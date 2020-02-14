What’s On In Zurich Mid February 2020 Onwards

******************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert English language comedy Improv Show 20th February 2020

Team against team – improviser against improviser – Titan versus Titan!

The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round! Fast-paced, improvised, sports, comedy theatre which is spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything happens in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits!

Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00, Free seating

******************************************************************************************************

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE 18th FEB – 9th MARCH: WIN TICKETS!!!! Don’t miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th March at the MAAG Halle. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won! To enter simple a) subscribe to the blog if you don’t already, b) email us here with the word VANGOGH in the Subjst line. The contest closes on 16th FEB at 11pm and the winners will be contacted shortly after. Read all about it here.

ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY 20th FEBRUARY: Enjoy fast paced, sport comedy theatre in Zurich – Titan against Titan! The Zurich Improv Comedy club is back with another exciting event on 20th February and tickets are just CHF 23 & CHF 16. Find out all about it here. Tickets are bound to sell out quickly but you can book yours by clicking here.

FIFA GAME FESTIVAL TILL 23rd FEBRUARY: If you love games, both analogue and digital why not visit the FIFA Game Festival where you can try your hand at a number of interesting games. It’s a great outing for all the family. Find out all about it here.

LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.

VENICE CARNIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 21st-23rd FEB: If you fancy visiting Venice and combing it with a tutored photography course from photographer Carmen Sirboiu, why not sign up for this great opportunity to hone your photographic skills whilst enjoying the carnival and this great city. Find out all about this workshop here.

Furthermore, you can see Carmen’s photos of a previous Venice Carnival here.

SELFIE HOUSE ZURICH: The Selfie Museum is a new interactive museum in Europaallee Passage with 13 visual photo stations for you take pictures, videos, boomerangs etc of yourself and your friends. It opened on 6th February and will only be there till 30th April. Tickets cost CHF 20.80, CHF 15.70 for students and children’s tickets are CHF 8.60. Find out all about it here and book your tickets online.

ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.

Photo by Projektil

GAMES EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 13th APRIL: You might also be interested in the Games Exhibition about the history of electronic games. It’s on at the Landesmuseum in Zurich until 13th April. Read all about it here.

GREENLAND 1912 EXHIBITION AT THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: There’s a new temporary exhibition on at the Landesmuseum Zurich all about scientist and explorer Alfred de Quervain’s walk across Greenland in 1912, which caused a huge amount of interest in all things polar in Switzerland at the time. Find out all about it here.