Messages of Hope on the Matterhorn Mountain

Switzerland is lighting up the Matterhorn in Zermatt to send a message of hope and solidarity to everyone at this difficult time with the coronavirus crisis.

The 14,600ft mountain is being illuminated by Gerry Hofstetter in the red and white colours of the Swiss Flag to display the words “hope” and “solidarity” to everyone in Switzerland. Another of the messages is for everyone to ‘stay home’ at this critical time

The beautiful Matterhorn in the resort of Zermatt is currently shut for skiing in line with the government’s policy to tackle the Covid-19 situation, and each night has been showing a different message.

The light projections take place between sunset and 11pm. Most importantly you don’t actually have to go to Zermatt to see the display as you can actually #Stayathome and see them live via webcams.

All photos © Zermatt Tourismus

You can see it via the Hirli Webcam here

You can see the display via the Rothorn Webcam here

You can see the display via the Trockener Steg Webcam here

