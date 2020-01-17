What’s On In Zurich Mid to Late January 2020

NESPRESSO SECOND LIFE FOR COFFEE CAPSULES: If you ever wondered what becomes of those Nespresso capsules you recycle, find out all about the how they spawn a “second life”in a variety of useful and ver cool products. Read all about it here.

THE BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 100 YEARS: The BSCC was founded in 1920 to promote business relations between Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UK. This year is is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a number of special events. For details please visit the BSCC website here.

NESPRESSO FESTIVE COFFEE: Christmas may be over but you might still be able to enjoy some of the limited edition Nespresso coffee capsules whilst stocks last. Find out more about these limited edition Winter time flavours here.

WOMEN VERSUS CANCER: Girls with pedal power is a group of four women, three living in Zurich who are taking part in in the Women Versus Cancer 355 km ride from Milan to Venice in May 2020. Raising money money for three charities – Breast Cancer Now, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action, the group are looking for support in this venture. You can find more information by clicking here.

NEED HELP WITH YOUR SWISS TAX FORMS?: If you need help with filling in your Swiss tax form or any tax advice at all, Martin Beiner offers a whole range of tax services. Martin speaks excellent English and specialises in dealing with Expat Tax cases. Find out more here.

HIKING ALONG THE UETLIBERG RIDGE TO FELSENEGG: Why not go for a hike along the ride from Uetliberg to Felsenegg – you’re sure to get some amazing views of the city. Take a look here.

A TRIP TO THE BOTANICAL GARDEN IN ZURICH: If you want to go out for a short trip to Zurich but don’t know where to go and don’t want to get too cold, how about visiting the Botanical Gardens? Not only is it free but it’s super interesting (and very warm too)! Find out more here.

FOREO LUNA 3 FACIAL CLEANSING BRUSH: This revolutionary facial cleansing brush is made out of medical grade silicon and not only gently but thoroughly cleanses your face, but it also has a massage function for your face too and is perfect for massaging in your serum and creams. Find out all about this remarkable device here.

Skiing Destinations

SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.

SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.

SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.

SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.

GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.

AFTERNOON TEA IN ZURICH: How about a wonderful afternoon tea at the Park Hyatt in Zurich or maybe at the Widder Hotel?

SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.

RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK BROCCOLI CHEESE & ONION QUICHE: How about a low carb crustless vegetarian quiche? See recipe here.