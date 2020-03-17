Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich
Zurich is looking very different these days. With the latest measures in place because of the Corona Virus all of us are asked to reduce our social contact to a minimum and to stay at home. So what about shopping and food? Well supermarkets, groceries stores, bakeries and butchers (along with pharmacies, banks and the post office) are still open, but all restaurants are closed.
Online Food Shopping
If you want to stay at home you can try the following online shopping services from the supermarkets. However, it is true that the main supermarkets are extremely busy at the moment so you may have to wait quite a while for a slot – but it is still worth trying.
Le Shop – Migros’ Online Shopping Service
Coop@home – Coop’s Online Shopping Service
Farmy – Online Shop for Regional and Organic Produce
Globus.ch Food & Grocery Delivery
Hello Fresh Box / Recipe Delivery Service
BritShop.ch
AmericanFoodAve.ch
MyExpatShop.ch
British Cheese Centre
Confiserie Honold – Delivery Service
Take Away Delivery Services
If it’s a takeaway you’re after check the services below which each offer a variety of food.
EAT.ch Take Away Home Delivery Zurich
Smood.ch Take Away Home Delivery Zurich
Uber Eats Zurich Take Away Home Delivery Zurich
TakeAway.com Zurich
BuyFood.ch Delivery Service
Individual Restaurants Home Delivery
Some Restaurants are also open only for home delivery (some only in the centre of Zurich, so please check before ordering), here are some examples:
Kai Sushi Take Away and Delivery Service
Roots And Friends
Vietnam Restaurant
Dieci Pizza Deliveries
If you are a restaurant operating in the Zurich area and are now offering Food Delivery or Take Away Service, leave a comment in the comments box at the bottom of this page or email us here to be put on the list.
