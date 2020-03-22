Corona Support Groups and Organisations in Zurich

Corona Support Groups and Organisations in Zurich

Hilfe-Jetz.ch is an an umbrella organisation bringing together volunteers in these difficult times to support those most at risk in Zurich. We recently wrote about Einanderhelfen.ch (see article here) and many people have contacted ask us to what other organisations are helping people too. Here we have a list of some other Corona Support initiatives, which are all covered on Hilfe-Jetz’s website in German.

Solidarische Hilfe Zürich

For the following areas: 8001, 8002, 8003, 8004, 8005, 8006, 8008, 8032, 8037, 8038, 8041, 8044, 8045, 8046, 8047, 8048, 8049, 8050, 8051, 8052, 8053, 8055, 8057, 8064 please visit this Facebook site here.
************************

Facebook Support Groups in Zurich

You can see individual Facebook Support Groups by are by clicking on the appropriate links below:
For Kreis 1 click here.
For Kreis 2 click here.
For Kreis 3 click here.
For Kreis 4 click here.  
For Kreis 5 click here.
For Kreis 6 click here.
For Kreis 7 click here.
For Kreis 8 click here.
For Kreis 9 click here.
For Kreis 10 click here.
For Kreis 11 click here.
For Kreis 12 click here.
************************

Gern gscheh – Tsüri hilft

8002, 8003, 8004, 8005, 8006, 8008, 8044, 8045, 8046, 8047, 8048, 8050, 8051, 8052
You can also visit the Tsri.ch website here.
************************

More Support Groups

Züri Altstadt, 8001 – visit thWhatsApp Chat here.
Nachbarschaftshilfe K6, 8006visit the website here.
Kreischli –  in Zurich 8004, 8003
They help with shopping, looking after children, walking dogs etc.

Register on Telegram here.

Or you can email them here. 

************************

Offiziell 8057 Unterstrass 80s7 . Visit their WhatsApp Chat here.
A WhatsApp group with several volunteers.
************************
Dreieck Nachbarschaftsgruppe 8004
Visit the Telegram Chat here: https://t.me/joinchat/EDFXyhmmrbmP15pTHW-n6g
************************
Solidarität für Zürich – 8001, 8002, 8004, 8047, 8050, 8057
Visit the website here.
Tel: 0791739312
************************
Nachbarschaftshilfe K4 – 8003, 8004, 8005
You can Email them here.
************************
Neighbourhood Help / Nachbar*innenschaftshilfe Kreis 3 – 8003, 8004, 8045, 8047, 8055
Tel: 078 961 6678
Click here for form to ask if you’re looking for help.
Click here for form to volunteer to help in Kreis 3
************************
CoVid-19: Neighbourhood Support Group in  Kalkbreite
Help in Enge / Hilfe in Enge 8002
************************
Help Against Coronavirus – Support in Hottingen – 8001, 8006, 8008, 8032, 8053
************************
Zürich – Berninaplatz / Tierspital – 8050, 8057
Email them here.
************************
Support in Seefeld – Unterstützung Seefeld 8008
Tel: 0797851314
************************
Climate Group & Corora Help Wipkingen -Klimagruppe Wipkingen Corona-Hilfe 8037
Find out more here.
Neighbourhood Help Kreis 10, 8049
Email them here.
************************
Kreis 10 – solidarische Hilfe Zürich, 8037
************************
Neighbourhood Help Kreis 5 – Nachbar*innenschaftshilfe K5
Visit the Telegram site here.
************************
SalsaRica Help Point – 8001, 8002, 8003, 8004, 8006, 8008
Tel: 076 580 97 77
************************
Help In Fluntern / Fluntern hilft sich 🦠 8006, 8032
************************
Neighbourhod Help – Nachbarhilfe Hönggerberg/Affoltern/Oerlikon 8046, 8049, 8050
Tel: Adelaida 076 340 65 70
************************
Do Me A Favour Buddy
4051, 8045, 8001, 8180, 8805, 8803, 8002, 8004, 8005, 8008, 8006, 8044, 8003, 8038, 8032, 8037, 8041, 8046, 8049, 8050, 8051, 8055, 8057, 8053, 8800, 8136, 6300
Tel: Don (+41 786437453) or email him here.
************************
Gern gschee-Schwamendingen hilft Zurich 8050 & 8051
************************
Offiziell 8051 Schwamendingen 8051
A Whatsapp Group with several volunteers.
************************
Help in Schwamendingen ♥ 8051
Tel Natalia: 077 463 54 96 (SMS, Whatsapp, Telegram)
Tel Simon: 079 706 95 74 (SMS, Whatsapp, Telegram) .
If you are in the Covid-19 Risk Group stay at home and they will do everything you need – shopping, going to the post, taking out the rubbish, dealing with authorities etc.  Volunteers just need to register and will coordinate.
************************
Weinegg-Hirslanden Umgebung 8008
Tel: 076 643 92 36
Or email here.
************************
Pfadi Walter Tell – Zurich – 047, 8048, 8118, 8117, 8121
Tel: 0‭79 516 51 49‬
************************
Freilager Corona-Hilfe 8047
Or email here.
************************
Need Help / Bruchsch Hilf 8045
Tel: 0787813032
************************
Offiziell 8050 Oerlikon
A WhatsApp group with over 50 volunteers.
************************
Nachbarschaftshilfe K11 – 8046, 8050, 8052, 8057
Email them here.
************************
Childcare – Rudeltrudel: Kinderbetreuung im Wald
Zurich 8001, 8002, 8003, 8004, 8005, 8006, 8008, 8032, 8037, 8038, 8041, 8044, 8045, 8046, 8047, 8048, 8049, 8050, 8051, 8052, 8053, 8055, 8057, 8064
Visit the website here.
A group of environmental science students offering childcare in the forest. 
Email them here.
Tel: 079 767 26 29
************************
Neighbourhood Help in Kreis 2 – 8041, 8002, 8038
Tel: Regula Galli 079 919 60 98
Volunteers also welcome!
************************
Coronavirus Shopping Support for People at Risk in Wollishofen 8038
People who are not in the at risk group do weekend shopping for those who are in the “at risk” category. Only to be used by those who are really at risk.
************************
Klima-Sihltal Mittelleimbach bis Wolishoferberg 8002, 8038, 8041
Tel: DarioSulser 079 426 44 38 
Email Dario here.
************************
 
Nachbarschaftshilfe in Witikon und Umgebung – 8122, 8053, 8118, 8117
Visit the WhatsApp Chat here.
Looking for helpers and volunteers.
************************
Pfadi St. Mauritius Nansen – 8005, 8049, 8037
Email them here.
Tel: 079 435 06 04
************************
Yeet Covid – 5412, 8049, 8046, 5300
Tel: 076 225 90 61
************************
Einander Helfen –8005, 8037, 8064
Visit the Telegram Group here.
************************
Einander Helfen (Corona) Chat – 8037, 8049, 8064
************************
Help in Höngg, Hardturm Wipkingen – 8005, 8037, 8049
Tel: 079 435 06 04
************************
Auzelg Unterstützung 8050
************************
Nachbarschaftshilfe K9 8047, 8048
Tel: 044 500 86 48
************************
SOLI BRINGT’S – Zurich 8003, 8047, 8048
Email them here.
Tel: 043 818 00 18 Young people shopping for old people. 
 With thanks to Hilfe-Jetz.ch

***************************

For more information about Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

