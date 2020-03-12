Top Tips On Working Effectively From Home

Coping with the Corona Virus

With the Corona Virus taking a grip all over the world and millions of people being asked to work from home, many for the first time ever, we’re sharing a few tips from a number of experienced “home workers” on working from home productively.

This is not an exhaustive list, so if you have more to add, please let us know in the comments section below and we will add them to the list.

Thing To Do

Invest in the best tech you can – PC, internet access, and a good screen – at least a 24 inch screen if you can.

Invest in good desk and chair and make sure they are at the right height to work effectively without causing strain.

Set your work hours and stick to them.

Take breaks at least every 90 mins, ideally every 60 mins.

Take a break for lunch or get out of the house. This will enable you to catch up on personal stuff and switch off from work.

Set a timer to ensure that you walk away from the screen and do some exercise or that you get up and at least relieve the tension on your shoulders back by rotating them and by giving your eyes a screen break.

Exercise – take a walk, do some stretches, walk to the shop or maybe do a bit of yoga.

Drink plenty of water, and tea and coffee in moderation – but make sure you are kept hydrated.

Make a to do list and schedule activities.

Make sure you talk to a real human being – at least once per day! And that doesn’t mean your pets or your plants.

Reward yourself for completing tasks

Work out your most productive time and centre work around that

Make it clear to other occupants when you’re are working and when you’re not.

Things Not To Do

Don’t work in front of the TV or at kitchen table. Definitely don’t work from bed!

Create a separate working space where you can concentrate on the work in hand and focus. Not only will you be out of sight from other members of the family so that they won’t disturb you – but it will also help you not get distracted.

Don’t get distracted by personal social media. If you’re not careful you can get sucked in and “lose hours” and become totally unproductive!

Don’t work in your PJs! By all means be comfortable, but don’t wear PJs. You won’t be ready for a videoconference out of the blue and psychologically by getting dressed for work you will be more ready for it.

Don’t Forget The Basics

Don’t shake hands or greet people with kisses.

Wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water. The latest guidelines suggest liquid soap is better.

Always wash your hands after coughing, sneezing, going to the toilet, and after disposing of a used paper handkerchief.

Cough or sneeze into the crook of your arm.

What To Do If You Feel Ill

In Switzerland contact your health insurer or your doctor by phone. Do not go to the surgery or hospital.

Click here for World Health Organisation Guidelines and Advice

Click here for Swiss Health Guidelines and Advice

Click here for NHS Health Guidelines and Advice

Good luck and stay safe!

Let us know your top tips for working from home in the comments section below!

