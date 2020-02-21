What's On IN Zurich End of february 2020 onwards

What’s On In Zurich

Late February 2020 Onwards

GILBERT & GEORGE THE EXHIBITION AT LUMA WESTBAU 22nd FEB: From 22nd February to 10th May you can see a retrospective of the avant garden art of Gilbert and George on display at the Luma Westbau. Best of all entrance in FREE! See details here.

IN NEED OF A SPRING CLEAN? THE ORGANILICIOUS DETOX BEGINS 27th FEB: If you think your body needs a Spring clean and a detox you’re in luck, as certified health coach Danna Levy Hoffman is running a 30 Day Detox course from 27th February until 19th March and will be able to guide you through the whole process to ensure great results! Be quick though as it’s on offer right now for a short time only! See details here

#ARTISTSFORAUSTRALIA BENEFIT CONCERT AT GROSSMUNSTER 23rd FEB: Don’t miss this great initiative to raise money for the Australian Bush Fire Appeal by attending the benefit concert organised by Kevin Griffiths at the Grossmunster Church in Zurich on Sunday 23rd February at 5pm. All the musicians and everyone attending are donating their services and it should be a wonderful event with all proceeds going to the charity. Please spread the word. Click here for full details.

LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.

FIFA GAME FESTIVAL TILL 23rd FEBRUARY: If you love games, both analogue and digital why not visit the FIFA Game Festival where you can try your hand at a number of interesting games. It’s a great outing for all the family. Find out all about it here.

CHIENBÄSE FIRE PARADE LIESTAL 1st MARCH: Don’t miss the spectacular Chienbäse Fire Parade in Liestal which takes place on the Sunday before Basel Fasnacht begins. Read all about it here.

BASEL FASNACHT & MORGENSTRICH 2nd – 5th MARCH: Will you be getting up early on Monday 2nd March to head to Basel for the Fasnacht and “Morgnstrich” event? Or will you be enjoying the festival at a more leisurely hour during the week. Find out all about Basel Fasnacht one of the top 20 European Festivals here.

ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.

GAMES EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 13th APRIL: You might also be interested in the Games Exhibition about the history of electronic games. It’s on at the Landesmuseum in Zurich until 13th April. Read all about it here.

Greenland 1912 Exhibition at Landesmuseum Copyright: ETH Library, Image Archive

GREENLAND 1912 EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 19th APRIL: There’s a new temporary exhibition on at the Landesmuseum Zurich all about scientist and explorer Alfred de Quervain’s walk across Greenland in 1912, which caused a huge amount of interest in all things polar in Switzerland at the time. Find out all about it here.

SELFIE MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 30th APRIL: The Selfie Museum is a new interactive museum in Europaallee Passage with 13 visual photo stations for you take pictures, videos, boomerangs etc of yourself and your friends. It opened on 6th February and will only be there till 30th April. Tickets cost CHF 20.80, CHF 15.70 for students and children’s tickets are CHF 8.60. Find out all about it here and book your tickets online.