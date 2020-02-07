Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich
Chocolate Love
Jewellery
Valentine’s Dinner
There are lots of places you can go for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Some places have special set menus and some have their regular menu you can enjoy. Take a look at these suggestions:
Dolder Grand, Triangel Restaurant Zumikon, Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht, Honold’s Valentine Menu in Witikon are all great choices.
Beauty
A massage or facial from Pure Beauty Spa – they have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some idea.
The Foreo Facial Cleansing Device and Massager is one of the most sought after beauty devices on the market. Find out all about it here.
Luxurious Beauty Products
Another idea is a luxurious beauty product. The Award winning SwissLine White Brightening Serum is a great choice read about it here or purchase it here.
Another great choice is La Cure Absolute Anti Aging Serum from Lierac. Read about it here or purchase it at Coop or Amavita Chemists.
Champagne
A Swiss Watch
My Only Bottle
Talking of sustainability, another great present is the “My One Bottle” from Soda Stream. Instead of buying PET bottles why not use one bottle and fill it up with water from the Zurich Fountains as you walk around town?
A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch
A Cosy Night In
***************************
For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
**********************
Articles Which May Be Of Interest
Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich
***********************
Tags: Happy Valentin'es Day Zurich, Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich, Valentine's Day in Zurich, Valentine's Day Presents Zurich, What to do for Valentine's Day Zurich