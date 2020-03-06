What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2020 Onwards
What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2020 Onwards
CORONA VIRUS UPDATE: For all events and sporting fixtures you are thinking of going to, please contact the organiser before making a visit as many event organisers have not yet updated their websites or formally cancelled their events due to the Corona Virus situation. However, many are also postponing or cancelling events as very short notice – even just hours ahead of opening! All the events listed here are correct at time of going to press – but things are getting cancelled left, right and centre at the moment. Have a great week and stay healthy! More on Corona Virus here
WOMENS YOGA & CHOCOLATE MAKING WORKSHOP SAT 7th MARCH: Taking place on Saturday 7th March at the Hotel Ambassador in Zurich from 2.30pm – 5.30pm this Workshop to celebrate International Women’s Day begins with a chocolate making session, then moves on to a yoga class and finishes with a short group discussion. Limited spaces available. To find out more and book your ticket see here.
FREE WINE TASTING EVENT AT THE CARLTON 7th MARCH: Fancy a wine tasting of a great selection of wines at the Carlton Bar on 7th March? Tim from Magnus Vinum will be running the wine tasting from 2pm – 5.30pm. Register in advance here.
RADAR MUSIC FESTIVAL 7th MARCH: The Radar Festival says it’s definitely going ahead with over 30 acts in 10 different locations all over Zurich. It starts from 5pm on Sat 7th March. See details here
CANCELLED: WOMEN’S EXPO AT PARK HYATT ZURICH 8th MARCH: The Women’s Expo at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 8th March has now been postponed & will be moved to a later date. We will keep you posted. Read all about it here.
QS MBA EVENT AT MARRIOT HOTEL ZURICH
26th March 2020 6pm – 9.30pm
You are invited to join Zurich‘s leading event for MBA and careers on Thursday, 26th March for free! At the event you will meet Switzerland’s best business schools as well as top international ones.
You will have the opportunity to talk directly to IMD, Univ. Zurich, HEC Lausanne, Rochester-Bern, St. Gallen, ESCP Europe, Bocconi, IE and many more. Limited availability – so book your place now!
Register now here for free!
Your professional network and the right qualification are key in today’s business world. An MBA offers you exactly that! Find out how you boost your career at the QS MBA Event Zurich on 26thMarch. You will also receive a CV and career consultation and join networking drinks with other professionals. It takes place from 18.00 to 21.30 at the Marriott Hotel Zurich, Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich.
For more information and to register click here.
3 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY OFFERS: Several companies are raising money for good causes on International Women’s Day. For example Swissline skincare company are donating 10% of all online purchases made during the month of March to the Momentum charity (see here for details ), Carmen Sirboiu Photography is doing a special offer where women can have a Premium headshot portraits session for a special price of CHF 99 instead of CHF 150 (see here for details) and Thomas Sabo are donating 10% of their turnover both retail and online to a women’s charity (see here for details)
ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART UNTIL 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.
OLAFUR ELLIASON EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 22nd MARCH: Don’t miss this wonderful exhibition by Danish-Icelandic artist. It examines the relationship between human beings and the other life-forms and species on Earth and is on now at the Kunsthaus until 22nd March. Find out more here.
Olafur Elisson Exhibition Kunsthaus Zurich
RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.
AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 25th MARCH – 1st APRIL: Looking to learn more about a new skill, perhaps a new hobby or something you just want to know a little more about? Why not join one of the interesting workshops running at the American Women’s Club in Zurich from 25th March until 1st April ? Find out all about AWC Workshop Week here.
CANCELLED: EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA SPRING WINE TASTING 26th MARCH- 2nd APRIL: The Spring Wine Tasting at the Expovina Wine Fair at Puls 5 in Zurich has now been cancelled. Find out all about it here.
GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.
VERONIQUE GRAY’S ART EXHIBITION UNTIL 25th APRIL: Through Our Eyes and Exhibition by Veronique Gray is taking place at the American Women’s Club in Zurich from 2nd March to 25th April from Monday to Friday, 10 am till 1pm at the AWC, Höschgasse 38, Zurich. Find out more here.
Sugar Workshop & 10-day online Program
Places are limited. Sign up here!
SELFIE MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 30th APRIL: The Selfie Museum is a new interactive museum in Europaallee Passage with 13 visual photo stations for you take pictures, videos, boomerangs etc of yourself and your friends. It opened on 6th February and will only be there till 30th April. Tickets cost CHF 20.80, CHF 15.70 for students and children’s tickets are CHF 8.60. Find out all about it here and book your tickets online.
GILBERT & GEORGE EXHIBITION LUMA WESTBAU UNTIL 10th MAY: From 22nd February to 10th May you can see a retrospective of the avant garden art of Gilbert and George on display at the Luma Westbau. Best of all entrance in FREE! See details here.
LIFESTYLE
GUSTO TICINO NEW POP UP RESTAURANT IN ZURICH: There’s a great new pop up restaurant in Zurich at the Wirtschaft Zurich Schtund next door to the Widder Hotel. Featuring Ticino Cuisine from recipes from the Castello del Sole Hotel in Ascona, it’s the perfect place to enjoy delicious Ticino recipes in the heart of Zurich. Only there till 28th March !!! Read all about it here.
BRUNCH AT THE STORCHEN HOTEL ZURICH: One of the best and most luxurious brunches in Zurich has got to be the one at the Hotel Storchen. With its location, its wonderful selection of truly tempting dishes and perfect service it really is to be recommended. Find out all about it here.
MORE BRUNCH IDEAS IN ZURICH: Check out some great brunch suggestions in Zurich here.
AFTERNOON TEA AT HOTEL ATLANTIS BY GIARDINO: If you’re looking for a wonderful afternoon tea boasting both savoury and sweet assortments, a great choice of coffees and teas along with fabulous views, great service and a glass of champagne, head on over to the Atlantis by Giardino in Zurich. We had a wonderful Afternoon Tea there last weekend. Read all about it here.
FANCY A FONDUE OR RACLETTE IN ZURICH? If you’re looking for a raclette or fondue in the city, we have lots of choice. Check out our list of top fondue and raclette places in Zurich.
FEMALE & FANCY AN ADVENTURE 26th – 30th MARCH? If you’re looking for an adventure with a like minded group of women, why not join Kathrin di Lauro of “Six & The City” on her adventure trip in and around Munich? The price for the last 2 spaces is now on special offer for 1,800 euros but if you book using code NEWINZURICH you get a further discount of 250 euros! Full details here – but don’t leave it too long as there can only be six in the group for “Six & the City”!
SIX GREAT WALKS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: A great selection of circular walks not too far from Zurich. Do check conditions before you undertake though in case of snow etc. See the walks here.
Snowshoeing, Skiing & Mountain Life
SNOW SHOEING IN BRAUNWALD: Fancy a day out snow shoeing? Not only is it brilliant exercise but a wonderful way of taking in all the mountain views. We recently visited Branwald. Read all about it here.
SKIING DESTINATIONS NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Find out more about the beautiful ski area of Davos and Klosters as well as other nearby ski resorts here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE / AROSA, FLIMS LAAX & FLUMSERBERG: Find out more about the Lenzerheide ski region here.. Read all about Skiing in Flumserberg here.? Take a look at the skiing opportunities in Flims / Laax here.
LEMON POLENTA CAKE? : How about a cake for the weekend? This Lemon Polenta cake is tangy and delicious and easy to make. .Check out the recipe here.
EXPAT STRUGGLES – UNEMPLOYED IN ZURICH: Advice and information if you find yourself unemployed in Zurich from Angie Weinberger, from Global People Transitions. Read all about it here.
RAINY DAY FUN IN ZURICH: If you’re wondering what to do in Zurich when it rains, (or is simply cold and grey) do check this list of rainy day activities for all the family.
SWISS MUSIC AWARDS KKL LUZERN 28th FEB: The 13th Swiss Music Awards took place with a reduced number of guests last week at the KKL Centre in Luzern. See photos of the event here.
CORONA VIRUS PRECAUTIONS: And here’s a poster from the good old NHS with advice on how to avoid catching and spreading the virus:
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at all these great places to go ice skating in Zurich here.
NEED A PHOTOGRAPHER FOR FAMILY SHOTS? If you’re looking for a photographer for portraits of yourself, your family and pets, contact Carmen Photo here.
With photos by Carmen Sirboiu and Geoff Pegler
