Hilfe-Jetz.ch is an an umbrella organisation bringing together volunteers in these difficult times to support those most at risk in Zurich. We recently wrote about Einanderhelfen.ch (see article here) and many people have contacted ask us to what other organisations are helping people too. Here we have a list of some other Corona Support initiatives, which are all covered on Hilfe-Jetz’s website in German.
Tel Natalia: 077 463 54 96 (SMS, Whatsapp, Telegram)
Tel Simon: 079 706 95 74 (SMS, Whatsapp, Telegram) .
If you are in the Covid-19 Risk Group stay at home and they will do everything you need – shopping, going to the post, taking out the rubbish, dealing with authorities etc. Volunteers just need to register and will coordinate.
