Strong Fashion at Mode Suisse Edition 17 Despite Corona Disruption

Top photo: aporeei This photo: AWS

Despite the Government’s latest Corona virus guidelines which necessitated a change of plan to the format of Mode Suisse, the good news is that it went ahead! The latest Swiss Fashion event, Edition 17, took place at the Landesmuseum on Monday evening. In addition there were also showrooms and direct sales at the venue.

Garnison

The original plan had been for the show to take place at the Wannerhalle at Zurich’s main station but the Landesmuseum proved a viable alternative for Mode Suisse.

HEAD – Genève

HEAD – Genève

KLAESI HOLDENER

LIDA NOBA

MOURJJAN

NOMADISSEM

Rafael Kouto

It was a real tribute to everyone at Mode Suisse along with all their supporters that the show did actually get on the road despite all the difficulties with the Corona Virus situation. It was greatly appreciated by all who attended and added a welcome splash of colour and cheer to a rather grey day in Zurich. The models for the show included Diana Gärtner, Tamy Glauser and Janusz Kuhlmann,and were all selected by Yannick Aellen together with Ejra Sunna and Lina Eisenhut.

For more information about Mode Suisse, please go to the ModeSuisse.com website.

