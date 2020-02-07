Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

Valentine’s Dinner

There are lots of places you can go for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Some places have special set menus and some have their regular menu you can enjoy. Take a look at these suggestions:

Dolder Grand, Triangel Restaurant Zumikon, Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht, Honold’s Valentine Menu in Witikon are all great choices.

Beauty

A massage or facial from Pure Beauty Spa – they have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some idea.

The Foreo Facial Cleansing Device and Massager is one of the most sought after beauty devices on the market. Find out all about it here.

Luxurious Beauty Products

Another idea is a luxurious beauty product. The Award winning SwissLine White Brightening Serum is a great choice read about it here or purchase it here.