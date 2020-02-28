What’s On In Zurich End of February Early March 2020
What’s On In Zurich
End of February Early March 2020
This week’s “What’s On” in Zurich is more like a list of What’s NOT On! Find out more below…
CORONAVIRUS STOPS PLAY & FASNACHT & LOTS MORE: Unfortunately, all Fasnacht Celebrations in Switzerland are cancelled as well as many sporting fixtures. In fact all events with gatherings of 1,000 people or more are prohibited with effect from Friday 28th February until at least 15th March. So yes that means that Züri Carneval is cancelled, and so too are Morgenstrich, Chienbäse Fire Parade, Basel Fasnacht, The Dolder Ice Disco this Saturday, Giardina Garden Expo, Watches & Wonders, the new Geneva Watch Fair, the Geneva Car Show and many more fairs and sports events. For more information on the Coronavirus see here.
SWISS MUSIC AWARDS KKL LUZERN 28th FEB: The 13th Swiss Music Awards take place with a reduced number of guests. It will be broadcast on SRF two and on the channels and online by SRF 3 and OneTV at 8.10 p.m. The event is taking place in this way to comply with the requirements of the Federal Council and the cantonal authorities. Guests and contributors who have been in the risk areas of China, South Korea, Northern Italy, Iran and Singapore in the past 20 days are not allowed to attend. For more information see here.
FREE ENTRANCE AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH SAT 29th FEB: Once a year, the Kunsthaus opens its doors free of charge so that you can discover the museum. This year it’s open on Saturday 29th February from 10am till 8pm and entrance is FREE! Enjoy! Kunsthaus Zurich, Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zurich.
GILBERT & GEORGE THE EXHIBITION AT LUMA WESTBAU 22nd FEB: From 22nd February to 10th May you can see a retrospective of the avant garden art of Gilbert and George on display at the Luma Westbau. Best of all entrance in FREE! See details here.
#ARTISTSFORAUSTRALIA BENEFIT CONCERT AT GROSSMUNSTER: Update! The Artists For Australia Concert organised by Kevin Griffiths at the Grossmünster last Sunday raised over CHF 24,000 last week. However, you can still donate until the end of March! If you missed it and would still like to contribute please see the details here.
(CANCELLED) FASNACHT ZURICH 28th FEB – 1st MARCH: The event was cancelled on 28th February but feel free to read all about it here.
(CANCELLED) CHIENBÄSE FIRE PARADE LIESTAL 1st MARCH: This event has also been cancelled but you can read all about it here.
(CANCELLED) BASEL FASNACHT & MORGENSTRICH 2nd – 5th MARCH: again this top event which attracts people from all over Europe had been cancelled. However, you can find out all about Basel Fasnacht here.
For all events and sporting fixtures you are thinking of going to, please contact the organiser before making a trip as many have not yet updated their websites or formally cancelled their events. Also some which are currently advertising may change their plans closer to the time.
VERONIQUE GRAY’S ART EXHIBITION 2nd MARCH – 25th APRIL: Through Our Eyes and Exhibition by Veronique Gray is taking place at the American Women’s Club in Zurich from 2nd March to 25th April from Monday to Friday, 10 am till 1pm at the AWC, Höschgasse 38, Zurich.
FREE WINE TASTING EVENT AT THE CARLTON 7th MARCH: Fancy a wine tasting of a great selection of wines at the Carlton Bar on 7th March? Tim from Magnus Vinum will be running the wine tasting from 2pm – 5.30pm. Register in advance here.
RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.
ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.
GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.
EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA SPRING WINE TASTING 26th MARCH- 2nd APRIL: Enjoy Spring Wine Tasting at the Expovina Wine Fair at Puls 5 in Zurich. Find out all about it here.
GAMES EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 13th APRIL: You might also be interested in the Games Exhibition about the history of electronic games. It’s on at the Landesmuseum in Zurich until 13th April. Read all about it here.
GREENLAND 1912 EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 19th APRIL: There’s a new temporary exhibition on at the Landesmuseum Zurich all about scientist and explorer Alfred de Quervain’s walk across Greenland in 1912, which caused a huge amount of interest in all things polar in Switzerland at the time. Find out all about it here.
Greenland 1912 Exhibition at Landesmuseum Copyright: ETH Library, Image Archive
SELFIE MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 30th APRIL: The Selfie Museum is a new interactive museum in Europaallee Passage with 13 visual photo stations for you take pictures, videos, boomerangs etc of yourself and your friends. It opened on 6th February and will only be there till 30th April. Tickets cost CHF 20.80, CHF 15.70 for students and children’s tickets are CHF 8.60. Find out all about it here and book your tickets online.
LIFESTYLE
BRUNCH AT THE STORCHEN HOTEL ZURICH: One of the best and most luxurious brunches in Zurich has got to be the one at the Hotel Storchen. With its location, its wonderful selection of truly tempting dishes and perfect service it really is to be recommended. Find out all about it here.
MORE BRUNCH IDEAS IN ZURICH: Check out some great brunch suggestions in Zurich here.
AFTERNOON TEA AT HOTEL ATLANTIS BY GIARDINO: If you’re looking for a wonderful afternoon tea boasting both savoury and sweet assortments, a great choice of coffees and teas along with fabulous views, great service and a glass of champagne, head on over to the Atlantis by Giardino in Zurich. We had a wonderful Afternoon Tea there last weekend. Read all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? It’s not really the snowy Winter we were hoping for in Zurich but it’s still time for fondue in the city. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
RESTAURANT TRIANGEL ZUMIKON: If you’re looking for a great place outside Zurich for a wonderful lunch or dinner you really need to try Restaurant Triangel in Zumikon. Chef Ken Nakano who previously worked at the well known Restaurant Sein in Zurich with Martin Surbeck brings his expertise and flair to the kitchen. Read all about it here.
FEMALE & FANCY AN ADVENTURE 26th – 30th MARCH? If you’re looking for an adventure with a like minded group of women, why not join Kathrin di Lauro of “Six & The City” on her adventure trip in and around Munich? Kathrin will show you all the best places to go, you’ll stay in a wonderful hotel, get to visit some awesome bars and restaurants and enjoy a fabulous time! So why not come alone or ask one of your girlfriends if they would like to come with you and book the 26th – 30th March for a four night fun adventure? The price is usually 2,300 euros but if you book using code NEWINZURICH you get a discount of 250 euros! Full details here – but don’t leave it too long as there can only be six in the group for “Six & the City”!
COMPILATION OF VIDEOS FROM ART ON ICE DAVOS 2020: See our compilation of videos by Tim Hughes from the performances of Art On Ice in Davos. Take a look at these amazingly talented ice skaters at the finale of Art On Ice 2020.
A WALK ALONG THE FELSENEGG AT UETLIBERG: Fancy a walk along the Felsenegg Ridge? After the recent snow fall it might be quite tricky in places so do make sure to have good snow boots. Find out all about it here.
Skiing & Mountain Life
THE HIDE HOTEL FLIMS: Looking for a great boutique hotel located that is located directly on the slopes with ski out and in? How about The Hide Hotel in Flims? Read all about it here.
SKIING DESTINATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA, FLIMS LAAX & FLUMSERBERG: Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.. Read all about Skiing in Flumserberg here.? Take a look at the skiing opportunities in Flims / Laax here.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT CAFÉ IN ZURICH? Check out these great cafés in Zurich. See our list here.
MISSED PANCAKE DAY? : Last Tuesday was Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday – but if you missed it why not have a pancake party this week instead?.Check out this easy pancake recipe here. If you prefer a vegan banana pancake recipe see that here
EXPAT STRUGGLES – GETTING TAX ADVICE: Advice and information on the Swiss tax system. Read all about it here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
CORONA VIRUS PRECAUTIONS: And here’s a poster from the good old NHS with advice on how to avoid catching and spreading the virus:
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
***Know of a great event in Zurich which we haven’t covered? ***
Simply add it in the Comments box below!
Do check back during the week as we often update – and don’t forget to Subscribe!
You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
******************************
Some Guides You May Find Useful
Chocolate Factories In Switzerland You Can Visit
1200 Drinking Fountains in Zurich
6 easy Circular Hikes Near Zurich
*********************
For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
Do check back on this page as we may update it during the week
*****************
Tags: Cancelled events in March 2020, Things to do in Zurich early March 2020, What's On In Zurich End of February Early March 2020