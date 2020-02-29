Winners of the Swiss Music Awards 2020 The 13th Swiss Music Awards took place at the KKL Luzern on Friday night. There were great live acts and a fabulous relaxed atmosphere. Due to the Coronavirus situation the event took place in front of a reduced audience but despite this it was an amazing evening. Best Female Act Stefanie Heinzmann (WINNER) Beatrice Egli Loredana Best Male Act Luca Hänni (WINNER) Stephan Eicher Kunz Best Group Patent Ochsner (WINNER) Gölä & Trauffer Heimweh Best Album Patent Ochsner – Cut Up (WINNER) Gölä & Trauffer – Büetzer Buebe Kunz – Förschi Best Breaking Act Loredana (WINNER) Marie-Claude Chappuis Stubete Gäng SRF 3 Best Talent Monet192 (WINNER)

Sensu Naomi Lareine Best Hit Loco Escrito – Punto Songwriters: Amschler, Herzig Artist Award Baze Outstanding Achievement Award Stephan Eicher Best Live Act Hecht (WINNER) Lo & Leduc Patent Ochsner Best Act Romandie Muthoni Drummer Queen (WINNER) L’Eclair Makala Best Solo Act International Billie Eilish (WINNER) Capital Bra Ed Sheeran Best International Group Rammstein (WINNER) Capital Bra & Samra PNL Best Breaking Act International Billie Eilish (WINNER) Angèle Lewis Capaldi Best Hit International Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow (WINNER) Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Unfortunately, Seven’s public concert had to be cancelled, but the musician performed a short concert for the SMA guests.

For more information please visit the Swiss Music Awards Website here.

All photos by Tim Hughes

