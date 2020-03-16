A Little Spring Cheer with the Blossom In Zurich

Lockdown in Switzerland

So not just Ticino, but now the whole of Switzerland is in lock down. It’s not as if we weren’t expecting it but it still came as a bit of a shock when the news was announced by Interior Minister Alain Berset that all schools, shops, bars, restaurants, gyms, theatres, cinemas, hairdressers etc in Switzerland will be closed from midnight on 16th March until 19th April 2020. Additionally train and bus services will be reduced across the whole of the country. Food shops & supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hotels & the post office will remain open. What’s more meetings of 5 people or more either inside or outside are now banned.

Things to Do At Home

We are all advised to work from home (if we can) and to avoid all but essential travel until further notice. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or at a loss for things to do with all this time which you may find on your hands, take a look at our list of things to do to avoid boredom here.

Who knows? This could be just the time to learn a new skill, or discover your hidden talent. On the other hand all this uncertainty is unsettling is extremely worrying for us all. Some restaurants and shops are introducing take away and delivery services and we will be covering some of these in a future article.

Working From Home

If you’ve never worked from home before we collated some tips and advice from some experienced home workers in Zurich and you can read their ideas and suggestions on home working here.

Spring Blossom

One of the best things about Spring in Zurich has to be the blossom trees – so hopefully you have a balcony or garden or a window with a view over some of the trees in bloom. Just in case you haven’t here are some photos of the Spring blossom in Zurich which we hope will lift your spirits, even just a little at this difficult time.

Corona Virus Information

For those of you wanting up to date information on the crisis please see below some useful channels:

Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice

Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice

Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice

So I guess we all need to do our bit by washing our hands regularly, keeping ourselves to ourselves, avoiding crowds and unnecessary travel and not stockpiling!

Wishing you all the best at this difficult time. Stay safe!

