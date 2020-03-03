International Women’s Day – Women’s Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

Filed in Businesses & Services, Exhibitions and Events, Family, Swiss Festivals, Switzerland, Things To Do, What's On, Women by on March 3, 2020 2 Comments

 

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

International Women’s Day –

Women’s Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

8th March 2020

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

The Women’s Expo Switzerland, founded by Lisa Chuma has been taking place since 2013. Over 860 businesses have exhibited and more than 10,000 women have attended. There are three parts to the event – the exhibition, the workshops and an opportunity to network.

Lisa Chuma Women's Expo Switzerland

Lisa Chuma Founder of Women’s Expo

The exhibition promotes products and services designed and made by women and it’s a great place to connect with other female business owners and professionals.

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

The workshops cover a variety of topics helping women to reach their potential in their career or business.

International Women's Day - Women's Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich

Of course on top of everything else there is plenty of opportunity to network. Women’s Expo Switzerland is a great place to expand your networks and building new relationships. So why not pop along on Sunday 8th March to the Park Hyatt Zurich and find out for yourself?

Entrance to the Expo is free of charge – see all the details below.

Women’s Expo Switzerland

When: 8th March 2020

Where: Park Hyatt Hotel Zurich

Time: From 11am till 5pm

Entrance: FREE

For more information visit the Women’s Expo Website here

Photos courtesy of Women’s Expo

*********************

For more information about things to do in Zurich and Switzerland check out our Homepage or subscribe to the blog for a weekly “What’s On” newsletter.

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

Winners of the Swiss Music Awards 2020

Photos of Van Gogh Alive MAAG Halle Zurich

Greenland 1912 Exhibition At The Landesmuseum Zurich

Gilbert & George: THE GREAT EXHIBITION, 1971-2016 at The Luma Westbau Zurich

Coronavirus Stops Fasnacht Celebrations and Events

An Exciting Adventure Holiday to Munich with Six & The City

************************

Share the post "International Women’s Day – Women’s Expo At Park Hyatt Zurich"

[wp-review]

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Funky Forty says:
    August 12, 2015 at 10:20 am

    Fabulous – think I will go to this too!!!

    Reply
  2. newinzurich says:
    August 12, 2015 at 11:17 am

    Yes, it’s a really cool event and great fun! Enjoy!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *