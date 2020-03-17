Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

Zurich is looking very different these days. With the latest measures in place because of the Corona Virus all of us are asked to reduce our social contact to a minimum and to stay at home. So what about shopping and food? Well supermarkets, groceries stores, bakeries and butchers (along with pharmacies, banks and the post office) are still open, but all restaurants are closed.

Online Food Shopping

If you want to stay at home you can try the following online shopping services from the supermarkets. However, it is true that the main supermarkets are extremely busy at the moment so you may have to wait quite a while for a slot – but it is still worth trying.

Take Away Delivery Services

If it’s a takeaway you’re after check the services below which each offer a variety of food.

Individual Restaurants Home Delivery

Some Restaurants are also open only for home delivery (some only in the centre of Zurich, so please check before ordering), here are some examples:

If you are a restaurant operating in the Zurich area and are now offering Food Delivery or Take Away Service, leave a comment in the comments box at the bottom of this page or email us here to be put on the list.

