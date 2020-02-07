What’s On in Zurich Early February 2020 Onwards
What’s On in Zurich
Early February 2020 Onwards
ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shows in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima.Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL ENDS 8th FEB: If you’re into food then the St Moritz Gourmet Festival in the Engadine mountains is sure to be an attractive proposition and the last day is Saturday 8th February. Top chefs will be creating culinary highlights at this nine day gourmet extravaganza. Find out more here.
ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 9th & 16th FEB: How about a trip to the White Turf Event at St Moritz? It takes place on 2nd, 9th and 16th February this year and makes for a fun and exciting day out. Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.
SWISS COFFEE FESTIVAL 8th & 9th FEB ZURICH: Don’t miss this year’s Swiss Coffee festival which is taking place at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. Find out more here.
EXPAT EXPO BASEL SUNDAY 9th FEB: This Sunday Expat Expo will be visiting the Congress Center in Basel from 11am-5pm, entry is free. Find out all about it here.
VALENTINE’S DAY IDEAS: Confiserie Honold have launched a special Valentine’s Menu at their new location in Witikon, there is some great new jewellery at Lalique, aValentine’s Menu at the Dolder Grand and lots more ideas here. .
ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.
Team against team – improviser against improviser – Titan versus Titan!
The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round! Fast-paced, improvised, sports, comedy theatre which is spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything happens in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits!
Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00, Free seating
Book your Tickets here
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE 18th FEB – 9th MARCH: WIN TICKETS!!!! Don’t miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th March at the MAAG Halle. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won! To enter simple a) subscribe to the blog if you don’t already, b) email us here with the word VANGOGH in the Subjst line. The contest closes on 16th FEB at 11pm and the winners will be contacted immediately. Read all about it here.
ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY 20th FEBRUARY: Enjoy fast paced, sport comedy theatre in Zurich – Titan against Titan! The Zurich Improv Comedy club is back with another exciting event on 20th February and tickets are just CHF 23 & CHF 16. Find out all about it here. Tickets are bound to sell out quickly but you can book yours by clicking here.
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
VENICE CARNIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 21st-23rd FEB: If you fancy visiting Venice and combing it with a tutored photography course from photographer Carmen Sirboiu, why not sign up for this great opportunity to hone your photographic skills whilst enjoying the carnival and this great city. Find out all about this workshop here.
Furthermore, you can see Carmen’s photos of a previous Venice Carnival here.
THE BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 100 YEARS: The BSCC was founded in 1920 to promote business relations between Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the UK. This year is is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a number of special events. Find out more by clicking here.
LIFESTYLE
RESTAURANT TRIANGEL ZUMIKON: If you’re looking for a great place outside Zurich for a wonderful lunch or dinner you really need to try Restaurant Triangel in Zumikon. Chef Ken Nakano who previously worked at the well known Restaurant Sein in Zurich with Martin Surbeck brings his expertise and flair to the kitchen. Read all about it here.
BRUNCH ON THE CHURHILL RED ARROW TRAIN: Fancy a unique brunch experience? You might be interested in the Churchill Red Arrow Brunch Train from Zurich HB. It operates on this historic train which Sir Winston Churchill travelled on throughout Switzerland in 1946. Find out all about it here.
RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.
GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.
BRUNCH IN ZURICH: Check out some more brunch suggestions in Zurich here.
A TRIP TO THE SALT MINES IN BEX: Have you ever visited the famous Salt Mines in Bex which are still in operation today? It’s a great way to learn about the history of salt in Switzerland and to see for yourself the amazing labyrinth of tunnels. You get to ride on a mini train too. Find out all about it here.
The Salt Mines at Bex
THINKING OF GETTING A PET IN SWITZERLAND? If you have a pet already or are thinking of getting one, please take a look at this article all about the Do’s and Don’t of caring for a pet in Switzerland. Take a look here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? The temperatures are dropping and it’s time for fondue in Zurich. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
FREE WINE TASTING EVENT AT THE CARLTON 7th MARCH: Fancy a wine tasting of a great selection of wines at the Carlton Bar on 7th March? Tim from Magnus Vinum will be running the wine tasting from 2pm – 5.30pm. Register in advance here.
Skiing & Snowboarding Destinations
Slopes at St Luc Chandolin
ST LUC CHANDOLIN VAL D’ANNIVIERS: This resort may not have the greatest infrastructure in terms of chairs and gondolas – however, it you’re not too bothered about pommels and drag lifts and looking for a quiet peaceful resort with great runs why not give it a go? Read all about it here.
CHANDOLIN BOUTIQUE HOTEL: If you do visit St Luc Chandolin and are looking for a boutique luxury hotel, why not check out the Chandolin Boutique Hotel. Read all about it here.
View from Chandolin Boutique Hotel
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPAS, SAUNAS & HAMMAMS IN ZURICH: If you fancy keeping nice and warm whilst the temperatures all around begin to plummet, how about a Spa, Sauna or hammam? Take a look here for those in and around Zurich.
FANCY AN INDIAN? Check out these great Indian Restaurants. See our list here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
VIDEO OF VANESSA JAMES & MORGAN CIPRES AT OPENING NIGHT OF ART ON ICE ZURICH:
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
***Know of a great event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? ***
Simply add it in the Comments box below!
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
