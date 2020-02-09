Where To Find the

Best Vegan Cakes in Zurich

Vegan Cafés & Bakeries in Zurich

Lola’s Kitchen Cake Shop

Photo by David Biedert

Lola’s opened in December 2019 and all her cakes and dessert are not only Vegan, but gluten free, dairy free, soya free and contain no refined sugar! Why not sit inside the cafe and enjoy a coffee or chai latte along with a delicious slice? Furthermore, Lola also organizes baking workshops too so that you can learn to make vegan cakes and desserts at home. You can also order all the cakes online and have them delivered

Lola’s Kitchen Cake Shop

Address: Steinstrasse 27, 8003 Zurich

Visit Lola’s Kitchen Website here

Sprössling Vegan Café

Sprössling is a vegan café which sells homemade baked goods from the Gnädinger bakery on Schaffhauserplatz. They offer vegan donuts, cakes, coffee and lots more.

Sprössling Vegan Café

Address: Hotzestrasse 65, 8006 Zurich

Tel: 044 534 62 99

Visit the Sprössling Website here

Michelle’s Cupcakes

Michelle’s Cupcakes are legendary and she also always has some vegan options available alongside her usual range. In addition she bakes the most delicious vegan brownies too.

Michelle’s Cupcakes

Address: Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich & Luisenstrasse 19, Zurich,

Tel: 043 321 3333

Visit Michelle’s cupcakes Website here

Bäckerei Gnädinger

If you’re looking for the perfect vegan croissants and vegan donuts this is where you need to head. Gnädiger offer a whole range of vegan donuts, vegan cinnamon rolls, vegan «Dampfnudeln», a vegan Crèmeschnitte, a great almond croissant and lots more too!

Bäckerei Gnädinger

Address: Schaffhauserstrasse 57, 8057 Zürich

Tel: 0443 602 395

Visit the Bäckerei Gnädinger Website here

Les Gourmandises de Miyuko

Les Gourmandises de Miyuko

Miyuko offers a great selection of vegan cakes alongside its standard range. Colourfully decorated and eminently artistic with Sara Hochuli’s Japanese flair, some look too good to eat! Why not enjoy a vegan cake with a tea or matcha soy latte?

Address: Beckenhofstrasse 7, 8006 Zurich

Tel: 044 350 21 43

Visit Miyuko Website here

Cupcake Affair

Cupcake Affair has a beautiful café in Spitalgasse in Zurich with both indoor and outdoor seating. It’s the perfect place to enjoy one of their vegan cupcakes which are to be found amongst their regular cupcake assortment.

Cupcake Affair

Address: Spitalgasse 10, 8001 Zurich

Tel: 076 461 04 64

Visit the Cupcake Affair Website here

Haus Hiltl

Haus Hiltl offers a good selection of delicious vegan and lactose-free cakes, brownies and cookies. You can eat them inside the restaurant with a tea or coffee or take them away to enjoy later.

Haus Hiltl

Address: Sihlstrasse 28, 8001 Zurich (also at various other locations in Zurich – see website for details)

Tel: 044 227 70 00

Visit Hiltl’s website here.

Tibits

Tibits is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant in Zurich (with several locations) and it also has amazingly delicious vegan cakes, donuts and brownies too!

Tibits

Address: Seefeldstrasse 2, 8008 Zurich

Tel: 044 260 32 22

Visit Tibits website here.

Roots

With several locations all over Zurich Roots has some great vegan sweet treats. From brownies to cakes to protein cookies there is sure to be something to tempt you!

Roots

Address: Lintheschergasse 15, 8001 Zurich

Visit Roots Website here

