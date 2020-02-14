What’s On In Zurich Mid February 2020 Onwards
What’s On In Zurich
Mid February 2020 Onwards
VALENTINE’S DAY IDEAS: It’s Valentine’s Weekend so check out these great ideas for Valentine’s ideas from new jewellery collections at Lalique and Thomas Sabo, to Valentine’s Dinners and lots more. Take a look here.
ART ON ICE 2020 TILL 16th FEBRUARY: Art On Ice has finished in Zurich but the shows went on to Lausanne and Davos and finishes in Basel on 16th February. See our photos and find out more about Art On Ice 2020 here.
ART ON ICE 2020 VIDEOS: If you’ve not been able to go to Art On Ice and want to see what you’ve been missing check out these videos here of various performances from Art On Ice 2020.
ST MORITZ WHITE TURF 16th FEB: It’s the last Sunday of White Turf Event at St Moritz on 16th February – will you be going along? Once again all the action takes place on the frozen lake. Read all about it here.
Team against team – improviser against improviser – Titan versus Titan!
The two teams improvise scenes based on audience suggestions and as an audience member, YOU decide who wins each round! Fast-paced, improvised, sports, comedy theatre which is spontaneous, entertaining, interactive, engaging and fun! Everything happens in the moment: plots, characters, dialogues, scenes, and stories and nothing is off limits!
Doors and bar open at 19:15, show starts at 20:00, Free seating
Book your Tickets here
VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE 18th FEB – 9th MARCH: WIN TICKETS!!!! Don’t miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th March at the MAAG Halle. We have 3 pairs of tickets to be won! To enter simple a) subscribe to the blog if you don’t already, b) email us here with the word VANGOGH in the Subjst line. The contest closes on 16th FEB at 11pm and the winners will be contacted shortly after. Read all about it here.
ZURICH IMPROV COMEDY 20th FEBRUARY: Enjoy fast paced, sport comedy theatre in Zurich – Titan against Titan! The Zurich Improv Comedy club is back with another exciting event on 20th February and tickets are just CHF 23 & CHF 16. Find out all about it here. Tickets are bound to sell out quickly but you can book yours by clicking here.
FIFA GAME FESTIVAL TILL 23rd FEBRUARY: If you love games, both analogue and digital why not visit the FIFA Game Festival where you can try your hand at a number of interesting games. It’s a great outing for all the family. Find out all about it here.
LES MISERABLES IN ZURICH UNTIL 23rd FEB: Don’t miss the opportunity to see Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed musical at Theater 11 in Zurich from 21st Jan – 23rd February.See details here.
VENICE CARNIVAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP 21st-23rd FEB: If you fancy visiting Venice and combing it with a tutored photography course from photographer Carmen Sirboiu, why not sign up for this great opportunity to hone your photographic skills whilst enjoying the carnival and this great city. Find out all about this workshop here.
Furthermore, you can see Carmen’s photos of a previous Venice Carnival here.
SELFIE HOUSE ZURICH: The Selfie Museum is a new interactive museum in Europaallee Passage with 13 visual photo stations for you take pictures, videos, boomerangs etc of yourself and your friends. It opened on 6th February and will only be there till 30th April. Tickets cost CHF 20.80, CHF 15.70 for students and children’s tickets are CHF 8.60. Find out all about it here and book your tickets online.
ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART 31st JAN – 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.
Photo by Projektil
GAMES EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 13th APRIL: You might also be interested in the Games Exhibition about the history of electronic games. It’s on at the Landesmuseum in Zurich until 13th April. Read all about it here.
GREENLAND 1912 EXHIBITION AT THE SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: There’s a new temporary exhibition on at the Landesmuseum Zurich all about scientist and explorer Alfred de Quervain’s walk across Greenland in 1912, which caused a huge amount of interest in all things polar in Switzerland at the time. Find out all about it here.
LIFESTYLE
LOOKING FOR VEGAN CAKES IN ZURICH: If you’re looking for the best vegan cakes in Zurich take a look here.
RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.
GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.
BRUNCH IN ZURICH: Check out some great brunch suggestions in Zurich here.
RESTAURANT TRIANGEL ZUMIKON: If you’re looking for a great place outside Zurich for a wonderful lunch or dinner you really need to try Restaurant Triangel in Zumikon. Chef Ken Nakano who previously worked at the well known Restaurant Sein in Zurich with Martin Surbeck brings his expertise and flair to the kitchen. Read all about it here.
RIDING THE SNOW BUS AT GLACIER 3000: If you’re planning visiting the Peak Walk by Tissot one of the activities you can take part in going for a ride on the Snow Bus. It’s great fun as you journey across the glacier – it feels like being on top of the world. See details here.
FREE WINE TASTING EVENT AT THE CARLTON 7th MARCH: Fancy a wine tasting of a great selection of wines at the Carlton Bar on 7th March? Tim from Magnus Vinum will be running the wine tasting from 2pm – 5.30pm. Register in advance here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? It’s not really the snowy Winter we were hoping for in Zurich but it’s still time for fondue in the city. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
A TRIP TO THE SALT MINES IN BEX: Have you ever visited the famous Salt Mines in Bex which are still in operation today? It’s a great way to learn about the history of salt in Switzerland and to see for yourself the amazing labyrinth of tunnels. You get to ride on a mini train too. Find out all about it here.
LALIQUE’S NEW JEWELLERY & HOMEWARE COLLECTION: Lalique have just launched their beautiful new jewellery and homeware collections and you can see them all at their boutique in Zurich. Take a look here for photos and details.
Skiing & Mountain Life
SCHWEIZERHOF HOTEL ZERMATT: If you’re visiting Zermatt and want a beautiful luxury hotel that is super convenient for the train station and the gondolas to the ski runs, the Schweizerhof in Zermatt is a great choice. Read all about it here.
FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT THE MATTERHOR ZERMATT: If you’re visiting Zermatt and want to know more about the Matterhorn, check out some interesting facts. You can read all about them here.
SKIING IN DAVOS / KLOSTERS: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA: This was what skiing in Lenzerheide on Boxing Day looked like! Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.
SKI FUN AT FLUMSERBERG: Fancy skiing somewhere close to Zurich? How about the lovely resort of Flumersberg just over an hour from Zurich. Read all about it here.
SKIING IN FLIMS LAAX: Fancy skiing in Flims / Laax? Take a look here to find out all about this great resort.
GET SKI READY: WHAT TO PACK FOR A WEEKEND SKI TRIP: Check out our list here of things to pack for a weekend ski trip. Take a look here.
3 GREAT SPA HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: If you’re looking for a hotel with a great spa, take a look at these 3 hotels. See here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT CAFÉ IN ZURICH? Check out these great cafés in Zurich. See our list here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
VIDEO OF TATIANA VOLOSOZHAR & MAXIM TRANKOV AT ART ON ICE ZURICH:
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
