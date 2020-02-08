Videos of Art On Ice Zurich 2020

at the Hallenstadion

If you’ve seen our recent post featuring photos by Geoff Pegler of Art On Ice in Zurich, we though you might want to take a quick look at some videos. Take a look below.

From the opening night, Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès :

Kévin Aymoz on the Opening Night in Zurich:

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov:

Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès on the Second Night of Art On Ice

Tatiana Volosozhar & Maxim Trankov:

Philip Warren & Sofia Sforza:

Alina Zagitova at Art On Ice Zurich 2020

We hope you enjoyed these short videos. Don’t forget Art On Ice finishes in Zurich on 9th February 2020 but then moves on to Lausanne, Davos and Basel, finishing its tour on 16th February.

Art On Ice 2020

When: 6th – 16th February 2020 (6th – 9th February in Zurich)

Where: Hallenstadion Zurich (plus in Lausanne, Davos and Basel)

Tickets: Tickets start at CHF49.40 Find out more about tickets here.

Visit the Art On Ice website here.

Videos by Christina

