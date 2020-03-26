Best Places for Online Food Shopping in Zurich

Farmy Online Shopping - Bringing The Farm to You

Best Places For Online Food Shopping

in Zurich

Shopping

Online Shopping in Zurich

If you want to stay at home as much as possible at the moment, you can try the following online shopping services from the supermarkets. However, please note that many of these services are extremely busy at the moment  (come have even closed temporarily) so you may have to wait quite a while for a slot – but it is still worth trying. Hopefully the initial panic will be over soon.

If it’s Take Away and the Delivery of Prepared Food that you’re looking for then see here.

Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

List of Online Retailers

Le Shop – Migros’ Online Shopping Service

Coop@home – Coop’s Online Shopping Service

Farmy – Online Shop for Regional and Organic Produce

Globus.ch Food & Grocery Delivery

Hello Fresh Box / Recipe Delivery Service

Confiserie Honold – Delivery Service 

Honold - Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

BritShop.ch

AmericanFoodAve.ch

MyExpatShop.ch

British Cheese Centre 

El Maiz Grocery & Spanish Specialities

Eatshomemade.ch App for Buying & Selling Food

Loose Moose in Egg

Pur Suisse

Mr  Vegan

LolaVegan

Ugly Fruits

Coffee

Nespresso Coffee Capsules

Granodecafe – Columbian Coffee online

Wine

Erich Meier Wine Uetikon

Obrist Wines

Mövenpick Wines

«