Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

Filed in Businesses & Services, Food and Drink, Shopping, Special Offers, Things To Do by on March 17, 2020 2 Comments

Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

Tax Free Shopping in Germany from Switzerland

Zurich is looking very different these days. With the latest measures in place because of the Corona Virus all of us are asked to reduce our social contact to a minimum and to stay at home. So what about shopping and food? Well supermarkets, groceries stores, bakeries and butchers (along with pharmacies, banks and the post office) are still open, but all restaurants are closed.

Online Food Shopping

Farmy Online Shopping - Bringing The Farm to You

If you want to stay at home you can try the following online shopping services from the supermarkets. However, it is true that the main supermarkets are extremely busy at the moment so you may have to wait quite a while for a slot – but it is still worth trying.

Le Shop – Migros’ Online Shopping Service

Coop@home – Coop’s Online Shopping Service

Farmy – Online Shop for Regional and Organic Produce

Globus.ch Food & Grocery Delivery

Hello Fresh Box / Recipe Delivery Service

BritShop.ch

AmericanFoodAve.ch

MyExpatShop.ch

British Cheese Centre 

Confiserie Honold – Delivery Service 

Honold - Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich

Take Away Delivery Services

If it’s a takeaway you’re after check the services below which each offer a variety of food.

EAT.ch Take Away Home Delivery Zurich

Smood.ch Take Away Home Delivery Zurich

Uber Eats Zurich Take Away Home Delivery Zurich

TakeAway.com Zurich 

BuyFood.ch Delivery Service

Individual Restaurants Home Delivery

Some Restaurants are also open only for home delivery (some only in the centre of Zurich, so please check before ordering), here are some examples:

Kai Sushi Take Away and Delivery Service

Roots And Friends

Vietnam Restaurant 

Dieci Pizza Deliveries

If you are a restaurant operating in the Zurich area and are now offering Food Delivery or Take Away Service, leave a comment in the comments box at the bottom of this page or email us here to be put on the list.

***************************

For more information about Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

**********************

Articles Which May Be Of Interest

21+ Interesting Things To Do To Avoid Corona Boredom

Top Tips On Working Effectively From Home

A Little Spring Cheer with the Blossom In Zurich

Step Up to Summer with Mondaine’s New Watch Collection

*********************

Share the post "Ordering Food and Take Aways in Lockdown Zurich"

[wp-review]

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Sam says:
    March 18, 2020 at 10:19 am

    We from kai sushi also offer home delivery in the entire city

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *