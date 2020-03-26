Best Places for Online Food Shopping in Zurich
Best Places For Online Food Shopping
in Zurich
Online Shopping in Zurich
If you want to stay at home as much as possible at the moment, you can try the following online shopping services from the supermarkets. However, please note that many of these services are extremely busy at the moment (come have even closed temporarily) so you may have to wait quite a while for a slot – but it is still worth trying. Hopefully the initial panic will be over soon.
If it’s Take Away and the Delivery of Prepared Food that you’re looking for then see here.
List of Online Retailers
Le Shop – Migros’ Online Shopping Service
Coop@home – Coop’s Online Shopping Service
Farmy – Online Shop for Regional and Organic Produce
Globus.ch Food & Grocery Delivery
Hello Fresh Box / Recipe Delivery Service
Confiserie Honold – Delivery Service
BritShop.ch
AmericanFoodAve.ch
MyExpatShop.ch
British Cheese Centre
El Maiz Grocery & Spanish Specialities
Eatshomemade.ch App for Buying & Selling Food
Loose Moose in Egg
Pur Suisse
Mr Vegan
LolaVegan
Ugly Fruits
Coffee
Nespresso Coffee Capsules
Granodecafe – Columbian Coffee online
Wine
Erich Meier Wine Uetikon
Obrist Wines
Mövenpick Wines
