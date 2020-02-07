Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

Looking for some ides for Valentine presents ? Here are some ideas …

Chocolate

Surely you can’t go wrong with chocolate?

Valentine's Day in Zurich
A chocolate heart by Confiserie Honold

Chocolate Love

Jewellery

Thomas Sabo Jewellery

How about jewellery from the new Valentine collection by Thomas Sabo which has just arrived in Zurich – for information see here.
The New Lalique Spring 2020 Jewellery Collection
Or check out the delightful Jewellery from the latest Spring Collection by Lalique.More details here. Visit the Lalique website here.

Valentine’s Dinner

There are lots of places you can go for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Some places have special set menus and some have their regular menu you can enjoy. Take a look at these suggestions:

Dolder GrandTriangel Restaurant ZumikonRestaurant Falken in Küsnacht, Honold’s Valentine Menu in Witikon are all great choices.

Beauty

Pure Beauty Spa Zurich

A massage or facial from Pure Beauty Spa – they have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some idea.

The Foreo Facial Cleansing Device and Massager is one of the most sought after beauty devices on the market. Find out all about it here.

Reviewing The FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Device

Luxurious Beauty Products

Another idea is a luxurious beauty product. The Award winning SwissLine White Brightening Serum is a great choice read about it here or purchase it here.

Swiss Line Cell Shock white brightening-diamond-serum

Another great choice is La Cure Absolute Anti Aging Serum from Lierac. Read about it here or purchase it at Coop or Amavita Chemists.

Lierac Premium The Cure Absolute Anti-Aging

Champagne

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Rosé
How about a bottle of the beautifully pink Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Rosé which is ideal served with ice as a Champagne cocktail?
Cinemas In Zurich
How about a trip to the Cinema together?
Putting On Running Shoes Through Their Paces
Perhaps for the Runner in your life – Some Swiss “On Running Shoes”? Find out more here.

A Swiss Watch

mondaine watches

How about a sustainable Mondaine Swiss watch? – Find out more here.

My Only Bottle

my only bottle soda streamTalking of sustainability, another great  present is the “My One Bottle” from Soda Stream. Instead of buying  PET bottles why not use one bottle and fill it up with water from the Zurich Fountains as you walk around town?

Soda Stream
Ot if you’re into fizzy water, how about getting a Soda Stream fountain so you can make your own? For both products take a look here.
Fabulous Coffee Drinks With The Nespresso Barista 
Or maybe a Nespresso Barista to make great cappuccinos, lattes, hot chocolate and coffee cocktails at home? Read all about it here.

A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch

Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich
Another idea is to book Brunch on the Famous Churchill Red Arrow Train? See details here.
Or alternatively you could book a journey on the Panorama Gotthard Express for the Spring. Find out about it here.

A Cosy Night In

Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

You could of course escape the cold with a log fire, a bouquet of flowers and a candlelit dinner at home with a bottle of bubbly and a film?
Do you have any other ideas which you can add? If so we’d love to hear so please tell us in the comments section below.
Whatever you do have a lovely Valentine’s Day.

