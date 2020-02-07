What’s On in Zurich

Early February 2020 Onwards

ART ON ICE 2020 6th – 9th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice is back on 6th February with 5 shows in Zurich. What’s more is that it will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Top world ice skating stars will be present along with Aloe Blacc, Rebecca Ferguson, Bligg, Bastian Baker and Marco Rima.Find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.

ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL ENDS 8th FEB: If you’re into food then the St Moritz Gourmet Festival in the Engadine mountains is sure to be an attractive proposition and the last day is Saturday 8th February. Top chefs will be creating culinary highlights at this nine day gourmet extravaganza. Find out more here.

ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 9th & 16th FEB: How about a trip to the White Turf Event at St Moritz? It takes place on 2nd, 9th and 16th February this year and makes for a fun and exciting day out. Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.

SWISS COFFEE FESTIVAL 8th & 9th FEB ZURICH: Don’t miss this year’s Swiss Coffee festival which is taking place at Halle 622 in Oerlikon. Find out more here.

EXPAT EXPO BASEL SUNDAY 9th FEB: This Sunday Expat Expo will be visiting the Congress Center in Basel from 11am-5pm, entry is free. Find out all about it here.

VALENTINE’S DAY IDEAS: Confiserie Honold have launched a special Valentine’s Menu at their new location in Witikon, there is some great new jewellery at Lalique, aValentine’s Menu at the Dolder Grand and lots more ideas here. .

ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.