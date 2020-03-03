International Women’s Day –

Women’s Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

8th March 2020

The Women’s Expo Switzerland, founded by Lisa Chuma has been taking place since 2013. Over 860 businesses have exhibited and more than 10,000 women have attended. There are three parts to the event – the exhibition, the workshops and an opportunity to network.

Lisa Chuma Founder of Women’s Expo

The exhibition promotes products and services designed and made by women and it’s a great place to connect with other female business owners and professionals.

The workshops cover a variety of topics helping women to reach their potential in their career or business.

Of course on top of everything else there is plenty of opportunity to network. Women’s Expo Switzerland is a great place to expand your networks and building new relationships. So why not pop along on Sunday 8th March to the Park Hyatt Zurich and find out for yourself?

Entrance to the Expo is free of charge – see all the details below.

Women’s Expo Switzerland

When: 8th March 2020

Where: Park Hyatt Hotel Zurich

Time: From 11am till 5pm

Entrance: FREE

For more information visit the Women’s Expo Website here

Photos courtesy of Women’s Expo

