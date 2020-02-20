Climax of the Art On Ice 25th Anniversary Tour in Davos

Videos of The Action

Art On Ice Davos

Davos was the final destination for the Art On Ice tour this year. Having enthralled audiences from Zurich to Basel to Lausanne it ended its 25th anniversary tour with a flourish in this snowy mountain ski resort.

Alina Zagitova, Vanessa James & Morgan Ciprès, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov & Elladj Baldé

The show was full of action and grace and Tim Hughes managed to capture it beautifully in the videos below. There are videos of Alina Zagitova, Vanessa James & Morgan Ciprès, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov and Elladj Baldé.

Alina Zagitova performing to “Hallelujah” by Bastian Baker

Vanessa James & Morgan Ciprès Performing to “Teach me how to be loved” by Rebecca Ferguson

Victoria Sinitsina & Nikita Katsalapov Performing to “My Way” by Aloe Blacc

Tatiana Volosozhar & Maxim Trankov Performing to “Planned It All” by Bastian Baker

Elladj Baldé with Alina Zagitova Performing to “Change Gonna Come” By Aloe Blacc

Alina Zagitova Performing to “Glitter & Gold” by Rebecca Ferguson

Alina Zagitova Performing to “Billie Jean” by Aloe Blacc

Victoria Sinitsina & Nikita Katsalapov Perfomring to “Tattoo On My Brain” by Bastian Baker

We hope you’ve enjoyed seeing these videos and if you would like to subscribe to the NewInZurich YouTube Channel we would be delighted. If you would like to attend Art On Ice next year please find all the details below:

Art On Ice 2021

When: 4th – 13th February 2021 ( in Zurich from 4th – 7th February)

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich (plus in Lausanne, Davos and Basel)

Tickets: Tickets start at CHF 69.80 Find out more about tickets here.

Visit the Art On Ice website here.

All Videos Shot by Tim Hughes

