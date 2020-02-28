What’s On In Zurich

End of February Early March 2020

This week’s “What’s On” in Zurich is more like a list of What’s NOT On! Find out more below…

CORONAVIRUS STOPS PLAY & FASNACHT & LOTS MORE: Unfortunately, all Fasnacht Celebrations in Switzerland are cancelled as well as many sporting fixtures. In fact all events with gatherings of 1,000 people or more are prohibited with effect from Friday 28th February until at least 15th March. So yes that means that Züri Carneval is cancelled, and so too are Morgenstrich, Chienbäse Fire Parade, Basel Fasnacht, The Dolder Ice Disco this Saturday, Giardina Garden Expo, Watches & Wonders, the new Geneva Watch Fair, the Geneva Car Show and many more fairs and sports events. For more information on the Coronavirus see here.

SWISS MUSIC AWARDS KKL LUZERN 28th FEB: The 13th Swiss Music Awards take place with a reduced number of guests. It will be broadcast on SRF two and on the channels and online by SRF 3 and OneTV at 8.10 p.m. The event is taking place in this way to comply with the requirements of the Federal Council and the cantonal authorities. Guests and contributors who have been in the risk areas of China, South Korea, Northern Italy, Iran and Singapore in the past 20 days are not allowed to attend. For more information see here.

FREE ENTRANCE AT KUNSTHAUS ZURICH SAT 29th FEB: Once a year, the Kunsthaus opens its doors free of charge so that you can discover the museum. This year it’s open on Saturday 29th February from 10am till 8pm and entrance is FREE! Enjoy! Kunsthaus Zurich, Heimplatz 1, 8001 Zurich.

GILBERT & GEORGE THE EXHIBITION AT LUMA WESTBAU 22nd FEB: From 22nd February to 10th May you can see a retrospective of the avant garden art of Gilbert and George on display at the Luma Westbau. Best of all entrance in FREE! See details here.

#ARTISTSFORAUSTRALIA BENEFIT CONCERT AT GROSSMUNSTER: Update! The Artists For Australia Concert organised by Kevin Griffiths at the Grossmünster last Sunday raised over CHF 24,000 last week. However, you can still donate until the end of March! If you missed it and would still like to contribute please see the details here.