An Exciting Adventure Holiday to Munich with Six & The City

Schloss Neuschwanstein

26th – 30th March 2020

Are you female and do you fancy an adventure with a like minded group of women? If so, you’ll love this! From 26th – 30th March Kathrin di Lauro will be running her “Six & The City” adventure trip in and around Munich.

Kathrin Your Host

Kathrin di Lauro

Kathrin, a native German, grew up in Bavaria and knows Munich like the back of her hand. She will be organising private guides to show you round all the best places, take you on some great excursions (including Schloss Neuschwanstein) and really get to see Bavaria as an insider.

Excursions, Design Hotel, Culinary Specialities

You will find out all about the history of the city and the surrounding area, the culinary specialties of the region and also get to meet some of the locals too.

Nymphenburg Palace

Just some of the things involved include a private Segway tour, a visit to historic monuments, relaxing to DJs playing in bars, a trip to Lake Tegernsee, one of the most beautiful mountain lakes in Europe and a boat trip too. Oh and I forgot to mention you get chauffeur-driven to some of the locations so all you have to do is concentrate on enjoying yourself!

Lake Tegernsee

As well as drinking and dining in some awesome bars and restaurants, you will be staying at the beautiful Cortiina Designhotel and you will have a fabulous time! Not only are breakfast and dinner included in the experience, but lunch too! Kathrin has arranged everything so that you get the best out of the city and the whole experience with maximum enjoyment and no stress. Everything is taken care of by Kathrin and her team.

Photo courtesy of the Cortiina Designhotel

Why Six & The City

Nymphenburg Palace

So why Six & The City? Well Kathrin has done her research and found that numerologists consider the number 6 to be a perfect number as it is both the sum and product of its factors. In her experience, Kathrin has found that running trips with 6 people is the perfect way to enjoy a harmonious and happy trip. There are enough people for interaction without it being too intimate.

So why not come alone or ask one of your girlfriends if they would like to come with you and book the 26th – 30th March for a four night, five day, fun adventure for six?

Six & The City Trip To Munich & Bavaria

When: 26th – 30th March 2020

What’s Included: Hotel accommodation on bed and breakfast basis in a private room in the 4 star Cortiina Designhotel, all lunches, all excursions, all guides.

Price: The price is usually 2,300 euros but if you book using code NEWINZURICH you get a discount of 250 euros!

Full details here – but don’t leave it too long as there can only be six in the group for “Six & the City”!

You can email Kathrin direct here if you have any questions at all.

*********************************************

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook Twitter and Youtube too!

********************************************

Articles You May Find Interesting

********************************************

Subscribe to Blog via Email

[wp-review]