21+ Interesting Things To Do To Avoid Corona Boredom

Whether you’re in Quarantine or just observing “Social Distancing”, many of us will have more free time on our hands than we have had in a long time. On being asked what can you do with all the extra time on your hands, here are some suggestions:

Use the phone to keep in contact with people who maybe you have not been in touch with for a while, or have got out of the habit of calling. For example elderly relatives, friends you haven’t see or spoken to for a while. Why not get back in touch with all the people on your Christmas Card list and just see how they are doing and how they are coping. A kind word and a good deed goes a long way, especially in these troubled times. Learn a new language. There are plenty of Language Schools who are looking at new ways to support their students both online and via phone and Skype etc and so many online resources. Discover the local walks where you live. Go for long walks in the countryside to new places and make a list of places you have always wanted to discover. Pick up that guitar or get back to the piano and do some practice or maybe learn a new instrument – there are plenty of online resources. Try out new recipes and practice techniques that require a lot of time or patience. Enthrall your family with the results! How about baking your own bread at home, trying out recipes for Irish Soda bread ( which doesn’t need yeast) or maybe Sour dough. Get your children involved so they can bake or create something too. Read books that have you have bought but either given up or never found the time to read in the first place. Spend more time reading to your young children. Instead of meeting up with friends use Skype to have a “Conference call Book Club” meeting to discuss the books you have read. Phone up friends to find out which films they have seen and recommend or which documentaries or series they really enjoyed. Check up on your elderly relatives or neighbours who live not too far away and may feel even more isolated than usual. Find a list of quotes online and start the day with a quote or idea to inspire you each day. Write a letter to a friend or relative. Visit an Art Museum (take precautions – wash hands, use sanitiser and be prepared not to walk away if they are too crowded) Visit a museum or an outdoor animal park (again use your judgement regarding crowds and wash your hands or use sanitiser) Tidy a shelf or a cupboard. Or maybe tackle a whole room. Begin or pracise yoga – there are plenty of resources online for people of all levels. Begin or practice pilates – again lots of online resources available. Learn a new skill – like calligraphy or start painting. Practise or learn the art of meditation. Discover the country you live in and make excursions to discover new towns and villages. Think of one charity you are interested and see how you can help. Contact your gym or personal trainer to see what options they have. Discover a new local café or restaurant each week and have fun planning where to visit. Here’s a list in Zurich to start.

Some Great Suggestions From Our Readers:

Phone a vulnerable or elderly neighbour to see if you can fetch any shopping for them

Take out a Sky or Netflix subscription or watch an online series you have never had the time to before

Get the board games out and play with your family

Turn an old table into a ping pong table and get your kids helping make it and then playing on it

Let the children play with costumes and have fun dressing up (get the Halloween costumes created early?)

Take on a DIY project at home, for example wallpaper or paint a room,

Tidy a wardrobe – and take your unused clothes to charity

Mend your clothes – add those buttons, shorten those trousers, mend that dress

Do some home beauty treatments – manicures, pedicures, face masks, change your hair colour

Learn something new via a YouTube tutorial

Do you have any other ideas to add? If so, email us or write a comment below.

For Corona Advice Updates

There is plenty of advice online if you need information or advice. You can also contact your health insurer or your doctor by phone. Do not go to the surgery or hospital to avoid contaminating others.

Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice

Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice

Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice

Good luck and stay safe!

