Art On Ice 2020 Opens in Zurich on Its 25th Anniversary

Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar

Art On Ice has just opened in Zurich with a new milestone to celebrate – it’s 25th Anniversary. Although a lot has changed in the world in the past 25 years, it seems that some things remain ever popular. And in the case of Art On Ice that is definitely true.

Aloe Blacc

Swiss singers Bligg and Bastian Baker were performing on the night as well as Rebecca Ferguson from the UK and Aloe Blacc. It was a fun packed evening with lots to see and enjoy.

To the tune of many well known songs we had the ice skaters from Art On Ice performing alongside champion ice skaters such as Maxim Trankov and Tatiana Volosozhar from Russia, Alina Zagitova, Marco Rima, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, Philip Warren, Elladj Baldé, Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès.

The evening opened with the wonderful 13 year old Swiss skater Kimmy Repond. Hopefully she will be following in the footsteps of other famous Swiss skaters. Throughout the evening there were some great moments of suspense and tension and it was a great event to watch. See some of the photos by Photographer Geoff Pegler here to get an idea of what it was like.

There were moments of excitement, tension and suspense …there is nothing like an evening at Art On Ice. Art On Ice 2020 will be visiting Zurich, Lausanne, Davos and Basel. Many of the shows are already sold out – but so check the website – details below!

You can see a short video of Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès performing to Aloe Blacc singing Billie Jean here:

Art On Ice 2020

When: 6th – 16th February 2020 (6th – 9th February in Zurich)

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich (plus in Lausanne, Davos and Basel)

Tickets: Tickets start at CHF49.40 Find out more about tickets here.

Visit the Art On Ice website here.

All photos by Geoff Pegler

