Winners of the Swiss Music Awards 2020

The 13th Swiss Music Awards took place at the KKL Luzern on Friday night. There were great live acts and a fabulous relaxed atmosphere. Due to the Coronavirus situation the event took place in front of a reduced audience but despite this it was an amazing evening.

Best Female Act

Stefanie Heizmann SMA 2020

Stefanie Heinzmann (WINNER)

Beatrice Egli

Loredana

Best Male Act

Luca Hänni (WINNER)

Stephan Eicher

Kunz

Best Group

Patent Ochsner Swiss Music Awards 2020

Patent Ochsner (WINNER)

Gölä & Trauffer

Heimweh

Best Album

Patent Ochsner Swiss Music Awards 2020

Patent Ochsner – Cut Up (WINNER)

Gölä & Trauffer – Büetzer Buebe Kunz – Förschi

Best Breaking Act

Loredana Swiss Music Awards 2020

Loredana (WINNER)

Marie-Claude Chappuis

Stubete Gäng

SRF 3 Best Talent

Monet192 Swiss Music Awards 2020

Monet192 (WINNER)

Sensu

Naomi Lareine

Best Hit

Loco Escrito Swiss Music Awards 2020

Loco Escrito – Punto Songwriters: Amschler, Herzig

Artist Award

Baze

Outstanding Achievement Award

Stephan Eicher Swiss Music Awards 2020

Stephan Eicher

Best Live Act

Hecht Swiss music Awards 2020

Hecht (WINNER)

Lo & Leduc

Patent Ochsner

Best Act Romandie

Muthoni Drummer Queen Swiss Music Awards 2020

Muthoni Drummer Queen (WINNER)

L’Eclair

Makala

Best Solo Act International

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Capital Bra

Ed Sheeran

Best International Group

Rammstein (WINNER)

Capital Bra & Samra PNL

Best Breaking Act International

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Angèle

Lewis Capaldi

Best Hit International

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow (WINNER)

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Unfortunately, Seven’s public concert had to be cancelled, but the musician performed a short concert for the SMA guests.

For more information please visit the Swiss Music Awards Website here.

All photos by Tim Hughes

Lewis Capaldi Swiss Music Awards

Loredana Winners of the Swiss Music Awards 2020

Bligg Swiss Music Awards 2020

