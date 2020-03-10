Step Up to Summer with Mondaine’s New Watch Collection

It’s nearly time to pack away the dark grey clothes and make way for a lighter look! Just as we should (hopefully!) be putting all our Winter layers away soon, it’s also time to enjoy a lighter look for our accessories too.

Just in time for the new season, Swiss watch manufacturer Mondaine has launched some fresh new models in the SBB Classic and SBB Essence collections. The watch straps in the Classic range are now available in blue, neo-mint and coral, as well as nubuck leather, and the new Essence model comes with sleek black and white stripes.

Mondaine’s Spring & Summer Styles

Mondaine’s fresh new collection brings to mind long sunny days by the seaside, crystal clear waters, ice creams and sun shades. It takes its inspiration from the the sea – the beautiful tones of the sea and sky and the warm glow of the rocks on the beach.

In fact did you know that the Pantone color institute recently named the “Classic Blue” tone this year’s “trend colour”? So it’s no coincidence then that one of the watch straps for the Mondaine SBB Classic is available in a soft ocean blue, reflecting the shade of the Mediterranean sea.

The bright turquoise tone of the Neo-Mint strap on the other hand reflects the crystal waters of the Caribbean. The Classic collection also has some warm sunny coral shades too and all these textile bracelets come with the “quick-change system” so that you can ring the changes and get your watch to match your outfit in a matter of seconds.

There is also the new Classic in beige with a nubuck leather strap which has a soft inner lining making it not only very durable, but also extremely comfortable.

The Sustainable Mondaine Essence Watches

If sustainability is high on your agenda, then the Essence collection with its cool black and white stripes is a winner. The strap is made from recycled PET bottles and everything about it is environmentally friendly.

Mondaine Watch Ltd. was founded by Erwin Bernheim in 1951 and is a leading company in the Swiss watch industry. Its “Official Swiss Railways Clock” is popular all over the world, and just like the SBB clock, the watches sport a simple “Bauhaus” design with the distinctive dial and hands and the legendary red second hand.

So get ready for Spring and Summer with these great new looks. The new range is interchangeable, fun and fresh. The new Mondaine models start at CHF 199.00 and the watches come in variety of dial sizes to suit your taste. To see the latest Mondaine Watch Collection please visit www.mondaine.com.

