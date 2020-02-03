A Journey Across Glacier 3000

On the Snow Bus

One of the Many Things To Do at Glacier 3000

There are plenty of things to do when you’re visiting the Peak Walk by Tissot and Glacier 3000 and one of them is going for a ride on the Snow Bus on the glacier. The Snow Bus is in fact a snow cat and it can accommodate up to 20 people at a time.

So once you have taken in the views of the mountain peaks at from the Peak Walk by Tissot and maybe gone for a lovely meal at the Restaurant Botta, you can take the Alpine Chair lift a short distance to the glacier.

The Snow Cat then takes you on a ride like no other. First of all you climb up the ladders to the seating area and get ready for an adventurous journey across the crisp blanket of snow.

The Snow Bus at Glacier 3000 drives like a caterpillar and from the comfort of your own seat at such a high elevation you get a really different perspective of this amazing ice sheet.

In Summer (below) it can be quite sunny and warm but you do need to wear good shoes as you will be walking a short distance across the snow to get to the Snow Bus.

The ride is suitable for old and young alike and the landscape and views look slightly different each season.

It is advisable to wear a jacket and gloves in colder months as it can get windy and cold here (well after all it is at 3,000 metres altitude) and if it’s sunny do pack sunglasses too – all that white snow can be quite dazzling.

Prices and How To Book Your Ride

The Snow Bus operates only in Summer from May till October for individual passengers – see details below. In Winter it operates Group Tours for up to 20 people only.

The booking details are Tel: +41 (0)24 492 33 77 or booking@glacier3000.ch

Summer Rides on the Snow Bus from May till October

From May till October, the price is CHF 23 per person for a short ride on the glacier of around 15 minutes. These little roundtrips take place between 10am and 4pm and there is usually no need to reserve in advance (although it is advisable).

Winter Rides on the Snow Bus from May till October

In Winter, from November till April the Snow Bus only operates group rides. The group rides can accommodate up to 20 people and cost CHF 300 per hour. The Snow Bus Group Rides need to be booked in advance by email on:booking@glacier3000.ch or by telephone +41 (0)24 492 33 77 .

All information correct at time of publishing.

Other Things To Do at Glacier 3000

2. You can go for a walk on the glacier or do Langlaufen

6. In Summer (April to October) you can go for a ride on the Alpine Coaster toboggan

For more ideas on things to do at Glacier 3000 visit the website here.

You can also read our article about The Peak Walk here.

