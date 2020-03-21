What’s Going On In Zurich

Mid to End of March 2020

So life has taken a very big turn. It’s hard to think that just a few weeks ago, things were so very different. According to the government all meetings whether inside or outside must now be limited to just 5 people and we should need to keep a distance of 2 metres from our fellow citizens and to stay at home except for essential journeys for grocery shopping or to the pharmacy, bank or for essential work purposes. Failure to comply may result in a fine of CHF 100. As a result all events have been cancelled or postponed or like the free QS MBA event (see below), turned into an online event. Therefore, our list Weekly Round up this week is looking very different to normal. However, we do have some suggestions on things to do to get though these tough times and hopefully some photos to raise your spirits. Keep safe and keep well.

FRIDAY 20th MARCH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS: In addition to what we have outlined above, please note the following from Friday’s address by Alain Berset:

The Swiss government is not imposing a full lockdown, but is appealing to the population to be sensible

Groups of more than five people are to be banned and this includes going to the park, out for walks or gathering in public places. Failure to comply may result in a fine up to CHF 100. This is also applicable at the workplace, for example on construction sites and in staff rooms.

Shopping – only one customer is allowed per ten square meters of retail space in shops and supermarkets. Shop employees will be counting the customers to ensure the guidelines are adhered to

Online shops can now deliver groceries 7 days a week, including at the weekend (which was previously not possible)

Parcel deliveries are also now possible seven days a week

In Zurich access to Lake Zurich promenade is being shut off

Furthermore access to Utoquai, Blatterwiese Zurichhorn, the Arboretum, the Badis at Tiefenbrunnen, Mythenquai & Oberer Letten are closed along with Bäckeranlage and Fritschiwiese

In Zurich the chairs on Sechselaeutenplatz at Bellevue and Muensterhof have been removed

TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES: It has been so tough for restaurants, bars and cafés to shut but some of them are now offering takeaway or delivery services. See our list of restaurants in this article here and if you have one to recommend or are a restaurant offering takeaway or delivery services write a comment at the bottom with your details so that we can add you to the list. Thanks for all the recommendations so far – we are busy updating it – but please do tell us your recommendations in the Comments Box at the bottom of this article.

SUPERMARKETS & ONLINE SHOPPING: You will also find a list of supermarkets and grocery stores offering online shopping in this same link here too. Please note though some have been totally overwhelmed by demand and you may have to be patient to find a slot. Take a look here.

Sponsored Insert

ONLINE QS MBA EVENT ZURICH EVENT!!!

26th March 2020 7pm – 9.30pm

You are invited to join Zurich‘s leading ONLINE event for MBA and careers on Thursday, 26th March for free! At the event you will be able to talk online to Switzerland’s best business schools as well as top international ones.

IMD, Univ. Zurich, HEC Lausanne, Rochester-Bern, St. Gallen, ESCP Europe, Bocconi, IE and many more will all be taking part.

Your professional network and the right qualification are key in today’s business world. An MBA offers you exactly that! Find out how you boost your career at the QS MBA Online Event Zurich on 26thMarch. Please note that this event is NOT at the MARRIOTT now and is an online event on 26th March from 19.00 to 21.30.

For more information and to register click here.

******************************************************************************************************

DON’T GO STIR CRAZY STAYING AT HOME: If you find you have a lot of time on your hands now and are suffering from Corona boredom, we have a great list of things to do. You can see it here

EINANDERHELFEN.CH CHARITY – CAN YOU HELP?: This Swiss charity was set up to help the most vulnerable in our society in Switzerland during these difficult times with shopping, computer work, errands etc. If you are able to help please get in contact.See all the details here.

CORONA VIRUS – TOP TIPS ON WORKING FROM HOME: If you’ve suddenly found yourself in the situation that you have to work from home and need some tips, check out these best practices from experienced home workers. Take a look here.

GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING : A message from GREENLAMP – “GreenLamp’s March 26th Voices for Women Fundraising Event is postponed until further notice. We are more convinced than ever of the relevance of our work and still require the funds to support it. Will you please help us? We are truly touched and inspired by “our” compassionate and highly skilled midwives who dedicate their lives to strengthening their communities in the most remote areas of Ethiopia, despite very limited resources and harsh conditions. Please support our work by clicking “Donate” on our webpage: www.greenlamp.ch/personal-donations The first 100 donations will receive the Hebbe Family’s “hot off the press” latest album Jazz it up and Move!”

Please also click here to watch a short personal message from the GreenLamp team.

VERONIQUE GRAY’S ART: Through Our Eyes and Exhibition by Veronique Gray is no longer available for viewing but you can contact Veronique here if you are interested in learning more about her art or interested in buying.