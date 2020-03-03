International Women’s Day – Women’s Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich
International Women’s Day –
Women’s Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich
8th March 2020
The Women’s Expo Switzerland, founded by Lisa Chuma has been taking place since 2013. Over 860 businesses have exhibited and more than 10,000 women have attended. There are three parts to the event – the exhibition, the workshops and an opportunity to network.
Lisa Chuma Founder of Women’s Expo
The exhibition promotes products and services designed and made by women and it’s a great place to connect with other female business owners and professionals.
The workshops cover a variety of topics helping women to reach their potential in their career or business.
Of course on top of everything else there is plenty of opportunity to network. Women’s Expo Switzerland is a great place to expand your networks and building new relationships. So why not pop along on Sunday 8th March to the Park Hyatt Zurich and find out for yourself?
Entrance to the Expo is free of charge – see all the details below.
Women’s Expo Switzerland
When: 8th March 2020
Where: Park Hyatt Hotel Zurich
Time: From 11am till 5pm
Entrance: FREE
For more information visit the Women’s Expo Website here
Photos courtesy of Women’s Expo
Fabulous – think I will go to this too!!!
Yes, it’s a really cool event and great fun! Enjoy!