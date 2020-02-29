Winners of the Swiss Music Awards 2020
The 13th Swiss Music Awards took place at the KKL Luzern on Friday night. There were great live acts and a fabulous relaxed atmosphere. Due to the Coronavirus situation the event took place in front of a reduced audience but despite this it was an amazing evening.
Best Female Act
Stefanie Heinzmann (WINNER)
Beatrice Egli
Loredana
Best Male Act
Luca Hänni (WINNER)
Stephan Eicher
Kunz
Best Group
Patent Ochsner (WINNER)
Gölä & Trauffer
Heimweh
Best Album
Patent Ochsner – Cut Up (WINNER)
Gölä & Trauffer – Büetzer Buebe Kunz – Förschi
Best Breaking Act
Loredana (WINNER)
Marie-Claude Chappuis
Stubete Gäng
SRF 3 Best Talent
Monet192 (WINNER)
Sensu
Naomi Lareine
Best Hit
Loco Escrito – Punto Songwriters: Amschler, Herzig
Artist Award
Baze
Outstanding Achievement Award
Stephan Eicher
Best Live Act
Hecht (WINNER)
Lo & Leduc
Patent Ochsner
Best Act Romandie
Muthoni Drummer Queen (WINNER)
L’Eclair
Makala
Best Solo Act International
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Capital Bra
Ed Sheeran
Best International Group
Rammstein (WINNER)
Capital Bra & Samra PNL
Best Breaking Act International
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Angèle
Lewis Capaldi
Best Hit International
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow (WINNER)
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Unfortunately, Seven’s public concert had to be cancelled, but the musician performed a short concert for the SMA guests.
For more information please visit the Swiss Music Awards Website here.
All photos by Tim Hughes
