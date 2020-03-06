What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2020 Onwards

CORONA VIRUS UPDATE: For all events and sporting fixtures you are thinking of going to, please contact the organiser before making a visit as many event organisers have not yet updated their websites or formally cancelled their events due to the Corona Virus situation. However, many are also postponing or cancelling events as very short notice – even just hours ahead of opening! All the events listed here are correct at time of going to press – but things are getting cancelled left, right and centre at the moment. Have a great week and stay healthy! More on Corona Virus here

WOMENS YOGA & CHOCOLATE MAKING WORKSHOP SAT 7th MARCH: Taking place on Saturday 7th March at the Hotel Ambassador in Zurich from 2.30pm – 5.30pm this Workshop to celebrate International Women’s Day begins with a chocolate making session, then moves on to a yoga class and finishes with a short group discussion. Limited spaces available. To find out more and book your ticket see here.

FREE WINE TASTING EVENT AT THE CARLTON 7th MARCH: Fancy a wine tasting of a great selection of wines at the Carlton Bar on 7th March? Tim from Magnus Vinum will be running the wine tasting from 2pm – 5.30pm. Register in advance here.

RADAR MUSIC FESTIVAL 7th MARCH: The Radar Festival says it’s definitely going ahead with over 30 acts in 10 different locations all over Zurich. It starts from 5pm on Sat 7th March. See details here

CANCELLED: WOMEN’S EXPO AT PARK HYATT ZURICH 8th MARCH: The Women’s Expo at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 8th March has now been postponed & will be moved to a later date. We will keep you posted. Read all about it here.

Sponsored Insert

QS MBA EVENT AT MARRIOT HOTEL ZURICH

26th March 2020 6pm – 9.30pm

You are invited to join Zurich‘s leading event for MBA and careers on Thursday, 26th March for free! At the event you will meet Switzerland’s best business schools as well as top international ones.

You will have the opportunity to talk directly to IMD, Univ. Zurich, HEC Lausanne, Rochester-Bern, St. Gallen, ESCP Europe, Bocconi, IE and many more. Limited availability – so book your place now!

Your professional network and the right qualification are key in today’s business world. An MBA offers you exactly that! Find out how you boost your career at the QS MBA Event Zurich on 26thMarch. You will also receive a CV and career consultation and join networking drinks with other professionals. It takes place from 18.00 to 21.30 at the Marriott Hotel Zurich, Neumuehlequai 42, 8006 Zurich.

For more information and to register click here.

3 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY OFFERS: Several companies are raising money for good causes on International Women’s Day. For example Swissline skincare company are donating 10% of all online purchases made during the month of March to the Momentum charity ( see here for details ), Carmen Sirboiu Photography is doing a special offer where women can have a Premium headshot portraits session for a special price of CHF 99 instead of CHF 150 (see here for details) and Thomas Sabo are donating 10% of their turnover both retail and online to a women’s charity (see here for details)

ST JAKOBS CHURCH GENESIS ILLUMINATED ART UNTIL 15th MARCH: Why not visit St Jakobs in Zurich to experience the “Genesis” art projections and music by Projektil inside the church. It all takes place inside the church at Offener St. Jakob, Stauffacherstrasse 34, 8004 Zurich. You can find out more about this beautiful series of events by clicking here.

OLAFUR ELLIASON EXHIBITION AT THE KUNSTHAUS TILL 22nd MARCH: Don’t miss this wonderful exhibition by Danish-Icelandic artist. It examines the relationship between human beings and the other life-forms and species on Earth and is on now at the Kunsthaus until 22nd March. Find out more here.

Olafur Elisson Exhibition Kunsthaus Zurich

RACLETTE FESTIVAL ZURICH 18th – 21st MARCH: Mark your diaries for the first Raclette Festival in Zurich on 18th – 21st March at Sihlcity. See details here.

AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 25th MARCH – 1st APRIL: Looking to learn more about a new skill, perhaps a new hobby or something you just want to know a little more about? Why not join one of the interesting workshops running at the American Women’s Club in Zurich from 25th March until 1st April ? Find out all about AWC Workshop Week here.

CANCELLED: EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA SPRING WINE TASTING 26th MARCH- 2nd APRIL: The Spring Wine Tasting at the Expovina Wine Fair at Puls 5 in Zurich has now been cancelled. Find out all about it here.

GREENLAMP VOICES FOR WOMEN FUNDRAISING DINNER 26th MARCH: Why not support GreenLamp’s Year of the Midwife 2020 Initiatives in Ethiopia with a fundraising dinner at the Widder Hotel from 6pm Thursday, 26 March 2020 to include dinner, a Raffle, a Live Performance by The Hebbe Sisters and some fun surprises! See details here.

VAN GOGH ALIVE AT THE MAAG HALLE UNTIL 9th APRIL: Don't miss the amazing multi sensory Van Gogh Alive exhibition which will be in Zurich from 18th February until 9th April at the MAAG Halle. Please click here to see more photos and videos of Van Gogh Alive.

GAMES EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 13th APRIL: You might also be interested in the Games Exhibition about the history of electronic games. It's on at the Landesmuseum in Zurich until 13th April. Read all about it here.

GREENLAND 1912 EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM TILL 19th APRIL: There's a new temporary exhibition on at the Landesmuseum Zurich all about scientist and explorer Alfred de Quervain's walk across Greenland in 1912, which caused a huge amount of interest in all things polar in Switzerland at the time. Find out all about it here.