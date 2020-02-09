Where To Find the Best Vegan Cakes in Zurich
You might have recently read our article about Best Dessert Spots in Zurich and some of you contacted us to ask which ones are Vegan and asked for a list of our favourite Vegan Cake Shops – so here you are!
Vegan Cafés & Bakeries in Zurich
There are quite a few bakeries and cafés in Zurich with Vegan Cakes, and there are bound to be new ones popping up all the time. So whenever you hear of one you would like to recommend please drop us a line in the comment box below or send us a message.
Lola’s Kitchen Cake Shop
Photo by David Biedert
Lola’s opened in December 2019 and all her cakes and dessert are not only Vegan, but gluten free, dairy free, soya free and contain no refined sugar! Why not sit inside the cafe and enjoy a coffee or chai latte along with a delicious slice? Furthermore, Lola also organizes baking workshops too so that you can learn to make vegan cakes and desserts at home. You can also order all the cakes online and have them delivered
Lola’s Kitchen Cake Shop
Address: Steinstrasse 27, 8003 Zurich
Visit Lola’s Kitchen Website here
Sprössling Vegan Café
Sprössling is a vegan café which sells homemade baked goods from the Gnädinger bakery on Schaffhauserplatz. They offer vegan donuts, cakes, coffee and lots more.
Sprössling Vegan Café
Address: Hotzestrasse 65, 8006 Zurich
Tel: 044 534 62 99
Visit the Sprössling Website here
Michelle’s Cupcakes
Michelle’s Cupcakes are legendary and she also always has some vegan options available alongside her usual range. In addition she bakes the most delicious vegan brownies too.
Michelle’s Cupcakes
Address: Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich & Luisenstrasse 19, Zurich,
Tel: 043 321 3333
Visit Michelle’s cupcakes Website here
Bäckerei Gnädinger
If you’re looking for the perfect vegan croissants and vegan donuts this is where you need to head. Gnädiger offer a whole range of vegan donuts, vegan cinnamon rolls, vegan «Dampfnudeln», a vegan Crèmeschnitte, a great almond croissant and lots more too!
Bäckerei Gnädinger
Address: Schaffhauserstrasse 57, 8057 Zürich
Tel: 0443 602 395
Visit the Bäckerei Gnädinger Website here
Les Gourmandises de Miyuko
Les Gourmandises de Miyuko
Miyuko offers a great selection of vegan cakes alongside its standard range. Colourfully decorated and eminently artistic with Sara Hochuli’s Japanese flair, some look too good to eat! Why not enjoy a vegan cake with a tea or matcha soy latte?
Address: Beckenhofstrasse 7, 8006 Zurich
Tel: 044 350 21 43
Cupcake Affair
Cupcake Affair has a beautiful café in Spitalgasse in Zurich with both indoor and outdoor seating. It’s the perfect place to enjoy one of their vegan cupcakes which are to be found amongst their regular cupcake assortment.
Cupcake Affair
Address: Spitalgasse 10, 8001 Zurich
Tel: 076 461 04 64
Visit the Cupcake Affair Website here
Haus Hiltl
Haus Hiltl offers a good selection of delicious vegan and lactose-free cakes, brownies and cookies. You can eat them inside the restaurant with a tea or coffee or take them away to enjoy later.
Haus Hiltl
Address: Sihlstrasse 28, 8001 Zurich (also at various other locations in Zurich – see website for details)
Tel: 044 227 70 00
Tibits
Tibits is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant in Zurich (with several locations) and it also has amazingly delicious vegan cakes, donuts and brownies too!
Tibits
Address: Seefeldstrasse 2, 8008 Zurich
Tel: 044 260 32 22
Roots
With several locations all over Zurich Roots has some great vegan sweet treats. From brownies to cakes to protein cookies there is sure to be something to tempt you!
Roots
Address: Lintheschergasse 15, 8001 Zurich
