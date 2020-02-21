What's On IN Zurich End of february 2020 onwards

What’s On In Zurich Late February 2020 Onwards
What’s On In Zurich
Late February 2020 Onwards
GILBERT & GEORGE THE EXHIBITION AT LUMA WESTBAU 22nd FEB: From 22nd February to 10th May you can see a retrospective of the avant garden art of Gilbert and George on display at the Luma Westbau. Best of all entrance in FREE! See details here.
IN NEED OF A SPRING CLEAN? THE ORGANILICIOUS DETOX BEGINS 27th FEB: If you think your body needs a Spring clean and a detox you're in luck, as certified health coach Danna Levy Hoffman is running a 30 Day Detox course from 27th February until 19th March and will be able to guide you through the whole process to ensure great results!
#ARTISTSFORAUSTRALIA BENEFIT CONCERT AT GROSSMUNSTER 23rd FEB: Don’t miss this great initiative to raise money for the Australian Bush Fire Appeal by attending the benefit concert organised by Kevin Griffiths at the Grossmunster Church in Zurich on Sunday 23rd February at 5pm. All the musicians and everyone attending are donating their services and it should be a wonderful event with all proceeds going to the charity. Please spread the word. Click here for full details.
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
FIFA GAME FESTIVAL TILL 23rd FEBRUARY: If you love games, both analogue and digital why not visit the FIFA Game Festival where you can try your hand at a number of interesting games. It’s a great outing for all the family. Find out all about it here.
The 30-Day Urban Cleanse from 27th February – 19th March 2020
The Urban Cleanse program by certified health coach Danna Levy Hoffman helps those looking to cleanse their bodies but need it to fit their urban life. No more crazy diets that leave you hungry and deprived but doable and sustainable goals that fit your needs! SPECIAL OFFER right now for program starting 27th February – see here.
Join Danna today, you won’t regret it!
>>> Click here for details! <<<
LUCERNE FASNACHT 20th – 25th FEBRUARY: Lucerne Fasnacht has already started but it will be taking place all weekend.Take a look here to see what is in store for you!
FASNACHT & CARNIVAL CELEBRATIONS ZURICH 28th FEB – 1st MARCH: Find out about the Fasnacht and Carnival celebration in Zurich and elsewhere in Switzerland. Read all about it here.
CHIENBÄSE FIRE PARADE LIESTAL 1st MARCH: Don’t miss the spectacular Chienbäse Fire Parade in Liestal which takes place on the Sunday before Basel Fasnacht begins. Read all about it here.
BASEL FASNACHT & MORGENSTRICH 2nd – 5th MARCH: Will you be getting up early on Monday 2nd March to head to Basel for the Fasnacht and “Morgnstrich” event? Or will you be enjoying the festival at a more leisurely hour during the week. Find out all about Basel Fasnacht one of the top 20 European Festivals here.
ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.
GAMES EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 13th APRIL: You might also be interested in the Games Exhibition about the history of electronic games. It’s on at the Landesmuseum in Zurich until 13th April. Read all about it here.
Greenland 1912 Exhibition at Landesmuseum Copyright: ETH Library, Image Archive
GREENLAND 1912 EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 19th APRIL: There’s a new temporary exhibition on at the Landesmuseum Zurich all about scientist and explorer Alfred de Quervain’s walk across Greenland in 1912, which caused a huge amount of interest in all things polar in Switzerland at the time. Find out all about it here.
SELFIE MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 30th APRIL: The Selfie Museum is a new interactive museum in Europaallee Passage with 13 visual photo stations for you take pictures, videos, boomerangs etc of yourself and your friends. It opened on 6th February and will only be there till 30th April. Tickets cost CHF 20.80, CHF 15.70 for students and children’s tickets are CHF 8.60. Find out all about it here and book your tickets online.
LIFESTYLE
AFTERNOON TEA AT HOTEL ATLANTIS BY GIARDINO: If you’re looking for a wonderful afternoon tea boasting both savoury and sweet assortments, a great choice of coffees and teas along with fabulous views, great service and a glass of champagne, head on over to the Atlantis by Giardino in Zurich. We had a wonderful Afternoon Tea there last weekend. Read all about it here.
LOOKING FOR VEGAN CAKES IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for the best vegan cakes in Zurich take a look here.
MORE GREAT CAKE & DESSERT SPOTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here for more cake and dessert spots in Zurich. Click here for details.
RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? It’s not really the snowy Winter we were hoping for in Zurich but it’s still time for fondue in the city. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
COMPILATION OF VIDEOS FROM ART ON ICE DAVOS 2020: See our compilation of videos by Tim Hughes from the performances of Art On Ice in Davos. Take a look at these amazingly talented ice skaters at the finale of Art On Ice 2020.
GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.
BRUNCH IN ZURICH: Check out some great brunch suggestions in Zurich here.
RESTAURANT TRIANGEL ZUMIKON: If you’re looking for a great place outside Zurich for a wonderful lunch or dinner you really need to try Restaurant Triangel in Zumikon. Chef Ken Nakano who previously worked at the well known Restaurant Sein in Zurich with Martin Surbeck brings his expertise and flair to the kitchen. Read all about it here.
FEMALE & FANCY AN ADVENTURE 26th – 30th MARCH? If you’re looking for an adventure with a like minded group of women, why not join Kathrin di Lauro of “Six & The City” on her adventure trip in and around Munich? Kathrin will show you all the best places to go, (including Schloss Neuschwanstein above), you’ll stay in a wonderful hotel, get to visit some awesome bars and restaurants and enjoy a fabulous time! So why not come alone or ask one of your girlfriends if they would like to come with you and book the 26th – 30th March for a four night fun adventure? The price is usually 2,300 euros but if you book using code NEWINZURICH you get a discount of 250 euros! Full details here – but don’t leave it too long as there can only be six in the group for “Six & the City”!
RIDING THE SNOW BUS AT GLACIER 3000: If you’re planning visiting the Peak Walk by Tissot one of the activities you can take part in going for a ride on the Snow Bus. It’s great fun as you journey across the glacier – it feels like being on top of the world. See details here.
FREE WINE TASTING EVENT AT THE CARLTON 7th MARCH: Fancy a wine tasting of a great selection of wines at the Carlton Bar on 7th March? Tim from Magnus Vinum will be running the wine tasting from 2pm – 5.30pm. Register in advance here.
LALIQUE’S NEW JEWELLERY & HOMEWARE COLLECTION: Lalique have just launched their beautiful new jewellery and homeware collections and you can see them all at their boutique in Zurich. Take a look here for photos and details.
Skiing & Mountain Life
HOTEL CHETZERON CRANS MONTANA: If you fancy an beautiful luxury hideaway hotel, how about one which used to be a gondola station in a former life? Yes, that’s the Chetzeron in Crans Montana, a stunning boutique hotel located on top of a mountains and with exceptional service. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN CRANS MONTANA: If you’d like to know more about skiing in Crans Montana take a look here.
Crans Montana
SKIING DESTINATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA, FLIMS LAAX & FLUMSERBERG: Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.. Read all about Skiing in Flumserberg here.? Take a look at the skiing opportunities in Flims / Laax here.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
SPA HOPPING IN SWITZERLAND: We visited 3 Spa Hotels in Bad Ragaz, Lugano and Montreux in Switzerland which all belong to the Swiss Deluxe Hotels to find out about their amenities. Read all about them here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT CAFÉ IN ZURICH? Check out these great cafés in Zurich. See our list here.
EXPAT STRUGGLES – THE SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM: Advice on information on the Swiss tradition of the shared laundry room. Read all about it here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
SHORT VIDEO OF ALINA ZAGITOVA ART ON ICE DAVOS 2020 BY TIM HUGHES:
SHORT VIDEO OF VAN GOGH ALIVE:
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
***Know of a great event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? ***
Simply add it in the Comments box below!
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
Do check back on this page as we may update it during the week
Tags: Things to do in Zurich end of February onwards, What's On IN Zurich End of february 2020 onwards