESPO & GOLF MESSE 30th JANUARY – 2nd FEB: The FESPO holiday fair and the Gold Fair are taking place at the Messe Zurich from 30th December to 2nd January. Find out more here.
TOP MBA EVENT ZURICH – Monday 3rd February 2020
The Access MBA event is taking place on Monday 3rd February
at the Zurich Marriott Hotel
One-to-One Meetings with the World’s Top Business Schools
Access MBA is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the world’s most recognised business degrees, the MBA and Executive MBA.
The Access MBA event in Zurich enables you to speak in person with admissions directors of leading international business schools, take part in small group meetings and panel discussions and get advice and support from the Access MBA Consulting Team and GMAT and scholarship information
For more information and to book tickets click here.
ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 2nd, 9th & 16th FEB: How about a trip to the White Turf Event at St Moritz? It takes place on 2nd, 9th and 16th February this year and makes for a fun and exciting day out. Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shows in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima. See highlights of Art On Ice 2019 here. Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
NESPRESSO SECOND LIFE FOR COFFEE CAPSULES: If you ever wondered what becomes of those Nespresso capsules you recycle, find out all about the how they spawn a “second life”in a variety of useful and ver cool products. Read all about it here.
MISS MIU – A FUNKY KOREAN RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: We recently visited Miss Miu a relatively new Korean Restaurant which opened this Summer. Located in Europaallee this funky restaurant has a great ambiance and offers both a Korean BBQ as well as a range of Korean dishes and it even does take away service too. Read all about it here.
FROZEN LAKE AT OBERSEE: We visited the frozen lake at Obersee, Näfels where you can skate and walk on the iced over lake.Read all about it here.
POP UP CHALET FONDUE AT DOLDER ICE RINK TILL END OF JAN: There’s a lovely new pop up Fondue Chalet right next to the Dolder Ice Rink. It’s lovely and cosy and wooden and it’s open until the end of January.Find out all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s time for fondue in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
OISHII JAPANESE WINTER POP UP AT WIDDER 9th NOV – 14th FEB: This Winter the Widder Hotel has a new pop up and this time is it a Japanese theme! Paired with Ruinart champagne it makes for a wonderful dinner experience. Find out all about it here.
NESPRESSO BARISTA MACINE FOR COFFEE LOVERS: Looking for a great coffee accessory for the coffee lover in your life? How about the Nespresso Barista machine which can create the most wonderful coffee and chocolate drinks. Find out more here.
FOREO LUNA 3 FACIAL CLEANSING BRUSH: This revolutionary facial cleansing brush is made out of medical grade silicon and not only gently but thoroughly cleanses your face, but it also has a massage function for your face too and is perfect for massaging in your serum and creams. Find out all about this remarkable device here.
FOREO UFO FACE MASK DEVICE: Fancy enjoying a face mask which delivers all its nutrients to your skin in 90 seconds rather than the more usual 20 minutes or so? Well FOREO have launched an amazing device which does just that! Check out our review here and see what you think.
A TRIP TO THE BOTANICAL GARDEN IN ZURICH: If you want to go out for a short trip to Zurich but don’t know where to go and don’t want to get too cold, how about visiting the Botanical Gardens? Not only is it free but it’s super interesting (and very warm too)! Find out more here.
Skiing Destinations
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
AFTERNOON TEA IN ZURICH: How about a wonderful afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt in Zurich or maybe at the Widder Hotel?
RECIPE OF THE WEEK LENTIL DHAL: How about a warming Lentil Dhal? See recipe here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
THE HERBARACKE ZURICH: Ever wondered about that Turquoise hut floating on the water next to Bellevue? Find out all about it here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
Tags: What's On In Zurich Mid January 2020, Zurich in January